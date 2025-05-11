Our relationship with our mothers shapes us for the rest of our lives. For Mother's Day, blue News wanted to know: What are your most memorable experiences with your mother? And which of her qualities would you like to have inherited?
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The annual Mother's Day takes place on Sunday.
- blue News wanted to find out from passers-by in a street survey: What are your most memorable experiences with your mother?
- And which of her qualities would you like to have inherited?
Every year on the second Sunday in May is Mother's Day - an occasion to say thank you. It is a reminder of how much mothers do in everyday life, often quietly and as a matter of course.
Many use the day to show their appreciation - with flowers, words or time.
But what really stays in the heart? The best memories speak for themselves.
