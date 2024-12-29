  1. Residential Customers
The big annual horoscope Monica Kissling: "How to make 2025 your lucky year"

Hanna Heinrich/Team Madame Etoile

29.12.2024

Astrologer Monica Kissling, aka Madame Etoile, has looked to the stars and tells you how to make 2025 your lucky year in the blue News annual horoscope.

29.12.2024, 09:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The big blue News horoscope for 2025: astrologer Monica Kissling has looked at the stars and tells you what they have in store for you.
  • Read the horoscope for your star sign and get inspired.
  • 2025 is a special year. It is a year of transition into a new era. A lot has to be let go, new things have to be discovered and shaped first.
Show more

Will things get better in the new year? Or will it be worse? Monica Kissling knows what the stars have in store for you in the new year.

The blue News astrologer has looked at the stars and tells you what they have in store for you. One thing is clear, it will be a year of change and opportunity.

You can read the 2025 horoscope for your star sign here:

Annual horoscope 2025. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2025Monica Kissling: "Aries should also allow setbacks"

Annual horoscope 2025. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2025Monica Kissling: "Taureans should rethink their relationships"

Annual horoscope 2025. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2025Monica Kissling: "Gemini discover the lightness of being"

Annual horoscope 2025. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2025Monica Kissling: "Cancers should dream big"

Annual horoscope 2025. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2025Monica Kissling: "Lions are keen to experiment"

Annual horoscope 2025. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2025Monica Kissling: "Virgos should allow themselves more free time"

Annual horoscope 2025. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2025Monica Kissling: "Scales cast a spell over others"

Annual horoscope 2025. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2025Monica Kissling: "Resistance spurs Scorpios on even more"

Annual horoscope 2025. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2025Monica Kissling: "Sagittarians should enjoy themselves more"

Annual horoscope 2025. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2025Monica Kissling: "New acquaintances await Capricorns"

Annual horoscope 2025. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2025Monica Kissling: "Aquarians should realize their vision"

Annual horoscope 2025. Monica Kissling:

Annual horoscope 2025Monica Kissling: "Pisces should finally live their dream"

