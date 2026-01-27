SRF presenter Mona Vetsch's face has been misused for advertisements on social media for three years. Image: SRF/Gian Vaitl

Mona Vetsch is disappointed and angry. The SRF presenter has had enough of online scammers. Now she's sounding the alarm about sneaky fake ads - and sending a clear message to her fans.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you For three years, the face of SRF presenter Mona Vetsch has been misused for dubious advertisements on social media.

The 50-year-old advertises indirectly or directly for "promising investment opportunities".

Cases of fraud based on fake advertising are on the rise.

"Cases increased fivefold in the first half of 2025 compared to the previous six months," Mona Vetsch told SRF. Show more

"No, I haven't been arrested by the police. And luckily I'm still alive." Mona V etsch has been misused for fake advertisements on social media for three years.

The SRF presenter's face is used to advertise "promising investment opportunities". Behind the ads are scammers who want to make money illegally with the help of prominent faces.

In Vetsch's case, particularly brazen criminals even claim that she was taken away by the police. The image material for these fake ads is manipulated with AI or otherwise misappropriated.

Mona Vetsch: "It makes me incredibly angry"

Mona Vetsch is increasingly annoyed by this sneaky scam. That's why the SRF presenter is now warning against it in a video on Instagram:

"After three years, I have to say: to a certain extent, I feel helpless and it also makes me incredibly angry."

Initially, the 50-year-old dismissed the fake posts as a one-off. A mistake, as she soon found out. The fake ads with her likeness have become a constant annoyance over the last three years.

The fraudulent ads were also becoming increasingly sophisticated. When the first fakes appeared three years ago, Mona Vetsch thought:

"Nobody believes this. Now they're so good that you see me giving investment tips in videos - you can almost only tell they're fake by the bad Thurgau dialect."

Apparently nothing can be done about fake advertisements

Internet users who click on a fake advertisement with Mona Vetsch's face are redirected to a fake interview with the SRF presenter. In the text, she then explains how you can earn money very quickly.

The only thing is: Vetsch never gave this interview, just as she did not commission the advertisement. In other words, it's all a lie and has only one aim: to extract as much money as possible from people as quickly as possible.

As mentioned, the first fake adverts featuring Mona Vetsch's Konterfrei appeared on social media three years ago. Since then, they can no longer be eradicated from the virtual world.

"Apparently there's nothing you can do about it," explains Mona Vetsch in her Instagram video. She has tried everything and even filed a complaint with the cyber police.

When the SRF presenter reports the countless fake ads to the platforms and tech companies, she often receives the response: "We can't find any violations of our guidelines."

Meta generates 10 percent of its revenue with fake content

The presenter sees one reason for this response in financial interests. Mona Vetsch told SRF: "These fakes are paid advertising."

And further: "A Reuters study says that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, makes ten percent of its advertising revenue from advertising for fraudulent fake content. That would be around 16 billion dollars."

The SRF presenter goes on to say that it makes her helpless, powerless and also angry, because many crooks make a lot of money from these underhanded actions.

At the end of her video, Mona Vetsch asks viewers not to click on any of these fake ads as soon as they see them on social media.

They should also immediately report it as a scam on the platform and, if it does happen, report it to the police immediately.

"Even if you have already reported a post a thousand times - you should do it again to increase the pressure on the platforms," emphasizes Mona Vetsch.

More videos from the department