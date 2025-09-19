Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton are no longer lovers. The Italian actress and the US director have split up.
The two told the AFP news agency in a joint statement that they had decided to go their separate ways "with much respect and deep affection for each other".
Monica Bellucci made her relationship with Tim Burton public two years ago.
Burton cast Bellucci in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"
The 67-year-old director, who has made films such as "Batman", "Edward with Scissor Hands" and "Mars Attacks!", cast the actress in his fantasy horror comedy "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", which was presented at the Venice Film Festival last year.
Monica Bellucci was married to French actor Vincent Cassel until 2013. She has two daughters with him. Tim Burton was married to British actress Helena Bonham Carter until 2014. The ex-couple also have two children.