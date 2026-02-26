Mercury and Jupiter come to a standstill in the water signs and open up a space for imagination. They allow you to reflect on your heart's desires. Which wish has been slumbering inside you for a long time?

Bruno Bötschi

We are in a time of striking changes of direction, defined astrologically by the historic cycle start of Saturn and Neptune on February 20 and an eclipse phase.

Events in times of eclipses always have longer-term effects and require a new way of looking at things.

After the solar eclipse on February 17, there will be a total lunar eclipse on March 3. Although it will not be visible in Switzerland, this will not diminish its energy.

At the beginning of the month, you could be hit by strong feelings that prompt you to make new decisions.

Take time for leisure

In this time of rushing events, March opens a window for stillness. Create space for leisure now. Good things take time. Nothing has to be immediate or accelerated with pressure.

If you want to act in harmony with the stars, take your time. And simply leave certain things open without committing yourself straight away.

The space that is now opening up should not be filled with appointments, plans, activities and obligations.

Be mindful

If you feel pressure, take three breaths and feel inside yourself.

Do you hear a clear yes? If not, allow yourself to wait to make a decision.

Cultivate inner peace. Try to be fully in the moment rather than in the future. If you have been out of balance recently, you can find your inner center again in March.

Be present in your relationships without getting entangled. Stay with yourself instead of fulfilling the expectations of others.

Redesign your everyday rituals

The Virgo full moon on March 3 is accompanied by a total lunar eclipse and brings you into contact with your deepest longings and desires. Let it inspire you.

The energy of Virgo allows you to make a selection. What do you want to implement in small steps in your everyday life? Create the necessary space for this in your daily and weekly schedule. And indulge in beneficial rituals.

Virgo full moon on March 3, 2026 (total lunar eclipse). Monica Kissling

Neglected needs need space

The Virgo full moon also makes you aware of what has been neglected in your life so far: perhaps self-care? Lunar eclipses often bring repressed and neglected needs and feelings to light. Take a good look at yourself now.

The dream of happiness in love

Venus, the goddess of love, is still moving through the devoted zodiac sign of Pisces until March 5, making you dream of great romantic love. However, if you're not newly in love, romance may have taken a back seat.

Seize the moment and create islands for shared moments of pleasure. Your imagination is growing wings now. And your desire to experiment opens the door to new experiences, including erotic ones.

The lure of adventure

On March 6, Venus, the goddess of love, moves into conquering Aries. Just dreaming about happiness is no longer enough. You want to be active, true to the motto "Who dares, wins". As a single person, you are now open to adventure.

The weekend of 7/8 March can give you the clarity you need to find a partner. You now know exactly what you want and won't make any half-hearted compromises.

Relationship clarification and consistency

It's time for clarification in existing relationships. Venus, the goddess of love, meets Neptune and Saturn on March 7/8. This means: moment of truth.

Favorable days in March 2026 March 4-6: creativity, desire to experiment, joie de vivre, openness, cordiality, coherent decisions, receiving support and recognition, favorable opportunities (Venus sextile Uranus, Sun trine Jupiter, Venus ingress Aries).

March 9/10: good intuition, empathy, fruitful conversations, successful presentations, creative power, commitment, depth, passion (Mercury trine Jupiter, Venus sextile Pluto).

March 13: Love magic, fascinating acquaintances, instinctive certainty, decisions of the heart, inspiring cooperation (Venus trine Lilith, Mars conjunct the Moon's nodes).

March 24/25: Clarity, decisiveness, discipline, perseverance, a sense of responsibility, assertiveness, building on a stable foundation (Sun conjunct Saturn sextile Pluto). Show more

What kind of relationship do you want? How much commitment do you need in a relationship?

One thing is certain: loyalty is an absolute must. You will say goodbye to people you can't rely on now.

Discover the potential of relationships

This rather sobering constellation allows you to find out whether your relationship is on a solid footing. You can now see what needs to be consigned to the realm of illusions and where there is potential for development.

In the positive case, you can talk to your sweetheart openly and in a calm atmosphere about your feelings, needs and expectations, free from accusations. You can make new agreements and strengthen your relationship.

Lots of enthusiasm on International Women's Day

The stars also offer the best conditions for standing up for women's rights on March 8. The demands will be made as clearly and confidently as they are enthusiastically - with creativity and humor.

The Scorpio moon strengthens your sense of community and your ability to stand up for causes - even beyond this day.

And because the Sun is currently conjunct Mercury retrograde, you can also meet up with many former female companions. So this year's Women's Day is a day to celebrate and relive memories.

Explore your personal purpose in life

On March 11, Jupiter comes to a standstill in the zodiac sign of Cancer and encourages you to reflect on the meaning of life. It takes you back to your childhood in your thoughts.

What were your childhood dreams? Is there a long-cherished heart's desire that is pressing for fulfillment? Or a need that has recently grown inside you and now wants to be lived?

The stars will now help you to define your values: What is really important to you in life? In addition to external goals, such as professional success or prestige, try to focus on your inner values. When do you feel good all round?

