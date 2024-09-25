"Maybe", "y-one", "both-and", "rather later" - these are terms that won't be heard in October. Now is the time to take a clear stance. Those who do not decide will be decided for.

Bruno Bötschi

In October, the consequences of what happened in September must be drawn. Relationships of all kinds need to be redefined: political and economic relationships, business relationships, friendships and, of course, love relationships.

It's all about equality, respect, tolerance and independence. These topics have already been on the agenda for several weeks, but the lunar eclipse in mid-September still brought a lot of uncertainty, sometimes even chaotic circumstances and, as a result, unresolved situations. Decisions will have to be made in October.

Exuberant abundance of power

The month begins with a powerful solar eclipse in the "relationship sign" Libra. This means that ongoing developments will quickly come to a head in the first half of the month.

October is a decisive month in terms of global politics in particular, as major players come together. This can also lead to questionable connections, for example between politics, business and religious forces.

In the worst-case scenario, people, organizations, attitudes or world views with dubious objectives or harmful effects come together. In the best case, responsible people with identical values come together and can overcome existing divisions.

Libra New Moon on October 2, 2024, annular solar eclipse. Madame Etoile

Steep rise, deep fall

The power of individual players can increase enormously through cooperation. This is shown not only by the solar eclipse, but also by the dominance of the planets Jupiter and Pluto, both of which come to a standstill in the first half of the month and stimulate the quest for power.

At the same time, the influence of certain groups and lobbies is critically scrutinized. Connections and machinations come to light, against which a fight is called for.

As a result, powerful personalities could be toppled from their pedestals, while others experience a steep rise. The balance of power can change fundamentally, partly because the stakes are too high.

About the person: Monica Kissling blue News Monica Kissling, alias Madame Etoile, has been working as an astrologer in her own practice in Zurich since 1985, where she offers consultations for private individuals and companies. She is regularly featured in print media, radio and TV. She also gives talks and leads vision days and retreats as well as workshops on time quality, time perception and time competence. Monica Kissling has been President of the Swiss Astrologers' Association (SAB) since 2019.

Don't let yourself be dazzled

It's also high season for speculators and "gurus" who captivate their followers with big promises. Abuse of power therefore needs to be kept in mind.

Make sure that you don't allow yourself to be dazzled. Be critical when in contact with self-proclaimed "figures of light". Do not become dependent and be careful with financial investments.

High pressure to transform

The October stars show high pressure to transform. Many systems are at the limit. If they are not to collapse, they need to be made fit for the future now.

This requires innovative forces that think in completely new directions and enter into new collaborations.

The last gasp of backward-looking forces

However, differing values could hinder this process. Pluto is now dominant, which points to a rebellion of retrograde forces. The clash with opposing forces leads to a showdown in mid-October.

Only on November 19 will Pluto finally move into the progressive sign of Aquarius and strengthen progressive forces in the long term.

Standing up for your concerns

The current lunar cycle takes place on the Libra-Aries "relationship axis" and challenges you to bring your relationships into balance.

This does not happen through half-hearted compromises that you make for the sake of peace. On the contrary: you can and should take your own needs more seriously and put them at the center.

Don't bend, but remain true to yourself. Have the courage to say no, to face arguments and to deal with them fairly. Stand up for yourself and don't give in immediately if you encounter resistance.

Favorable days in October October 4 : Clarity and commitment in matters of the heart, reliability, loyalty, sense of responsibility (Venus trine Saturn).

October 16-18: Love romances, wondrous coincidences, inspiring acquaintances, deep emotional connection, loyalty, erotic flights of fancy, spontaneous expressions of emotion, joie de vivre, creativity (Venus trine Neptune, Venus sextile Pluto, Aries full moon). Show more

Make decisions and take action

Don't wait for others to decide for you, take the initiative yourself. Have the confidence to go through with something without outside help. This will boost your self-confidence and give you new experiences.

Free yourself from dependencies. Don't ask: "What do others expect of me?" Instead, make your own decisions about your life.

Clarify questions of the heart now

The love stars bring a mixed program, but in any case a lot of passion. On October 4, Venus is in harmony with Saturn, which promises clarity in matters of the heart.

You can usually rely on other people under this constellation and binding plans can be made. Scorpios and Pisces in particular notice this.

However, if you are a Libra, an Aries or a Cancer, you may still find it difficult to make decisions or have to resolve differences. Use October 8 for this, when both the love and communication stars are favorable.

Focus on your potential

On October 9, Jupiter comes to a standstill and you can open your mind to new ways of looking at things. You can now change your perspective on your relationship or your professional situation.

Realize that you can look at a glass half full instead of half empty. Focus on the positive and the potential of a relationship or an issue.

Review your goals

You can also use the Jupiter station on October 9 to review your plans for the future. Professionally, it's about your further training, which you can redefine now.

Ongoing projects also need to be checked for their prospects of success. If necessary, you can make adjustments now. You should not ignore potential problems, but create time and money reserves for this eventuality.

