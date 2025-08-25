The limits of what is possible are becoming clear right now - both in world affairs and in your private life. The good news is that the stars are supporting you in the process of change and helping you to reorganize.

Bruno Bötschi

At the beginning of the month, the reform planet Uranus plays the leading role. It dominates the current lunar cycle by challenging existing rules and points of view.

Soon it will also change its direction, which means that we can all consider where we need or want to take a new direction.

Stepping out of line

Uranus is the great disruptor among the planets. We have been encountering it on the world stage for some time now in the person of Donald Trump, who was born under dominant Uranus.

Perhaps you are now encountering people in your personal environment who behave unpredictably more often. Or you suddenly no longer feel like moving in an orderly fashion yourself.

Have plan B and C ready

In September, countries and their government representatives will once again be required to develop completely new strategies because the previous rules no longer apply. Of course, this is easier said than done - and hindsight is always wiser.

About the person: Monica Kissling Bild: blue News Monica Kissling, alias Madame Etoile, has been working as an astrologer in her own practice in Zurich since 1985, where she offers consultations for private individuals and companies. She is regularly featured in print media, radio and TV. She also gives talks and leads vision days and retreats as well as workshops on time quality, time perception and time competence. Monica Kissling has been President of the Swiss Astrologers' Association (SAB) since 2019.

It is therefore advisable to keep the desire to criticize others in check and instead look at what adjustments are necessary in your own environment.

Having a plan B and C ready is certainly helpful, as conditions can change quickly and unexpectedly.

Initiate reforms

The communication planet Mercury enters analytical Virgo on September 2, where it enters the field of tension of the reform planet Uranus on September 3.

A clear and binding plan would be beneficial now, but unfortunately there isn't one at the moment. The first thing to do is to say goodbye to old ideas that are no longer useful.

Mental realignment

Getting rid of useless things in the household can be helpful. Above all, however, you now need to mentally declutter. Which opinions and beliefs no longer stand up to reality?

Discussions with people who think differently can now help you move forward. Stubbornly sticking to your principles or even excluding unwelcome opinions, on the other hand, will provoke direct resistance.

Controversial debates

Missionary zeal can also put a strain on relationships. This is indicated by the critical Mars-Jupiter conjunction on September 5. However, you can be convincing with good arguments and attentive listening. Therefore, refrain from monologues and lectures.

Used positively, the constellations can liven up debates and open up new perspectives and unconventional solutions. Consider a possible disruption of the current rules as a welcome source of inspiration.

Keep impatience in check

Mars, Jupiter and Uranus trigger your impatience from September 4 to 7. This makes you want to move forward faster than is possible. This in turn can put you or those around you in an irritable state.

Practice calmness and keep your exuberance in check. Rushing ahead and a lack of risk awareness do not bring good results.

Reflect on your dreams

At the beginning of September, Saturn returns to Pisces, where it will remain until its final entry into Aries on February 13, 2026. This will give you another opportunity to reflect on your dreams.

What longing has been slumbering inside you for a long time? And how could you turn them into reality?

Also check what you haven't looked at closely or have postponed. What still needs to be solved and what needs to be resolved?

Make the right instinctive decisions

Development-promoting stars now help you to find clarity and create space. Uranus, the reformer, and Pluto, the transformation planet, join forces and provide you with momentum.

At the same time, Neptune and Saturn help you to trust your inner voice and take a step into the unknown.

Favorable days in September 2025 12/13 September: Clarifying old stories, fruitful conversations, solving problems, creating order, successful reorganization, relief (Mercury on the South Node sextiles Jupiter, Sun sextiles Jupiter, Sun conjunct Mercury)

September 25/26: Courage, decision-making and creative power, "moving mountains" (Sun trine Uranus trine Pluto separative, Scorpio-Mars square Pluto separative, harmonious Scorpio-Moon). Show more

Finding inner fulfillment

The favorable conjunction of Jupiter and Lilith also supports you on your path to finding meaning. You can now let go of things that have lost their meaning and turn to what fulfills you inwardly.

As a Cancer, Scorpio or Pisces, you can rely completely on your gut feeling.

Fathom the soul

On Sunday evening, September 7, a total lunar eclipse will take place, which can be observed just above the horizon at around 9 pm.

