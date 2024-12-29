Astrologer Monica Kissling, aka Madame Etoile, has looked to the stars and tells you how to make 2025 your lucky year in the blue News annual horoscope.

Hanna Heinrich (Text) und Monica Kissling (Video)

The big blue News horoscope for 2025: astrologer Monica Kissling has looked at the stars and tells you what they have in store for you.

Read the horoscope for your star sign and get inspired.

2025 is a special year. It is a year of transition into a new era. A lot has to be let go, new things have to be discovered and shaped first. Show more

Will things get better in the new year? Or will it be worse? Monica Kissling knows what the stars have in store for you in the new year.

The blue News astrologer has looked at the stars and tells you what they have in store for you. One thing is clear, it will be a year of change and opportunity.

You can read the 2025 horoscope for your star sign here:

