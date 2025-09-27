What does time mean in a world full of optimization and screen stress? The remake of "Momo" brings Michael Ende's timeless story into the digital age.

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you The remake of "Momo" will be in cinemas from October 2.

Radost Bokel (now 48) became famous overnight as Momo in 1986. Now English actress Alexa Goodall has succeeded her.

Martin Freeman ("The Hobbit", "Sherlock") takes on the role of Master Hora.

The orphan girl Momo and the turtle Cassiopeia take on a corporation that steals time - an adventure about listening, humanity and the fight against the gray masters.

The music has also been modernized. Tokio Hotel and Malou can be heard in the film credits with "One More Day". Show more

The new movie "Momo" brings Michael Ende's classic to the present day. The premiere will take place on Saturday, September 27 as part of the Zurich Film Festival.

Momo (Alexa Goodall) fights against new time thieves - the vaporizer-sucking "grey men", flying robots and digital time pressure. At her side are a high-tech version of the turtle Cassiopeia and time master Hora (Martin Freeman).

What happens when time is running out and we don't even realize it?

With contemporary imagery, new music by Bill Kaulitz and plenty of social relevance, this fairy tale hits a nerve - especially in a world where real time is becoming increasingly rare.

A movie that shakes us awake and reminds us of what really matters. You can see why "Momo" fits in perfectly with our times in the video above.

The film " Momo " will be showing at the blue Cinema from Thursday, October 2.

