What is worth fighting for? Where is giving in the better option? Letting go can be a redemption - and a sign of strength! But you can't do it without a fight: the fight with yourself or with others.

Bruno Bötschi

The month starts with a new moon in deep Scorpio. This gives you the opportunity to dive into the depths of your soul and realign yourself. Jettisoning ballast is the order of the day and is easier for you now. As a sign of change and transformation, Scorpio supports you in letting go.

The favorable constellation of Mercury is also helpful, as it enables a deep understanding of complex relationships. This allows you to instinctively sense what is helpful for you and what you can say goodbye to. The harmonious connection with Neptune strengthens your confidence so that you can go your own way even without absolute certainty.

Scorpio new moon on November 1, 2024. Monica Kissling

Inner processes lead to clarity

The Scorpio moon cycle is about processes that slowly develop within you. They are not visible to those around you at first because they do not immediately lead to concrete action.

However, at the peak of the moon cycle, the full moon on November 15, what is happening inside you will manifest. Therefore, engage in an intensive process with yourself to find clarity.

The all-or-nothing attitude

Despite the favorable starting position, the first week of November is a tough one: the critical constellation of Mars and Pluto brings power plays and kicks off a long and grueling conflict phase.

Long because the conflict planet Mars will be retrograde from December to February, so this power play constellation will be repeated throughout the entire period.

Globally, this means that power conflicts come to a head and threatening backdrops are built up. The tone is becoming harsher and often any means seems right to assert one's own interests.

Appearance of the "heroes"

On November 4, Mars enters fiery Leo, where it will remain for the time being until January 6, 2025. During this time, the willingness to engage in conflict is significantly increased. Nobody wants to show weakness.

Everyone wants to be a hero and only victory is accepted in conflicts. It is obvious what this means for the outcome of the US elections and the period thereafter.

Geopolitically "hot" phase

About the person: Monica Kissling blue News Monica Kissling, alias Madame Etoile, has been working as an astrologer in her own practice in Zurich since 1985, where she offers consultations for private individuals and companies. She is regularly featured in print media, radio and TV. She also gives talks and leads vision days and retreats as well as workshops on time quality, time perception and time competence. Monica Kissling has been President of the Swiss Astrologers' Association (SAB) since 2019.

The conflict-prone stars are therefore explosive in view of the US elections on November 5, among other things. There is a high probability that the victory of the elected president will not be accepted and that the process will be protracted due to legal action. Major unrest is also conceivable.

Equally explosive will be what happens in Ukraine and especially with President Selenskyj. Both the national horoscope and Zelensky's personal horoscope are directly affected by the conflict constellations, which indicates a dramatic escalation of the situation.

Fear is not a good basis for decision-making

Conflicts of power may also arise in your personal life over the next few weeks, especially at work. It is quite possible that you will have to assert yourself against competitors or that your boss will use his power.

Don't let yourself be intimidated! Stand up clearly for your concerns without reacting emotionally. Conflicts don't resolve themselves. So don't avoid them for fear of consequences.

Leo-Mars helps you to appear self-confident and strengthens your own position. However, selfishness and ruthlessness are the dark side of this constellation. So of course you also need to weigh up how far you can go.

Be aware of your strength

The current stars sharpen your awareness of power games. You recognize what is being "played" and can position yourself accordingly. Just like in a poker game, you need a clever strategy and of course you shouldn't let anyone look at your cards.

Scorpios are the best at this and are therefore the most challenging opponents. But even lions and mermen won't give you anything, while bulls will suddenly be tougher than usual.

Optimistic and adventurous goddess of love

The love stars are confident and upbeat at the beginning of the month. This allows you to focus on the positive and develop your relationships. You recognize new ways of being together and can inspire your sweetheart and other people with your ideas.

You are also very adventurous now. The fire of passion is easy to kindle and you like to try out new things. This openness allows for new experiences in existing relationships as well as making new acquaintances.

Light game

On the weekend of November 9/10, dream dancer Neptune also gets involved and conjures up butterflies in your stomach. You're only too happy to be seduced now - resistance would be futile anyway.

However, Neptune can also tempt you into projections and illusions. You now see other people through rose-tinted glasses and generously ignore inconsistencies.

Therefore, make sure that you don't fall for a swindler - especially if money is involved. Your good nature could be exploited.

Favorable days in November November 1-2: instinctive confidence, inner certainty, good flow, depth, insight, good basis for decision-making, successful communication (Scorpio New Moon, Mercury trine Neptune, Mercury trine Mars, Mercury sextile Pluto).

November19-22: lucky "coincidences", higher providence, compassion, reconciliation, commitment (Sun trine Neptune, Mercury trine Chiron, Venus sextile Saturn). Show more

Look at your relationships realistically

The ecstatic love phase ends on Monday evening, November 11. The change of Venus, the goddess of love, from exuberant Sagittarius to down-to-earth Capricorn is accompanied by a certain disillusionment. At the same time, it helps to clarify things.

In Capricorn, it is not the hope for a better future that counts, but only the current real situation. Capricorn is a radical realist who doesn't sugarcoat anything.

Commitment is necessary

You're no longer under any illusions, but want to know how your relationship can develop.

Are you prepared to work on your relationship and invest in it? And does this also apply to your sweetheart? If so, you can make a plan together now.

What you need now is a reliable partner who is fully committed to you and takes responsibility.

Talk to each other instead of canceling

Unfortunately, communication is not easy in the week of November 11. Saturn points to misunderstandings that need to be cleared up and blockages that need to be overcome.

Don't refuse to talk so that the fronts don't harden. On the contrary, take plenty of time for an exchange by gathering good arguments. And above all, be prepared to listen to the arguments of others calmly in order to find a common denominator.

