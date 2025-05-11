Our relationship with our mothers shapes us for the rest of our lives. For Mother's Day, blue News wanted to know: What are your most memorable experiences with your mother? And which of her qualities would you like to have inherited?

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The annual Mother's Day takes place on Sunday.

blue News wanted to find out from passers-by in a street survey: What are your most memorable experiences with your mother?

And which of her qualities would you like to have inherited? Show more

Every year on the second Sunday in May is Mother's Day - an occasion to say thank you. It is a reminder of how much mothers do in everyday life, often quietly and as a matter of course.

Many use the day to show their appreciation - with flowers, words or time.

But what really stays in the heart? The best memories speak for themselves.

More videos from the department