Gemini natives have a birthday between May 21 and June 21. Picture: pixabay/lenahelfinger

Astrologer Monica Kissling has looked to the stars and reveals how you can make 2025 your lucky year. Gemini natives have their birthday between May 21 and June 21.

Bruno Bötschi

2025 is a special year. It is a year of transition into a new era. A lot has to be let go, new things have to be discovered and shaped first.

This requires patience, trust and the willingness to act according to the principle of trial and error. Where the journey will lead is still completely open. Show more

You are a lucky person: the new year has many pleasant surprises in store for you.

Firstly, there are promising career prospects that you can seize with confidence. Educate yourself accordingly. Learning new things is particularly easy and fun now.

About the person: Monica Kissling blue News Monica Kissling, alias Madame Etoile, is an astrologer with her own practice in Zurich. She offers consultations for private individuals and companies, gives talks, runs workshops and is an author. She has been a regular contributor to print media, radio and TV since 1987. The next Vision Day will take place on March 29, 2025.

You will also get to know great people with whom you can network.

Dare to try new things and experiment

The stars invite you to develop forward-looking ideas together with others.

There are no limits to your creativity in 2025. You could discover a gap in the market now and launch an invention.

You are both a trendsetter and a pioneer. So if you want to start your own business: go for it! You can take the plunge, preferably in the second half of the year.

Find partners who complement you

Don't let any criticism slow you down. You are simply ahead of your time. But what you can do is check the real possibilities, i.e. regulations and laws that could prevent your projects from flying.

Or hire someone to do it for you if you want to keep your head clear. You should schedule the review and preparation processes between January and April.

Happiness awaits when traveling

In your private life, you can give happiness a boost by traveling with your sweetheart or friends. Discovering new things together will make your heart beat faster.

And if you're single, your soul mate could cross your travel route. Your openness promises enriching experiences and exciting discoveries in love.

