In June, the need for security, stability and calm is great. But Uranus brings unexpected developments and demands course adjustments. Openness to new things combined with pragmatism is helpful now.

Bruno Bötschi

Uranus is in the field of tension of the lunar nodal axis for the whole month. It brings unpredictable, changeable energy and causes incidents and unexpected twists and turns.

External turbulence and inner turmoil can lead to rash decisions.

At the same time, Uranus can also open doors that were previously closed. Change does not always come comfortably, but it does bring movement into deadlocked situations.

Between new beginnings and security

Mars in the earth sign Taurus indicates that maintaining traditions and habits is now very important. This doesn't really fit in with changing times.

You can use down-to-earth Mars to take things step by step and test the feasibility of new ideas.

You certainly shouldn't rush into anything in June, but take your time to make decisions. Taurus Mars helps you not to gamble recklessly with certainties.

Find the happy medium

The art now lies in combining different energies. Trying out new things is important and necessary, especially in a professional environment where Uranus demands a high willingness to learn.

A lot could be reorganized in your workplace, with AI also likely to play a role. Work processes will change, teams will be reorganized and work schedules will become more flexible.

Don't let this stress you out, but stay calm and ready to adapt.

Where do you need more freedom?

Uranus in the air sign Gemini stimulates your need for space in June.

Check where you need to give yourself some space. Where do you want to get out? What can go more easily?

It's important not to react impulsively. Uranus tempts you to take short-sighted actions that arise from a temporary mood or out of defiance. However, this doesn't really bring you relief, but rather additional problems.

Your body as a compass

Taurus-Mars helps you to use your physical sensations as an inner guide for making decisions and for your well-being. The body often reacts more honestly to situations than the logical mind.

Feel what is really good for you. Take your physical signals seriously. Perhaps you need more sleep, more exercise, less screen time or simply more moments when nobody wants anything from you.

Find inner peace

You can consciously create small spaces for yourself: a free evening without obligations, a walk without a cell phone, a clear boundary at work or a no in terms of self-care.

Breathing exercises, nature, music or a quiet morning just for yourself can also help you to reconnect with yourself.

At the same time, Venus in Cancer helps you to perceive your emotional needs. The lucky planet Jupiter is also in Cancer, on the last degrees, so luck lies in self-care. What really nourishes you and fills you up inside?

Conversations that do you good

The month begins with friendly and conciliatory stars. Mercury enters Cancer on June 1 and helps you to reflect on your deepest desires. Talk to loved ones about your feelings and needs.

Exchanges are very fruitful this month. Other people will listen to your concerns and not only inspire you, but also support you and encourage you.

Which ideas are useful?

Your ideas can become more concrete in the first week of June. If you're an Aries, you'll find clarity and be able to make decisions.

If you are a Pisces, however, you need to beware of wishful thinking. Neptune could tempt you to see things too rosy. You can avoid misunderstandings by asking specific questions.

Neptune can also bring forgetfulness or carelessness. Otherwise reliable Virgos in particular could feel the effects of this. People may also be unpunctual or forgetful.

Difficult communication

Communication will be difficult from June 10 to 13. Mercury is in the field of tension of the critic Saturn, who scrutinizes everything. This can lead to delays or cancellations. Or you may have to go back over the books with a project because mistakes become apparent.

At the same time, Uranus can cause unrest - be it in the form of troublemakers or incidents that disrupt ongoing processes and steer them in a new direction. Hectic and nervousness also make it difficult to concentrate.

Great feelings and pure romance

The love stars initially show their romantic side. Venus passes through sentimental Cancer. There it meets Jupiter on June 9, which brings exuberant feelings.

In a positive case, this can mean that you feel particularly secure, understood and emotionally supported. Your heart opens wide and closeness comes more easily.

Favorable days in June 2026 June 1 to 3: Willingness to listen, healing conversations, inspiring acquaintances, clarity, depth, integrity (Mercury sextile Chiron, Sun sextile Saturn, Mercury trine the Moon's nodes).

