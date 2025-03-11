A conversation between parents and children builds trust and helps protect them from harmful content online. Picture: Pexels, Ivan Samkov

Adolescents also come across content on the internet that is not suitable for them. Parents can protect and guide their children by watching and discussing risks with them.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In order to learn how to deal with unsuitable content, adolescents need the support of parents and guardians.

Parents are called upon to talk to children about taboo subjects such as pornography and the like.

Children and parents can watch and discuss videos of influencers together or expose fake news in detective games. Show more

The internet is an exciting place, especially for adolescents, where there is so much to discover and experience. Unfortunately, while exploring the internet, young people quickly come across harmful content that can have a long-term negative impact on them.

This harmful content includes pornography and depictions of violence, but also cyberbullying, online advertising and the communication of problematic values.

In order for parents and guardians to protect their children and prepare them for the digital world, it is better to guide them than to forbid them.

Confronting taboo topics in a playful way

What the "right guidance" looks like in concrete terms is a challenge for many parents. Discussing with children how they can deal with pornography and other inappropriate content is important - but often embarrassing for children. A good dose of creativity is needed to break taboos.

Parents and children can watch and discuss videos of influencers together. Guessing games in which adolescents expose surreptitious advertising or fake news are not only educational but also fun.

Whether nightmares after a secret horror movie or strange pop-up windows while surfing: Most parents remember their own experiences with inappropriate content and how it shaped them. By sharing their own experiences, they build trust and start a conversation with their children.

What if it happens?

No matter how well prepared you are, anyone using the internet will sooner or later come across content that is not age-appropriate.

That's why it's important that children can always turn to their parents at any time if they come into contact with harmful content and experience cyberbullying, for example.

Parents and guardians can find further important information on the topic on Swisscom Campus. Guides on dealing with hate speech and fake news are important tools and prepare parents and children for the digital world.