Be prepared for turbulence

Things will get really turbulent with the Taurus full moon on November 15. This takes place in the position of unpredictable and eccentric Uranus, which can turn everything upside down.

There may now be upheavals on the financial markets, but of course also in politics and other areas. This is also a classic earthquake constellation.

Many places could now be shaken. Certainties and certainties can dissolve from one moment to the next, which naturally fuels fears. This is no time to sit still and wait in peace!

Taurus full moon on November 15, 2024. Monica Kissling

Be active, but act consciously

You need to react quickly and take action. This is difficult because you might not have time to think a decision through thoroughly. In this case, rely on your intuition.

It is important that you are not driven by anger or fear, but act as mindfully as possible for the benefit of everyone involved.

Draw the consequences

Saturn comes to a standstill at the same time as the full moon on November 15. This is a decisive moment that demands a fundamental decision. In order to make this decision, you need to take stock.

What is working well in your life and where are you unhappy or even frustrated? Be honest without blaming others or yourself. Draw the consequences and prepare the ground for something new.

Release blockages

Saturn can also indicate that you are blocked or stuck in something. In this case, a radical change of course is necessary to get out of the impasse.

Perhaps you need to pull out of a project or put a relationship on a new footing. Venus, the goddess of love, is in the field of tension of the lunar nodal axis, which indicates differences that are caused by different values.

Security or risk?

A decision could now also be forced upon you in love. How important is security to you? In which areas of your relationship is this non-negotiable?

And where can you allow more openness and risk - in favor of liveliness and spontaneity? What solutions are possible if you and your sweetheart don't want the same thing?

Reinvent yourself

Even after the full moon, things remain very eventful. On November 17, the Sun is exactly in the field of tension of unpredictable Uranus, which demands further steps out of the comfort zone.

Certain things can no longer be maintained, even with adjustments. They need to be fundamentally redesigned.

So don't cling to the past, but recognize the opportunities that lie in a new beginning.

Transformation is imminent

On November 19, Pluto finally enters Aquarius after several back and forths. This is particularly important for society because progressive forces can now assert themselves more and more.

Those who cling to the status quo from earlier times are increasingly losing ground. So educate and develop yourself further! The recipes of the past no longer work.

Take a closer look

The week of November 18 begins with a Jupiter tension that tempts us to be overly optimistic. Although pleasing opportunities may open up now, you should examine them critically and not commit to them lightly in the initial euphoria.

Favorable Neptune helps you to listen to your inner voice. Do you have a strange feeling about something? Then take this voice seriously. Only if you have a clear "yes" should you commit to something.

Challenging days in November November 3: Power struggles, pressure and threats, ruthlessness, speculation, overconfidence, overstepping boundaries (Mars opposition Pluto, Venus opposition Jupiter trine Chiron).

November 15 to 17: Blockages, losses, turbulence, sudden turns, overreactions, opposition, tough going, difficult to compromise, tensions in love, dilemma (Saturn stationary, Taurus Full Moon, Moon-Sun opposition Uranus, Venus square Moon Node).

November 24-28: Mental injuries, breach of trust, rejection, feelings of loneliness, self-esteem problems, power games, separations (Venus square Lilith, Venus square Chiron). Show more

Love relationships become more demanding

The goddess of love promises stability until November 22. Not exuberant feelings, but a reliable and harmonious relationship.

As the month progresses, the love stars will be less easy to care for. On the weekend of November 23/24, Venus enters Lilith's field of tension, which can lead to abrupt changes.

Don't let yourself be put under pressure

Your sweetheart may suddenly show a different side to themselves or make a surprising change of heart. Or you yourself may suddenly have new needs that affect your relationship.

Emotional needs, but also sexual likes or dislikes, could now lead to challenging situations. You need to find solutions that work for both of you. And above all, solutions in which both partners have equal rights.

Have the courage to say "no"

The critical conjunction of Venus and Lilith often brings power games. Don't let yourself be pressured into something that doesn't suit you. Have the courage to say "no" and stay true to yourself.

If there are fundamental differences in your relationship, you may need to make clear demands or set boundaries. What is a red line for you?

Setting an example for women

In politics, women's rights should once again take center stage. This is not just about issues of equality, but above all about protecting women from abuse, exploitation and violence.

This can be triggered by shocking events that call for a clear signal from politicians.

Where does your pain come from?

The love stars show their vulnerable side until November 28. They bring you into contact with what you are missing in your relationship as well as in other connections. Is it reliability? Is it trust? Loyalty? Is it understanding? The closeness?

Maybe you need time to find out. A temporary retreat can make sense in order to find out exactly what your pain is. What sore spot has your sweetheart hit with you - or you with them?

Events in romantic relationships can now trigger old stories and confront you emotionally with unprocessed disappointments from the past.

Get off the hamster wheel

It is generally helpful to turn more inwards in the last third of the month and cut back on external activities.

Mercury slows down considerably from November 20, as it turns retrograde on November 26. This is particularly noticeable in Sagittarius, which prefers to travel in seven-league boots.

The wind will now be taken out of your sails, so to speak. Look on the bright side: after all, optimism is also part of Sagittarius. You can now cut back a little and treat yourself to a break.

Adjust your travel plans

Sagittarius is also the "travel sign", which can mean that there may be delays in this area, for example due to strikes.

You may also suddenly be undecided as to whether you want to go on a trip as planned. If possible, leave yourself until mid-December to make a decision.

Review projects

Further education is also assigned to Sagittarius. Certain difficulties may arise here too, for example ambiguities, misunderstandings, delays or unavailable course material.

In general, it can make sense to put high-flying plans on hold for a moment or, even better, to reconsider them and adjust them if necessary.