June 16: Spontaneity, creativity, sparkling acquaintances, love adventures (Venus sextile Uranus).

June 21-25: Compassion, helpfulness, loyalty, commitment, sense of responsibility (Sun sextile Chiron, Venus trine Saturn). Show more

Cancer is a family sign. So you now also feel a strong desire to spend time with your loved ones. A meal together, an intimate conversation or a visit to your loved ones can be particularly beneficial now.

Brief emotional upset

However, exuberant feelings can also mean that you are getting your hopes up too high. This can lead to disappointment on June 12/13 when Venus enters the field of tension of Chiron.

Perhaps you promised too much yourself out of spontaneous good-naturedness because you couldn't say "no". Or you were promised too much.

High sensitivity

The sensitive stars could bring temporary heartache, because everything is close to your heart now, both good and painful. Touching encounters are possible as well as experiences of rejection, insult or lack of affection.

In any case, be particularly attentive - and let yourself be comforted by loved ones. Don't withdraw into solitude, but show your feelings.

Change of mood and focus on the positive

At midday on June 13, Venus moves into temperamental Leo, which can lift your mood again. The Moon's move into Gemini will also provide distraction and change your mind.

This weekend, you can gain a new zest for life and meet exciting people. The stars offer the best conditions for going out and celebrating life or flirting.

Change of energy in the second half of the month

In the second half of the month, more movement comes into play. First of all in love, because Venus moves into the adventurous sign of Leo on June 13.

From June 28, Mars' entry into the hyperactive sign of Gemini, Jupiter's entry into the fire sign of Leo and Mercury's change of direction will also create a new dynamic.

Inspiring new moon

On June 15, the new moon is in Gemini. It stimulates your mind and awakens your interest in new things. What do you want to learn? Find out about the possibilities and be inspired by other people.

Writing, lecturing, networking and finding creative ideas are under particularly good stars now.

Gemini New Moon on June 15, 2026. Monica Kissling

Fireworks of emotions

The new moon cycle also has an extremely stimulating effect on your love life. Venus, the goddess of love, brings fireworks of passion from June 15 to 17.

Now it can be lively, playful and exciting! You're in the mood for encounters, intensity and people who make your heart beat faster.

These days are perfect for flirting, creative dates, dancing, going out and everything that awakens a zest for life. Your thirst for adventure and conquest as well as your love of experimentation are likely to have pleasant consequences, including erotic flights of fancy.

Rediscover love

Fresh impetus is now emerging in existing relationships. You might rediscover each other, do something unusual or talk more openly about your desires and longings.

As a single person, you are likely to be particularly attractive, especially if you are a Leo. Your charisma is more self-confident and warm-hearted and magically attracts others.

Take care of your physical well-being

In the late evening of June 19, the planetoid Chiron enters the earth sign Taurus. It will remain there until September 18. This means you can focus more on your physical well-being in the near future. What can you do for your body?

Take more time for relaxation and regeneration in future and recharge your batteries in nature.

Now is the time to treat your body with more love again. Ask yourself what nourishes, strengthens and calms you. Perhaps you need more rest, healthier food, gentle exercise or simply less pressure.

Allocate your resources

Taurus is also about a balanced use of resources. So be careful with your energy, time and money.

Ask yourself: What costs me how much? Is it worth it? Where do I use too many resources and have few reserves? Ask yourself these questions in relation to your work situation, but also to your private life. Leisure time stress also needs to be reduced.

Take this opportunity to review your needs in terms of possessions. What do you need for a happy life? Less is more. Pay attention to quality and quality of life.

A beginning of summer to celebrate

When the Sun enters Cancer on June 21, summer begins under harmonious stars. You can consciously celebrate this turning point: with an outdoor party, flowers or a ritual of gratitude.

Challenging days in June 2026 June 10-13: Difficult communication, pessimism, criticism, blockages and unexpected turns, troublemakers, incidents, nervousness, restlessness, disappointments, insults (Mercury square Saturn, Uranus square the Moon's nodes, Venus square Chiron).

