The spring stars bring movement into your life. Now is the time: Break new ground. This requires courage, trust, creativity - and the right partner. In April, you can sort out relationship issues.

The new moon on March 29 provides a powerful impetus that calls for a leap into new adventures in April.

This leap is also a departure into the unknown, as Neptune has just entered Aries and shrouds this beginning in a fog.

Departure into the unknown

At best, you will now experience the magic of a new beginning: you are in joyful anticipation of what is to come - open and trusting.

However, the uncertainty may also be unsettling. Many things are unraveling and it can feel like you are losing your footing.

In this case, it is important that you find inner support and get it from people close to you who you should now confide in.

Finding trust

At a time when almost anything seems possible and almost nothing is certain, trust is the most important thing. Who can you trust and what gives you confidence?

About the person: Monica Kissling Bild: blue News Monica Kissling, alias Madame Etoile, has been working as an astrologer in her own practice in Zurich since 1985, where she offers consultations for private individuals and companies. She is regularly featured in print media, radio and TV. She also gives talks and leads vision days and retreats as well as workshops on time quality, time perception and time competence. Monica Kissling has been President of the Swiss Astrologers' Association (SAB) since 2019.

Reflect on your dreams now. What should be given more space?

Take time for reflection: feel inside yourself and don't try to force something with your mind.

Allow ideas that seem unreasonable and offer no security.

Decide with your heart

Many small decisions that you make daily with your heart will result in a series of coherent decisions that bring you closer to your heart's goal.

In the second half of May, when Saturn also enters Aries, much of what you are preparing now will take concrete shape.

Rewriting relationship stories

Mercury and Venus are retrograde in Pisces at the beginning of the month. This is in the area of the rising lunar node, where they will also go direct during the first half of the month.

This helpful constellation gives you access to your deepest longings and allows the voice of your heart to be heard. You can gain valuable insights from this openness.

In addition, new doors can open in your relationships. A new shared vision can emerge.

Clarify your relationships

The joint passage of Venus and Mercury allows you to clarify relationship issues and your heart's desires. You can now approach people who mean a lot to you and seek a conversation.

You can clear up misunderstandings, explore emotional depths and reconcile after an argument.

Instinctively make the right decisions

The weekend of April 5/6 offers good conditions for making decisions. Mars is in a harmonious constellation with Uranus and Saturn, which creates clarity and enables sustainable solutions.

The favorable Sun-Jupiter conjunction also boosts confidence and puts the focus on constructive solutions.

Favorable days in April 2025 April 4-6: Inspiring encounters and conversations, willingness to compromise, agreement, decisiveness and assertiveness, constructive solutions and successful reforms, foresight, confidence (Mercury conjunct Moon's node, Saturn sextile Uranus, Mars sextile Uranus trine Saturn, Sun sextile Jupiter, Venus trine Mars).

April 19/20: instinctive confidence, depth, helpfulness, willingness to adapt, openness, love of experimentation and adventure, creativity (Mars trine Neptune, Venus sextile Uranus, Mercury sextile Pluto). Show more

Release heart blockages

On April 6, Venus, the goddess of love, is also in favorable opposition to Mars and gives your relationship stimulating impulses. However, Venus meets Saturn, the sober realist, on April 7.

There is no room for illusions - and false hopes must be abandoned. At least it creates clarity. And the favorable Uranus shows that blockages are now being released.

New career prospects

From Monday, April 7, Mercury will be moving forward again, so your professional projects will slowly pick up speed. But please don't be in a hurry: use the week for networking and in-depth discussions.

This can open up new perspectives, especially in the second half of the week. Combine the useful with the pleasant and meet potential business partners at a business lunch.

The full moon calls for special attentiveness

There is a high degree of sensitivity during the spring full moon. On the weekend of April 12/13, the Sun will be conjunct the planetoid Chiron and the Full Moon will also take place there.

Chiron often brings up painful aspects and creates a feeling of helplessness. You could now be confronted with your own weaknesses and situations that you cannot change at the moment.

Be mindful and don't act out of a feeling of powerlessness or hurt. Especially not if you feel attacked or ignored by other people.

Libra Full Moon on April 13, 2025. Monica Kissling

Compassion and self-care

You may also be confronted with painful situations involving loved ones and be called upon to provide help. In this case, you will have to temporarily put your own concerns on the back burner.

Chiron often means that you have to do without something, but this can be enriching from a human point of view. Nevertheless, good boundaries are important. Not only compassion, but also self-care is allowed.

What does your heart long for?

At the same time as the full moon, Venus, the goddess of love, comes to a standstill. This is a moment to pause for a moment. What does your heart want to tell you now?

You may well come into contact with painful feelings and emotional wounds again. Now is the time to accept them and reconcile with them so that you can finally let go of them.

Detach yourself from the pain and the question of guilt

Be prepared to forgive mistakes. This will also allow you to reconcile with your past relationships and your loved ones.

You can also forgive yourself for mistakes now. Let go of feelings of guilt: This is just as unhelpful as blaming others. Accept what cannot be changed.

How to move on: Together?

Because Venus is now stationary, the focus is initially on inner processes. Therefore, avoid making quick decisions about relationships.

Pay close attention to your feelings and needs in the coming days and be equally compassionate about what is happening with your partner.

Don't put any pressure on yourself. What happens in your relationship will become clear on April 24/25 when Venus meets the Moon's node and Saturn.

Make new agreements

You can then make new agreements with your sweetheart. How much closeness is allowed and how much independence is necessary?

However, this is a piece of work and will not be achieved without conflict. Be prepared to engage in this process. The more you can do without accusations and demands, the easier it will be to find a solution.

A flood of ideas

On April 16, the communication planet Mercury enters dynamic Aries and stimulates your need to speak. At the same time, your inspiration will take flight as Mercury meets Neptune on April 17.

