Jupiter, the planet of finding meaning, is challenged. What really gives your life meaning and fulfills you? Where were your expectations too high or your hopes unrealistic? You can find clarity in June.

The June stars bring a reflective mood.

Jupiter, the planet of high hopes, and its opponent Saturn, the pessimist among the planets, fight each other and vie for influence.

Neptune, the planet of deception, is also in the mix. If promises are not kept or you yourself are unable to keep your promises, it becomes clear where you have deceived yourself or misjudged yourself.

What really makes sense?

External resistance, but also your own limitations, can create fears about the future. It is therefore important to find your confidence again and again, even if you don't know exactly what to do next at the moment.

Perhaps you are experiencing a temporary crisis of meaning or are feeling somewhat depressed and discouraged. But even melancholy times have their purpose:

You can use them as an opportunity to reflect and think more deeply about what is really important to you in life.

Looking for new perspectives

The stars are now urging you to take a close look at your future prospects and question your previous goals.

About the person: Monica Kissling Bild: blue News Monica Kissling, alias Madame Etoile, has been working as an astrologer in her own practice in Zurich since 1985, where she offers consultations for private individuals and companies. She is regularly featured in print media, radio and TV. She also gives talks and leads vision days and retreats as well as workshops on time quality, time perception and time competence. Monica Kissling has been President of the Swiss Astrologers' Association (SAB) since 2019.

What does quality of life mean to you? What are your goals? And what do you want to achieve in your life?

Perhaps there is a certain trigger that causes your world view to change. Or you intuitively sense that it's time to set off for new horizons.

Where are adjustments necessary?

Don't cover up possible dissatisfaction with distraction, but check what efforts are necessary to achieve an improvement.

Where would you like to reorient yourself? Look inwards and don't let other opinions influence you too much.

Take your time to find an answer. And also bear in mind that change is not possible overnight. Every process begins with a first step. You should do this in June.

Find the right balance

If you are anxious by nature or your life has been strongly determined by social expectations, you can be braver now and create space for yourself.

If, on the other hand, you have very high expectations and have gone beyond your limits, you will now be brought back down to earth. In this case, Saturn is asking you to find the right balance.

Is the basis of trust right?

In June, you can also find more clarity in your relationships. Which people are there for you and build you up? And who is unreliable and keeps disappointing you?

Perhaps you are now having the unpleasant experience of not being able to rely on certain people. Or you may get help from an unexpected source.

If the basis of trust is no longer right, it's time to draw the consequences. At the same time, the stars appeal to your solidarity. Be prepared to support people when they are not doing well. Even small gestures can make a big difference.

Listen to your heart

At the beginning of June, the stars can still bring some heartache. Pause for a moment and think about what you need right now. Do something good for yourself and try to accept painful experiences.

Your mood may soon brighten. On June 5, Venus, the goddess of love, is already in a harmonious union with Jupiter, the planet of luck, so that many things can change for the better in interpersonal relationships.

Fruitful conversations

Mercury, the planet of communication, also shows its accommodating side until Pentecost Sunday, June 8. Use these days to clarify unresolved issues and find new solutions.

Professionally, you can use the first week of June for negotiations or job applications. You can also present yourself in the best light when giving a presentation.

The tone makes the music

Unfortunately, the mood can change on Whit Monday. Several challenging constellations can cause tension. Misunderstandings, but also critical comments and unfortunate wording can suddenly lead to resentment.

The communication planet Mercury enters sensitive Cancer, so we all react very sensitively to words, tones and formulations. Mindful communication is now the top priority. Try to empathize with the other person and think about how your message might come across.

Passionate entanglements

On Whit Monday, Venus, the goddess of love, also comes into conflict with Pluto, which brings a lot of passion into play. As the god of the underworld, Pluto turns your innermost self outwards, so to speak:

He brings you into contact with hidden longings, secret desires and repressed feelings - in other words, also with sides of yourself that you haven't wanted to admit to yourself before, but which now want to be seen.

