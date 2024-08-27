The time for compromise is over. Ultimate demands are now being made. This leads to an improvement in relationships and to new agreements or to break-ups if there is a lack of respect.

The distribution of roles and the balance of power in relationships is likely to change fundamentally in many cases.

This applies to relationships between countries, companies or political parties, as well as in your personal environment, your business relationships, friendships and your love relationship.

Astrologically, this is indicated by a constellation in the relationship sign Libra, where the south lunar node is also located.

Planetary contacts with this important point take us back into the past, both mentally and emotionally. Unresolved relationship issues need to be dealt with.

What comes up for you? What haven't you digested yet? And what have you repressed that is now coming to the surface? Unfulfilled longings, unlived passions and resentments are also likely to be on your mind now.

Repressed things break out

The stars awaken needs in you that you have suppressed for a long time. Perhaps because they weren't socially acceptable or because you didn't have the courage to express them for other reasons, for example for fear of losing sympathy or a break-up.

It is also possible that you now suddenly feel an irrepressible urge to free yourself from relationships that restrict your freedom.

The stars support you in freeing yourself from dependencies and constraints.

Which relationships are not really harmonious?

The position of Lilith on the South Node of the Moon is particularly striking at the moment.

Lilith, also known as the Black Moon, is not a planet but a sensitive point (the moon's furthest point from the earth on its orbit).

In mythology, Lilith is a wild, strong and demanding woman who refuses to submit. In order to remain true to her values, she is prepared to pay a high price: She leaves the supposed paradise.

Supposedly because she only seems to get everything there, but in reality she is not respected as an equal partner.

No more false compromises

September will show which relationships only appear to be based on equality or harmony.

If you have only adapted for the sake of peace, you will probably soon no longer be willing to do so.

Half-hearted compromises no longer satisfy you. You want your concerns to be taken seriously and may issue an ultimatum.

Fight against discrimination

The prevailing constellation of Lilith also strengthens feminist and social movements. People are now standing up for equality and justice and fighting against discrimination of all kinds. Stereotypical role models are being broken down.

Equality, respect and tolerance are now the ultimate criteria. Relationships that are not conducted at eye level will hardly survive September.

Breaking with taboos

Taboos will also be broken, which could lead to completely unexpected connections that were previously unimaginable. On a political level, former enemies could join forces to achieve a specific goal.

Surprising new connections can also occur in love, for example as a result of coming out.

Be true to yourself

It is important for you to remain true to your values. Don't bend yourself, even if it would bring advantages. Authenticity is the top priority.

This may mean that you have to break away from a relationship if give and take are not in balance. Or if you can't really be honest, but have to hide and put your needs on the back burner.

Define your values

The key question for you is: What am I really looking for in a relationship? What values are important to me? What is non-negotiable for me?

The September stars will help you gain clarity. In this way, you can bring balance to your love relationship, but also to friendships and business relationships. To do this, however, you must be prepared to engage in an open debate.

Decide for yourself

Refrain from power games and maneuvering in the background, such as bullying at work. Speak plainly: openly, decently and objectively.

Avoid provocations to force others to react. Make your own decisions and take responsibility for your actions.

Back to the old days?

A lot of things are going backwards in September. Uranus, the planet of progress, goes retrograde on September 1 and gives you a break to rethink your plans for the future.

On September 2, Pluto goes back into Capricorn for the last time. This can bring setbacks over the course of the month, especially on a global and social level.

Favorable days in September 2024 September 11/12: Constructive ideas, willingness to talk, finding new possibilities and solutions (Mercury sextile Mars, Sun square Jupiter).

September 19: Flashes of inspiration, lucky coincidences, unexpected support and solutions, new perspectives (Sun trine Uranus).

September 24-26: Intuition and imagination, openness, progress in negotiations, new insights, research successes(Mercury trine Uranus opposition Neptune trine Pluto). Show more

Those in power who try to restore previous conditions or maintain them by force could be strengthened once again - at least temporarily.

Explore your inner self

Make sure that you don't fall back into old patterns of behavior and relationships. And if it does happen: Notice it and don't judge it, but consciously detach yourself again and focus on the present.

It will often not be easy to escape the pull of strong feelings. Especially not in the first week of September, when Venus, the goddess of love, triggers old stories.

Don't let yourself be wrapped around your finger and don't fool yourself. Observe and explore what is happening with you and your sweetheart. And use the strong energies to reshape your relationship.

Free yourself from constraints

The stars and especially the self-confident goddess Lilith support you in freeing yourself from restrictive situations of all kinds. Whether these are caused by external circumstances or by your personality structure.

If you succeed in freeing yourself from constraints, you will be granted great powers and your life can take a completely new direction.

Enormous creative potential

In this case, the stars unleash enormous creativity, which you can use for your artistic and professional work.

You will also meet exciting people who will inspire or even support you and introduce you to new circles.

Trust the wisdom of your body

You can use the Virgo new moon on September 3 to consciously perceive yourself and your emotional and, above all, physical state. What does your body want to tell you? Trust the wisdom of its message!

Virgo is the sign of moderation and adaptation. Submit to the circumstances and don't try to force something with your will.

Your vitality could be weakened in the short term because the energy planet Mars is also affected by Neptune on the day of the new moon. This is certainly not a day for top sporting performance!

Virgo New Moon on September 3, 2024. Monica Kissling

Sudden U-turns

Turbulent days await you from September 4 to 8. Lilith and Uranus turn many things upside down: your relationships, your plans - your life.