June 29/30: Delays, misunderstandings, postponements, increased conflict, hectic, overreactions, unreflective decisions (Mercury station/retrograde, Capricorn Full Moon, Mars square Moon Node). Show more

Ask yourself what is allowed to grow in your life and what you want to use your energy for in the second half of the year. Focus on what nourishes your soul.

Commitment to love

Love relationships can deepen and strengthen in the week of June 22. Closeness is now created not only through passion, but also through trust and commitment. The favourable connection between Venus and Saturn has a stabilizing effect.

Honest conversations, joint plans and mutual support can go a long way.

Non-committal and superficial relationships are of no interest now. Not even long-distance relationships, because you want to experience a lot with your sweetheart.

Let your imagination run wild

As far as your professional goals or your life goals in general are concerned, you may feel a certain lack of direction in the days around June 26. Don't let this unsettle you. Neptune now opens up a space for imagination and allows you to think in new directions.

What if you could realize a long-cherished dream? Perhaps your wanderlust is awakening now. But you certainly want to get out of the daily grind. Write down what comes to mind now and let it sink in.

Inner movement instead of activism

On the evening of June 28, Mars moves into the busy zodiac sign of Gemini. There it brings mental agility, a desire for exchange and lots of new ideas, but it also tempts us to act without reflection.

Impulse control is therefore necessary. Take two or three deep breaths before you spontaneously get going. Exercise in the fresh air helps you to keep your mind alert or calm it down.

Gemini Mars invites you to rethink many things. However, it's not about activism, but about reflection. Create the necessary space for this.

Keep your focus at work

Professionally, it's important that you don't get bogged down at the end of the month. If various options open up to you right now, further clarification is recommended, as Mercury will come to a standstill on June 29 and requires you to pause and then clarify things carefully.

Mercury will be retrograde until July 23. You don't have to start anything new during this time. On the contrary, you should now check where you need more time for yourself and, if necessary, postpone certain projects.

Stationary Mercury invites you to slow down at the end of the month. Treat yourself to more breaks and plenty of time for your own needs.

Reunion with old friends

Mercury retrograde in the sentimental zodiac sign of Cancer also brings back memories of earlier times and is a good time to relive old times, for example in the form of family reunions or celebrations with loved ones. Heartfelt encounters are particularly fulfilling now.

Family ties and duties

The Capricorn full moon on June 30 brings family ties into focus and with them perhaps also obligations. Ask yourself how far your role as a carer can go and where you need to set boundaries.

Where are you overburdened and can you delegate? Be clear about where you need support.

Capricorn Full Moon on June 30, 2026. Monica Kissling

In which direction do you want to develop?

On June 30, Jupiter leaves Cancer and enters fiery Leo. There, it stimulates your entrepreneurial spirit and your willingness to take risks. But before you get started, you need to

do some soul-searching.

Jupiter is now in the field of tension with Chiron. This can awaken self-doubt and raise questions about your purpose. You may suddenly feel uncertain about your plans for the future.

What does your heart beat for?

It's quite possible that you're now questioning some things in your life. Where are you lacking inner fulfillment?

Motivation and passion are important factors for your mental balance, but also for your success. If you're feeling a little disoriented at the moment, take some time to reflect and listen to your inner voice.

What can be improved?

Jupiter demands optimization. However, it's not about self-optimization in the classic sense of having to improve or even make an effort, but the exact opposite.

It's about inner fulfillment. It's about finding what really makes you happy. What does your heart beat for?

Don't put yourself under pressure now, but above all give yourself permission. Permission to follow your own inner rhythm and do what makes you feel good.

What really defines you?

Jupiter in Leo strives for uniqueness. Where are you unique? Where do you want to show yourself more without having to bend?

If you're looking for inspiration: who is your role model? Why?

Ask yourself what quality you admire in your role model: courage, creativity, clarity, warmth or independence. This is often a clue to what you would like to live more of.

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