Own up to your feelings, even if you would perhaps prefer to be above them. It's quite possible that you now realize that your heart is not in the same place as your head.

Favorable days in June 2025 June 5 to 8: Generosity, gratitude, happiness in love, sociability, inventiveness, eloquence, negotiating and sales skills (Venus sextile Jupiter, Mercury sextile Mars, Mercury square the Moon's nodes, Mercury sextile Chiron, Mercury conjunct Jupiter).

June 26-28: Inspiration, intuition, good ideas and decisions, successful negotiations, clarifying conversations, approachability, helpfulness, drive, confidence (Mercury sextile Uranus, Sun sextile Mars, Venus sextile Moon's Nodes, Mercury trine Saturn, Mercury trine Neptune). Show more

Courage to be honest

Pluto makes you feel the power of feelings and demands truthfulness. That's why you should be honest with yourself and others now.

In this hot phase, you will not be satisfied with lukewarm compromises. This can lead to hot professions of love, but also to possessiveness and jealousy.

Intense desire for closeness

Venus, the goddess of love, left freedom-loving Aries on June 6 and has been wandering through the most sensual sign of the zodiac, Taurus, ever since.

You now want to spend more time with your sweetheart and satisfy needs that have been neglected recently.

You're not interested in a long-distance relationship now. You want more attention and more sex, which is why your sweetheart needs to be physically present.

How much distance is necessary?

Because we are sometimes a little too love-hungry in the sign of Taurus, it's important to cultivate moments of distance. Overly intense expressions of love can have a restrictive effect.

So don't get too absorbed in your sweetheart. Moments of intimate closeness are only possible if you give each other space.

From June 9 to 15, the stars will support you in letting go of expectations that restrict you and your relationship.

Reorganize your finances

Financial issues are also in focus this week. Free yourself from dependencies now so that you can stand on your own two feet financially.

Depending on your personal situation, it may be time to draw up a prenuptial agreement or divorce convention or to renegotiate your salary at work.

Discussions are recommended wherever you are no longer satisfied with existing agreements and where ambiguities need to be resolved.

It may also make sense to look at investment options, insurance or retirement provisions and to reorganize your household budget.

Inspiring full moon

The Sagittarius full moon on June 11 once again takes up the question of meaning and invites you to exchange ideas about it. Talk to your friends about what moves you. You may well receive valuable inspiration now.

At the same time, you can expand your circle of acquaintances with people who share your values. And with whom you may soon be making new plans for the future.

Sagittarius full moon on June 11, 2025. Image: Monica Kissling

Review shared values

June 15 has it all when it comes to intensity and impulsiveness. The opposition of Venus, the goddess of love, to Lilith can lead to relationships that are not on an equal footing ending abruptly.

A break-up can also occur if the values in a relationship are not compatible. In this case, discussions are useless and the attempt to change the other person according to your own wishes proves to be an illusion.

An act of liberation

On June 15, Mars in the fire sign Leo also enters the field of tension of the unpredictable and freedom-loving Uranus. For many, this can be a moment of liberation.

However, it is important to keep overreactions and, above all, hurtful actions in check. The more dissatisfaction has built up in the past, the more violent the reaction can be.

This day can also bring a lot of unrest and stress. Surprising twists and turns could catch you on the wrong foot.

Too much of a good thing is no longer good

"Less is more" is the motto in the second half of the month. On June 15, Saturn sets hard limits for Jupiter, the planet of growth and expansion. Until June 24, you can find out where you need or want to cut back in your personal life.

Neptune is also taking the wind out of your sails now. In positive terms, this is an invitation to get off the hamster wheel. Give yourself space. Reduce your to-do list and take time out.

Set new priorities

Take a self-critical look at your time and life planning. Where do you always assume the optimum and suppress possible problems or delays? Be realistic now and adjust your planning accordingly.