Discover your creative power

Friday the 13th is not an unlucky day this time. On the contrary: the harmonious conjunction of Venus with Lilith in the fire signs awakens the fire of passion in you. You are now particularly creative, can create new things and turn your ideas into reality.

The energy planet Mars is conjunct the lunar node in Pisces at the same time, so you make instinctively sound decisions. A deep connection can develop with people you meet today.

Current rules are questioned

From March 14, a series of tension aspects will form with Lilith. Lilith is not a planet, but a mathematical point named after the goddess Lilith - a multi-layered mythological figure who, as Adam's first wife, represents the equal, untamed female elemental force that refused to be subordinate.

As the month progresses, it could be women in particular who publicly question certain values, defy existing rules and demand new agreements to remedy injustices.

Opinions are divided

Lilith is in Sagittarius, the sign of world views, religion and morals. There it is also likely to fuel questions of faith and lead to controversial debates about what is right and what is wrong.

Discussions about God and the world, faith and morality will run their course. The problem with this is likely to be intolerance: If people stop listening to others, there is no dialog. Those who think differently are then marginalized or "canceled".

Much ado about nothing?

The meeting of Mercury retrograde with the conflict planet Mars in Pisces on March 15 can not only bring differences of opinion and arguments, but also a lot of confusion caused by misunderstandings or rumors.

You could call this constellation a false alarm. It generates a lot of hustle and bustle and turmoil, but ultimately the situation is often not as threatening as one's own perception.

Fake news is also part of the spectrum of this constellation. So it certainly makes sense not to share any speculative posts on social media right now.

Intrigue can put a strain on the working atmosphere

In a professional environment, the tense constellation of Lilith in the week of March 16 favors intrigue and bullying. Things are bubbling under the surface, but often there is no open confrontation, which makes a solution difficult or impossible.

A lot goes on behind the scenes, accusations are made behind the backs of those affected. Don't get involved in shady situations. Stay out of discussions or - if necessary - make things clear.

Is it all in your head?

Open communication is also important in love now. Don't let yourself be led by fears or suspicions, but talk about your fears. If you lack trust, see how you can restore it.

Unrealistic hopes can also cause you problems in the days around March 18, as Venus, the goddess of love, is in the field of tension with Jupiter. To avoid disappointment, it's important to check your expectations.

Contemplative start to spring

The new moon in Pisces on March 19 invites you to pause and reflect. All the more so as the planet Mercury will also come to a standstill in Pisces on March 20. Take some time for leisure today and tomorrow and reflect on the past few weeks.

What do you want to let go of now? What has dissolved and can be reshaped?

You can use the moon cycle that is now beginning to develop what you want deep down inside. Listen within. What needs are coming up?

Pisces new moon from March 19, 2026. Monica Kissling

Develop your spirituality

The new moon cycle also invites you to develop your spiritual side more strongly. The sign of Pisces allows deeper access to the mystical and enables experiences beyond rational comprehension. You can now experience a deep sense of connection: a oneness with the universe or with the divine.

This allows you to find trust: trust in a higher guidance that shows you the way. Not everything is in your control, and that is a good thing. Letting go of outward appearances and rationality leads you to a deeper reality.

Give time to the new

What is emerging within you now may not yet have a clear form. Give your needs and ideas space to develop. Time pressure would be counterproductive.

Imagine you are a transmitter set to receive: you don't have to do anything, just be open to the vibrations in the air.

From dream to realization

After the beginning of spring and the Sun's entry into Aries on March 20, new spirits gradually awaken. On March 22, the Sun meets the dreamer Neptune: another opportunity to reflect on your dreams.

Challenging days in March 2026 March 15/16: Quarrels, intrigues, bullying, accusations, insults, provocations, crossing red lines, division, revenge (retrograde Mercury conjunct Mars square Lilith).

March 20: Halting the march, setting the course, dilemma, incompatible values (Mercury station/direct square Moon node/Lilith).

Injuries, lack of appreciation/appreciation/recognition (Venus square Chiron). Show more

On March 25, however, everything is clear: the Sun meets Saturn and at the same time connects harmoniously with Pluto. What you decide to do now is sound. This is an excellent day to create a solid new basis for future activities.

You have matured and stabilized internally. Therefore, even critical objections from others can no longer unsettle you. The final test in this regard is scheduled for March 26 to 28: You will pass it.

Be mindful of injuries

On March 26, the goddess of love Venus meets the planetoid Chiron in Aries, which unfortunately brings a somewhat painful component. Old wounds could open up again. Or new injuries could trigger earlier pain.

Acknowledge painful feelings and withdraw for a moment. Avoid a quick reaction or confrontation. If necessary, clear up an incident when you are calmer inside.

Forgiveness enables reconciliation

Perhaps there is also someone to whom you would like to apologize for something. Clear the air now. Do what you can and let go of feelings of guilt.

But also accept if injuries have not yet healed and someone cannot yet forgive you. Send good thoughts and don't try to force anything.

Showing weakness is human

As a general rule: own up to your weaknesses, accept your vulnerability and don't play the invulnerable hero.

As you know, true strength is when you can also show your weaknesses.

Listen to the monthly horoscope

More videos from this section