Critical time window

The time window from October 12 to 15 is one of the most challenging this month. The power planet Pluto comes to a standstill, whereby it is critical to the communication planet Mercury.

This points to verbal exchanges accompanied by manipulation and threats. There is a risk of disinformation or cyberattacks. Old stories could also be dug up again and new accusations could be made.

Listen carefully

If you are about to have difficult conversations, you need to be vigilant. Don't allow yourself to be put under pressure and don't do the same with others. Trying to force things will not lead to success.

Be particularly attentive in contact with others. What is deliberately left out? The decisive messages are communicated non-verbally or not at all.

Conflicts could escalate

Mars, the planet of conflict, is also in a difficult constellation in the days from October 12 to 15. New and previous injuries could lead to confrontations.

Set boundaries and don't allow yourself to be provoked. Above all, refrain from taking revenge. What can fuel the spiral of violence in world affairs can be handled more constructively in your life.

Because Mars is in emotional Cancer, tempers quickly flare and unfortunately you are also quite resentful. Don't give frustration and anger additional fuel, but try to consciously distance yourself.

Is the fight worth it?

In view of the critical constellation between Mars and Chiron, it can be helpful to stop fighting for a cause. The decision to "capitulate" is not a sign of weakness if you make it consciously.

It makes little sense to get involved in arguments that only sap your strength. Instead, get involved where you can use your energy in a way that strengthens and motivates you.

You may also have to accept defeat, which is painful. Accept this and don't continue fighting a losing battle.

Settle rivalries

Conflicts could also come to a head in your professional environment on October 14: Rivalries and competitive battles could reach a climax now. It's quite possible that someone will get too close to you now.

Refrain from power games and behind-the-scenes maneuvers such as workplace bullying. Speak plainly: openly, decently and objectively.

Challenging days in October October 2 : Old stories, blame, slander, refusal to talk, bullying, uncompromising (solar eclipse on South Node, Mercury opposition Lilith).

October 6 : Irritability, rash and hurtful statements, insults, increased willingness to engage in conflict, tendency to have accidents as a result of stress and frustration (Mercury square Mars).

October 12-15 : Threats, verbal power struggles, increased willingness to engage in conflict and violence, risk of accidents, emotional or physical injuries, separations (Pluto station square Mercury, Mars square Chiron, Sun opposition Chiron, Sun square Mars, Venus opposition Uranus).

October 28: Disappointments, lack of appreciation, relationship problems, sexual deprivation (Venus square Saturn). Show more

Discovering sore points

The communication planet Mercury, which has so far tried to compromise in diplomatic Libra, will pass through demanding Scorpio from October 14. There he will no longer be fobbed off with benevolent words.

Mercury doesn't necessarily strive for consensus in deep Scorpio either, but is always looking for the "sore spot" and finds it unerringly. He addresses what others would rather hide.

In this way, Scorpio Mercury supports psychotherapy, research or research work, for example. Scorpio Mercury is more difficult when you want to hide something. Be prepared for critical questions in the second half of the month.

Love is a child of freedom

Also on October 14, Venus, the goddess of love, enters the field of tension of freedom-loving Uranus. Don't make any demands or restrict your partner now!

Love thrives best when you give your sweetheart freedom. Perhaps you need more distance yourself now. No problem, because Venus will soon conjoin Neptune, the planet of longing, and passionate Pluto.

Closeness will come naturally again, because nobody wants to be alone. You can now experience a deep connection with your sweetheart.

Healing full moon

By the Aries full moon on October 17, the waves can calm down and wounds can gradually heal. So you can relax and enjoy this evening - and above all, you can now let yourself be seduced by the romantic love stars.

On the evening of the full moon, Venus, the goddess of love, moves into optimistic Sagittarius. You are now confident about matters of the heart and may already be making promising plans with your sweetheart.

Aries full moon on October 17, 2024. Madame Etoile

Define your priorities

The week of October 21 brings a mixed program. A favorable constellation of the communication planet Mercury allows for clarifying conversations and promises pragmatic solutions.

Use this opportunity to set your priorities. Uranus will also help you this week by sharpening your intuition and showing you creative solutions.

Power play? No thanks!

At the same time, however, the Sun enters the field of tension of the power planet Pluto on October 22, which once again brings power conflicts to the fore. Don't get involved in any more power games.

Letting go is the order of the day. If only for the sake of your peace of mind. But also because it's no longer worth it. Look in a new direction instead of fighting old feuds.

Slight darkening in the love sky

Daylight saving time ends on October 27 and it gets dark an hour earlier. This may dampen your mood a little, as may the fact that Venus, the goddess of love, now enters the field of tension of Saturn.

Problems often arise under this constellation, even minor ones: disagreements, frustrations, lack of appreciation ...

Be open to new ideas

Talk to your sweetheart about it without making accusations and assigning blame. Share your feelings and wishes with him and ask about his needs. This constellation requires relationship work.

At the same time, you should be open to new ideas now. Uranus makes creative solutions possible if you don't insist on the status quo. Be ready for an experiment!

More videos from this section