The full moon is in the zodiac sign of Pisces and invites you to explore your soul - and find your soul path in the process. You can support this process with various spiritual practices, such as meditation, yoga, breathing exercises or visualization.

Open your heart and mind now. Unplug from everyday life and enjoy a moment of leisure and stillness.

Pisces full moon on September 7, 2025 (total lunar eclipse). Monica Kissling

Reorganize your everyday life

In the following week from September 8 to 14, the stars will also help you to improve your mental and physical well-being.

The Sun and Mercury are now in Virgo on the South Lunar Node and encourage you to rethink your daily routine.

Are you a slave to your agenda? Then it's high time to reorganize your daily and weekly schedule. And in a way that leaves room for leisure. Space where you can relax. Space for your friends and hobbies. And space to inspire your creativity.

Clearing up old stories

Constellations on the south moon node are always a good opportunity to clear up unresolved issues and old problems that are still weighing you down.

Use this opportunity to clear things up and find amicable solutions. A little generosity goes a long way - thanks to Jupiter. You'll be able to plan better afterwards.

You may also be reminded of an old story by someone. Or you may receive a reminder or a recalculation. Do what needs to be done now.

Adventurous love stars

Venus, the goddess of love, passes through the adventurous fire sign of Leo until September 19 and won't let anything go to waste. Living according to the pleasure principle is the motto.

It's quite possible that you're being courted now or that you're eager to conquer. Enjoy love and the late summer days in general. And treat yourself to a little luxury every now and then. Be generous with yourself and others.

Exclusivity in love

However, Lilith, which is in critical opposition to Venus on September 10, will create tension. This constellation brings a lot of passion, perhaps too much. Anyone who doesn't get enough attention will quickly react with hurt feelings.

Possessiveness, jealousy and control can now put a strain on relationships. This constellation falls on particularly fertile ground with narcissistic personalities who see their claim to exclusivity jeopardized and feel hurt in their pride.

Don't allow yourself to be manipulated

It is important not to cover up insecurity and self-doubt with demonstrations of power and not to put pressure on others. If you feel pressured or manipulated yourself, it is important to set clear boundaries.

Don't get involved in power games and refrain from provocations. Stay true to yourself or get out of toxic relationships altogether. Relationships that are not conducted at eye level are too stressful in the long term and cannot develop.

Is there a lack of recognition?

A lack of appreciation and recognition can also be an issue in a professional environment. Envy can lead to bullying if you don't have the courage to stand up for yourself.

But that's exactly what you need now. Don't make lazy compromises and then put your foot in your mouth. Resentment poisons the working atmosphere. Stand up for your concerns and put yourself in a position of strength.

Create clicks with provocations

Provocation is often part of the game when Leo Venus with Lilith wants to attract attention at all costs. This should be easy to observe on social media in the days around September 10.

Don't ride the wave of outrage so that the wave doesn't get any bigger. Ignoring it is more helpful, because certain content should not be hyped.

Always stay relaxed

In the week of September 15, things will be more relaxed in love. The favorable conjunction of Venus and Mars in the first half of the week will allow for more closeness, and harmonious solutions can be found to contentious issues.

Uranus provides surprises in relationships on September 20. Shortly after the goddess of love Venus enters Virgo on September 19, she will be challenged by the unpredictable planet.

Improvise and experiment

What you had firmly planned with your sweetheart may not happen in this form. But with flexibility and a willingness to experiment, you can find good alternatives.

"Just don't get into a routine" is the message from Uranus. Not only in terms of everyday organization, but above all in erotic terms.

Existing relationships can be revitalized by this constellation. The desire to try out new things should of course be present in both or all parties involved, otherwise it will be difficult.

Challenging days in September 2025 September 5 to 7: Overconfidence, lack of risk awareness, incidents, abrupt turns (Mars square Jupiter, Uranus station conjunct the Full Moon).

September 9 to 11: Slights, envy, jealousy, control, manipulative behavior, sexual harassment (Venus square Lilith).

September 16-21: Hurts, lack of tact, disruption of connections, withdrawal, separations, criticism, pessimism (Mars opposition Chiron, Mercury opposition Saturn, Mercury opposition Neptune trine Uranus trine Pluto, Venus square Uranus, Sun opposition Saturn). Show more

Open the relationship?

