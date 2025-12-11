Alexandra Taetz with her husband Remo Müller in the 7th season of "Auf und davon". SRF

Mona Vetsch visited TV emigrant Alexandra Taetz for the SRF ratings hit "Auf und davon". The 38-year-old recently died of cancer. Vetsch bids her farewell with a sensitive post.

It was one of the most spectacular emigration stories of recent years: in 2016, Remo Müller and his partner Alexandra Taetz set off for Germany with four tigers - and embarked on their very own Mission Impossible: to build theBell Animal Adventure Park from a derelict ruin. Together, they successfully set up the adventure park in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Sad news reached Switzerland on Wednesday: Alexandra Taetz died of cancer at the young age of 38.

Now "Auf und davon" figurehead Mona Vetsch has said goodbye to the TV emigrant with a great thirst for adventure via Instagram.

"It's incredibly sad," Vetsch writes, adding: "My thoughts are with Remo and their children. With all my heart I wish you strength and moments of comfort. Alexandra leaves many traces behind. I will always carry the memories of the happy days with her and her family with me."

Adventure park to be continued

"The Bell Adventure Park was her lifelong dream," her husband wrote in a moving statement on Facebook. And it was her wish that the family should continue to look after and run her legacy.

The funeral will take place in the immediate family circle. Alexandra had wanted there to be a celebration in her honor on her birthday in the park with all her friends and acquaintances.

