Actress Monica Bellucci and director Tim Burton announced today that they have split up.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have split up. After two years of dating, the director and actress have announced that they have called it quits - but emphasize their mutual respect and affection.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci have broken up after just two years of dating.

The Italian actress and the American director announced in a joint statement that they had decided to go their separate ways. Show more

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton are no longer lovers. The Italian actress and the US director have split up.

The two told the AFP news agency in a joint statement that they had decided to go their separate ways "with much respect and deep affection for each other".

Monica Bellucci made her relationship with Tim Burton public two years ago.

Burton cast Bellucci in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"

The 67-year-old director, who has made films such as "Batman", "Edward with Scissor Hands" and "Mars Attacks!", cast the actress in his fantasy horror comedy "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", which was presented at the Venice Film Festival last year.

In the sequel to the classic "Beetlejuice", the 60-year-old actress played a mischievous creature called Delores who wants revenge on her ex-partner.

Monica Bellucci was married to French actor Vincent Cassel until 2013. She has two daughters with him. Tim Burton was married to British actress Helena Bonham Carter until 2014. The ex-couple also have two children.