Events seem to come thick and fast, and at the same time your hands may be tied, as Saturn, the blocking planet, is also getting involved.

Just keep your nerve now and analyze the situation calmly! Rash action brings disadvantages.

Reorganize your life

In the week of September 9, Virgo Mercury will help you to restore order to your mind and your life.

Careful analysis is possible in your professional life, and in your private life you can tame troubled emotions with a dose of reason.

On September 12, you can make good decisions - provided you remain realistic. Jupiter could tempt you to make excessive demands, but with the necessary modesty you can achieve success.

Subliminal tensions

The weekend of September 14/15 offers a mixed program. On the one hand, harmonious moon constellations will put you in a good mood because they strengthen your openness and generosity.

On the other hand, the conflict planet Mars is in the field of tension of the lunar nodal axis, which brings underlying conflicts to the surface. So something could suddenly come up if there is a corresponding stimulus.

What or who are you missing?

The disharmonious constellation of the goddess of love Venus with the planetoid Chiron will be exact on Monday, September 16 and may already be noticeable on Sunday. You are particularly vulnerable now. Your heart is wide open and receptive to affection. At the same time, you also feel more intensely what you are missing.

Heartache can set in if your love relationship is not giving you what you need. Or if you are lonely. Rejection could also hurt you now.

Self-care is particularly important now. Acknowledge your pain or disappointment, but also detach yourself from it. Do something good for yourself.

Critical full moon

The full moon on September 18, which is accompanied by a partial lunar eclipse, must also be interpreted as critical against the background of the difficult constellations.

Mars is now in the field of tension between Lilith and the Moon's nodes, which harbors the danger of outbursts of anger or revenge. You should avoid provocations now and keep your distance in the event of a crisis.

Pisces Full Moon on September 18, 2024 (partial lunar eclipse). Monica Kissling

Violence is not a solution

The days from September 16 to 18 hold aggressive potential, as the communication planet Mercury is also blocked by Saturn.

This means that sensible discussions are hardly possible and the likelihood of resolving a conflict at the negotiating table is almost zero.

Pent-up frustrations can now be released. Make sure that you find a good way of dealing with disappointment yourself. It is better to pause than to react in a frustrated state.

What next?

The proximity of the full moon to Neptune, the planet of deception, also makes it difficult to assess the situation clearly. If you can't see a solution right now, it's better to do nothing for the time being rather than the wrong thing.

On September 19, serendipity could come to your aid. Uranus may give you a flash of inspiration, or you may intuitively do the right thing.

Don't let yourself be fooled

On the weekend of September 21, Jupiter and Neptune could again tempt you into naivety and misjudgement. The two heavenly bodies, which both tempt you to take an optimistic view, are in disharmony. This means that many things are not as they seem.

Your ability to judge could also be limited now due to strong emotions. On September 22, Venus, the goddess of love, is in the grip of Pluto, which confronts you with stirring feelings and unresolved relationships from the past.

Free yourself from entanglements

Don't let yourself be taken over, neither by your own emotional abysses and fears nor by other people. Avoid control and possessiveness if you are struggling with jealousy.

It's better to talk to someone and share your feelings. There may not be a quick fix, but an open conversation can lead to a deeper mutual understanding and ultimately strengthen your bond.

Love under the sign of Scorpio

Admitting intense feelings can always hurt. Nevertheless, it's worth allowing yourself to fully embrace your feelings.

From September 23, Venus, the goddess of love, will be passing through passionate Scorpio. Of all the zodiac signs, Scorpio is the one that gets most deeply involved in relationships. Scorpios always give their all, which is why they experience the highest highs and the lowest lows.

Love passionately

For you, it's now about fully committing to a relationship. Or letting go of a relationship if you clearly feel that it has no future.

Challenging days in September 2024 September 3-4: Lack of energy and motivation, decision-making problems, discouragement, intrigue, upsetting relationship stories, jealousy, entanglements (Mars square Neptune, Venus on the South Moon conjunct Lilith).

September 6 to 8: Breaking taboos, ultimate demands, negotiations falling through, breaches of trust and contracts, high levels of nervousness, resistance and blockages, conflicts of authority and power struggles (Lilith on the South Moon's Node, Mercury square Uranus, Sun opposition Saturn).

September 16-18: Increased propensity for conflict and violence, risk of accidents, insults, rejections, lack of appreciation, stubbornness, blocked conversations (Mars square Moon's Node, Venus opposition Chiron, Pisces Full Moon).

September 21/22: Illusions, naivety, disappointments, deception, unrealistic promises, speculation, rumors, fear of loss, jealousy and control (Sun opposition Neptune, Mercury square Jupiter, Sun trine Pluto, Venus square Pluto). Show more

Letting in and letting go is the big challenge for all Scorpios, as it is for everyone else at the moment.

Don't do anything half-hearted now, don't leave any back doors open, don't keep any secrets. Don't pretend to be unapproachable. Be radically honest: with yourself and with loved ones.

Openness opens up new perspectives

From September 24 to 26, favorable communication stars support you in clarifying important questions, both privately and professionally. Listen to your instincts, but check your intuitions with your mind.

You are now open and willing to talk. These are good prerequisites for finding constructive solutions together.

Decide in favor of freedom

From September 28, the solar eclipse on October 2 is already casting its shadow. This eclipse will once again trigger old, undigested stories and bring grievances to the fore.

At the same time, it offers you the opportunity to finally free yourself from burdens that restrict you in your development. Choose freedom!

