Aries natives have a birthday between March 21 and April 20. Picture: pixabay/lenahelfinger

Astrologer Monica Kissling has looked to the stars and reveals how you can make 2025 your lucky year. Aries natives should harness the power of manifestation.

2025 is a special year. It is a year of transition into a new era. A lot has to be let go, new things have to be discovered and shaped first.

This requires patience, trust and the willingness to act according to the principle of trial and error. Where the journey will lead is still completely open. Show more

2025 is a key year for you: a year of new beginnings in which you will gain a completely new foothold.

This may not be entirely voluntary. A lot has unraveled in the past year.

You were no longer able to control your life as usual and shape it according to your will. Now you find yourself in a "vacuum" without knowing exactly what to do next.

About the person: Monica Kissling blue News Monica Kissling aka Madame Etoile is an astrologer with her own practice in Zurich. She offers consultations for private individuals and companies, gives talks, runs workshops and is an author. She has been a regular contributor to print media, radio and TV since 1987. The next Vision Day will take place on March 29, 2025.

Stop fighting

If you find it difficult to make sense of this, the stars suggest the following: Shift your focus from your head to your heart. Stop fighting.

Don't go into resistance when things don't go your way. The moment you can let go, you will discover new things that you would not have found otherwise.

Just be open to what is. Instead of forcing something, feel where there is resonance. Let things happen and emerge. And go with the flow.

Take your time

The pace in 2025 will be slower than your temperament. You shouldn't see this as a problem either, but as an invitation to take a more relaxed approach to things.

Whatever new thing you start, do it with a spirit of discovery and allow for detours, mistakes and setbacks. Don't put yourself under pressure by demanding that everything has to work out immediately.

Open yourself up to spiritual experiences

The more serenity you can develop and the more you trust that you are being guided, the better things will go. To do this, consciously develop your spiritual side. Even if that's not your thing because you prefer to trust yourself.

Stop stress-inducing thoughts and use the power of manifestation instead: you create your own reality with the power of your thoughts. Even if you think it's hocus-pocus: Try it out!

