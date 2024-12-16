Cancer-born people have a birthday between May 21 and June 21. Image: pixabay/lenahelfinger

Astrologer Monica Kissling has looked to the stars and reveals how you can make 2025 your lucky year. Cancer-born people have their birthday between June 22 and July 22.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The big blue News annual horoscope: astrologer Monica Kissling has looked into the stars and tells you what they have in store for you.

2025 is a special year. It is a year of transition into a new era. A lot has to be let go, new things have to be discovered and shaped first.

This requires patience, trust and the willingness to act according to the principle of trial and error. Where the journey will take us is still completely open.

The years behind you were probably one thing above all: exhausting. That may now change. From mid-June, the lucky planet Jupiter will be moving through your zodiac sign and opening up new freedom for you.

However, luck won't just fall into your lap - you need to actively encourage it.

About the person: Monica Kissling blue News Monica Kissling aka Madame Etoile is an astrologer with her own practice in Zurich. She offers consultations for private individuals and companies, gives talks, runs workshops and is an author. She has been a regular contributor to print media, radio and TV since 1987. The next Vision Day will take place on March 29, 2025.

In other words: you should delegate responsibility. Not an easy task for you as an "original mother" who is always there for everyone and lovingly looks after the well-being of her protégés.

Have more confidence in yourself

In 2025, you can trust others more and release them into freedom.

But above all, you can also have more confidence in yourself!

Consciously put an end to the tendency to make yourself small. And practice recognizing your abilities every day. Encourage yourself and jump over your shadow from time to time.

If you wish, a mindfulness program or a coach can help you with this. Or even further training. You can now afford anything that helps you move forward. The cash flow should be guaranteed.

Make your own needs more important

Discover and develop your talents now. Uncertainty is allowed. But it should not discourage you.

Rather, you can use it to find out what and who can strengthen your inner security. Take your feelings seriously and put your needs first for once.

Enjoy your family

You will also find happiness in your family and home environment in 2025. There may well be offspring: your own children or grandchildren.

Or that you and your sweetheart will move into the house of your dreams. Dream big, visualize your happiness and let yourself be surprised.