Your imagination now knows no bounds. This can temporarily cloud your critical mind, so it's better not to sign any binding agreements now.

It's also better to postpone tasks that require concentration and precision. You are easily distracted and ideally use the days for creative brainstorming.

Avoid hyperactivity at Easter

On Good Friday, April 18, the energy planet Mars also enters a fire sign: Leo. This awakens new life spirits and your zest for action increases.

However, the Capricorn moon demands a certain amount of restraint over the Easter weekend. So don't take on too much, but make conscious choices.

Challenging days in April 2025 April 7: Misunderstandings, disappointment, lack of appreciation, rejection, temporary blockages, pause for reflection (Venus conjunct Saturn, Mercury stationary).

April 12-13: unfulfilled longing, lovesickness, emotional wounds, vulnerability (Sun conjunct Chiron, Full Moon opposition Chiron, Venus stationary).

April 21-29: Intensification of conflicts, ruthlessness, pressure and threats, riots, strikes, power games, overthrow of rulers, shift in power relations, creating new facts, new alliances, major breakdowns, natural events, increased risk of accidents (Saturn conjunct Moon's Nodes, Sun square Mars, Sun square Lilith, Sun square Pluto, Venus conjunct Moon's Nodes/Saturn, Mars square Lilith, Mars opposition Pluto, Lilith square Pluto). Show more

Keeping impulsiveness in check

Mercury and Venus are favorable on Easter Sunday and make fruitful conversations possible. Take advantage of the hour, because on Easter Monday a crescent moon occurs in the field of tension of the conflict planet Mars. This can easily lead to quick-tempered reactions.

Caution is therefore also advised in road traffic. It's not a good idea to vent your frustrations in the car. Therefore, keep calm, take a deep breath and let bad moods pass through like a rain cloud.

Take responsibility for your life

Saturn in Pisces also meets the lunar node on Easter Monday. This is a significant constellation, a key moment so to speak.

Because now is the time to take stock and find clarity regarding your life path. However, this constellation also calls for serenity and patience, because things that want to be sustainable need time to mature.

Make a fundamental decision

Saturn and the Moon's nodes also demand a sense of responsibility. This means: get out of the victim role and take your life into your own hands.

Say goodbye to illusions and find realistic solutions. Stop procrastinating and focus on the essentials. And set a new course for your life.

Your vision wants to take shape now. Are you ready for a new task? Then take the first step now.

The going gets tough

A very challenging passage lies ahead from April 23 to 29. This is when a very conflict-laden constellation forms between the Sun, Mars, Lilith and Pluto. The Taurus New Moon on April 27 is also involved.

Things are now going to get tough. No concessions are to be expected. There could be a major power play and showdown in world affairs, uprisings and the overthrow of governments.

This is also likely to be a decisive phase for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, which will take its course at Easter when Mars, the god of war, meets Zelenskyi's Mars in Leo.

Taurus New Moon on April 27, 2025. Monica Kissling

Turning point in world events

The dark side of this critical constellation is the abuse of power, ruthlessness and violence. Pressure and threats are used without compromise.

Megalomaniacal ideas can lead to cooperation being broken off. Territorial claims are also being voiced and borders are being pushed back.

Decisions regarding the conduct of war are now likely to lead to a fundamental change in the course of the war.

A critical passage

This could also have an impact on the global financial markets, where there could be major turbulence requiring decisive intervention. Or vice versa: interventions on the financial markets can trigger turbulence.

There is also the risk of major natural events or technical breakdowns with far-reaching consequences.

In a positive scenario, criminal activities and corruption can be prevented and damaging influences eliminated. In any case, this is a time in which many things can change radically and sustainably.

What is your inner fire burning for?

For you personally, the question is where you want to invest your energy. Are you ready to commit yourself to a good cause and the well-being of people and the environment?

Or will you let any frustrations run unfiltered and cause damage with destructive behavior or revenge?

Choose the former. And, if necessary, practise dealing with anger constructively. Acknowledge it, but don't fuel it any further. Consciously let go of negative thoughts again and again.

Challenge yourself

Exercise is very helpful - the right kind! Sport is an excellent channel for strong energies that want to express themselves. Push yourself to your limits and experience your body in a new way.

Or take on a bigger challenge, such as ice swimming or running a marathon. What would be a good challenge for you? Where would you like to surpass yourself?

Regain control

Now also look at where you currently feel powerless, helpless or overwhelmed. Where are you being controlled by others and feel remote-controlled?

You can use the powerful stars to take countermeasures. Take action and experience yourself as an active creator again. Awaken your inner fire! And realize what self-efficacy means.

Become active yourself

Self-efficacy also means: not blaming others for previous failures, but focusing on what you can do yourself. Have more confidence in yourself and develop your talents.

Support from other people is very helpful here. Who can you team up with to help your cause achieve a breakthrough?

Build a strong network

A powerful network can provide you with very valuable services. Don't be afraid to think bigger and use your power. For a meaningful cause, of course.

Together with others, you can achieve much more. Use these days for a contact offensive.

Free yourself from dependencies

In order to set off on new adventures, you need to be ready to let go. Lilith in Scorpio now demands this absolutely.

In private relationships, there are likely to be dependencies of an emotional, sexual or financial nature that need to be resolved. Where do you urgently need the courage to let go?

Property and housing issues also need to be redefined. Inequalities must be eliminated so that relationships can be conducted on an equal footing.

Assertiveness required

Unfortunately, financial issues in particular can lead to bitter arguments. In this case, remain clear and objective. Don't be intimidated and don't give in. But fight fairly.

If the other person refuses to engage in a constructive dispute, seek support or refer the matter to a lawyer. Exposing yourself to great stress alone would be too exhausting.