The Venus-Uranus constellation certainly has its pitfalls. For example, if one partner wants to open up the relationship but the other does not. In this case, it's important to keep talking and find solutions together that work for both of you.

Your own needs could also be ambivalent: For example, if you want more freedom but don't want to give up security at the same time.

Do you want to stay in a relationship that no longer satisfies you out of a lack of courage? Or opt for a life as a single person?

Stimulation for your love life

Perhaps neither, but a third option: make creative suggestions about how you can redesign the relationship so that your needs are better met.

If you're single: Uranus is known for spontaneous encounters where the sparks fly.

However, it tends to be more of a flash in the pan than a lasting connection. The characters who meet now are too different.

The tone makes the music

At work, the stars demand an increased tolerance for frustration in the week of September 15. Mars enters Chiron's field of tension, which can cause upsets in interpersonal relationships.

Sensitivities can now lead to unexpectedly violent reactions. This can take the form of open conflict or withdrawal due to an insult.

Taking responsibility and drawing consequences

Saturn, the planet of resistance, also moves into position. In other words: hardly anything goes smoothly. Things that you or others have overlooked demand attention. Omissions and mistakes need to be corrected.

Some will have to face criticism, especially decision-makers and leaders. Those who have failed to live up to their responsibilities must now draw the consequences. The good thing is that many things can change for the better.

Better not to conceal anything

Neptune - also in a critical constellation - can also bring to light information that was previously concealed or overlooked. Repressing problems is no longer an option.

Disagreements and misunderstandings need to be cleared up. Be honest now and speak plainly. It's worth clearing the air before the solar eclipse so that you can start the new moon cycle unencumbered.

The big tidy up

The Virgo New Moonon September 21 is accompanied by a partial solar eclipse and is particularly significant, even if it is not visible at our latitude. From an astrological point of view, it is now about the "big clean-up".

Under the critical accompanying constellations of Saturn and Neptune, an unusual number of things prove to have failed. Hierarchies, organizations and systems that are no longer viable need to be fundamentally overhauled.

Virgo New Moon on September 21, 2025 (partial solar eclipse). Monica Kissling

New start after clean-up process

If this is no longer possible, a new start is needed. Mars enters Scorpioon 22 September, which favors radical steps. These are not always voluntary.

The power planet Pluto signals that a word of power is often spoken. If you are under a lot of pressure, it is better to let go voluntarily before it comes to a showdown. In world affairs, however, it will hardly work without threats and big power plays.

Relieve yourself

It is important for you personally to relieve the pressure now. Thoroughly analyze what is costing you too much energy or where effort and reward are not in a sensible relationship.

Drop out where the burden is too great. Even if you have the feeling that you can't do it without you. True to the motto "Better an end with a scare than a scare without an end".

Innovation brings success

Thanks to a favorable connection between Pluto and Uranus, letting go could be surprisingly easy right now. On the one hand, because it is clear that there is no alternative.

The good news is that a new perspective could now open up, especially during the greatest crisis. Air signs in particular, i.e. Libra, Aquarius and Gemini, can take advantage of the momentum and reorient themselves. Powerful partners can be found.

Get off the hamster wheel

The other zodiac signs can now also bring more lightness into their lives and shed some ballast. The challenging but at the same time very powerful connection between Mars and Pluto supports self-empowerment.

This means you can now free yourself from dependency. Make courageous decisions and find your full strength. Simplify ongoing processes and reorganize your everyday life.

Bring relationships into balance

With the equinox on September 22, the Sun enters Libra. What in your life still needs to be brought into balance? Where do you want to be together?

Being a lone wolf doesn't feel right in the sign of Libra. So connect with people who complement and enrich you. So not only with like-minded people, but also with people who give you new perspectives and experiences.

Plenty of energy for new challenges

In the days from September 25, you can build up energy and prepare yourself for new challenges. Not just professional ones, but also sporting ones.

You are also mentally strong now. Your confidence and determination will grow, making many things possible that you may not have dared to do before. A motivating end to the month that has a positive effect on your mood.

You might also be interested in this