Set narrow priorities and don't get bogged down. It's also worth planning in time reserves, otherwise you'll soon be running on empty yourself. Exaggerations of all kinds will be punished under the current circumstances.

Between hope and fear

The Jupiter-Saturn-Neptune tension can also bring major mood swings. The field is open between euphoria and resignation, but both extremes must be avoided. This is a balancing act.

Don't paint your future too rosy, but not too gloomy either. Be as realistic as possible. Mars enters Virgo on June 17 and fortunately supports your pragmatism.

It's always important to find your inner center. And find a middle way when making decisions. In other words: a viable path, a good compromise. The optimum is not currently available.

Too good to be true

The challenging constellations could also have an economic impact in June. Bubbles burst and castles in the air dissolve, which can lead to great uncertainty.

This can also have an impact on the labor market, where austerity measures are the order of the day. Even if you are hopefully not personally affected, you should review your career goals and adjust them if necessary. Certain hopes may be dashed, so you will have to find a new solution.

Challenging days in June 2025 June 9/10: Difficult conversations, reproaches and recriminations, stubbornness, possessiveness, jealousy, misunderstandings, secrecy (Mercury square Saturn, Venus square Pluto, Mercury square Neptune).

June 15: high irritability, emotional tantrums, irascibility, breaking off relationships, financial disputes, disillusionment (Mars square Uranus, Venus opposition Lilith, Jupiter square Saturn).

June 23/24: Indiscretion, dishonesty, breach of trust, disappointment, hurtful communication, mistakes, over-promising (Sun square Neptune, Mercury square Chiron, Sun conjunct Jupiter). Show more

Celebrate the beginning of summer

Saturday, June 21, 4:42 am, is the summer solstice: The Sun enters Cancer and summer begins. This day also offers very nice constellations for a party thanks to the pleasure-oriented Taurus Moon.

However, on Sunday evening, June 22, the Sun enters Saturn's field of tension and duty calls again.

June 23 and 24 are also likely to be stressful because your plans will be thwarted. Misunderstandings and mistakes are also likely to occur.

Beautiful summer prospects for Cancers

A lot is happening in the zodiac sign of Cancer at the moment - and a lot of things are happening. The lucky planet Jupiter entered the zodiac sign of Cancer on Whit Monday, June 9, where it will remain for about a year.

This is primarily good news for Cancerians - but the other two water signs, Pisces and Scorpio, can also look forward to support from the lucky planet. Jupiter opens up new opportunities and boosts confidence.

Focus on your private life

During Jupiter's one-year transit through Cancer, people seek happiness more in their private life and family. Their professional career takes a back seat and they also want to shield themselves more from world events.

This is a time to withdraw from the hustle and bustle and focus on what nourishes you personally. What do you want to take care of more? What needs have been neglected in the past? Connect now with people who are close to your heart.

An invitation to more self-care

With the new moon in the soul sign of Cancer, a new lunar cycle begins on June 25. Feel inside yourself: what do you need for your well-being? The stars invite you to take care of yourself in the coming weeks.

Be aware of your needs and take them seriously. Set yourself apart from expectations and demands that are not good for you.

Self-care is not selfishness, but a necessity in order to lead a fulfilled and balanced life. In a balanced state, you are also able to support other people.

Cancer New Moon on June 25, 2025. Monica Kissling

Make good decisions

The days from June 25 to 28 are favorable for making important personal decisions. Your intuition is strengthened and you recognize what is really important.

Other people can also give you good ideas now. Engage in dialog and talk about personal matters. Relationships can deepen and give you important impulses.

Critical questions and honest answers

The month ends with a challenging constellation between Mercury and Pluto on June 29. Many things will be critically scrutinized, and that's a good thing. You won't be satisfied with simple answers.

The stars are now helping you to get to the heart of problems. And they also help you to trust your own perception more.

They help you to make more self-determined decisions, even if it's not always convenient. In future, you will be less guided by the expectations or values of others.

