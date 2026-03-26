In April, you can let go of burdens and make a fresh start. The stars will give you an energy boost and strengthen your body and mind. You'll have plenty of inspiration to implement your plans.

Bruno Bötschi

In April, all the planets are moving forward without stopping. Under these conditions, you can make rapid progress with your projects.

Venus and Mars are in their domicile, which increases their energy. This means you can now focus on what you enjoy and your motivation is high.

Lilith, the goddess of self-empowerment, makes favorable aspects in the fire signs and strengthens your determination and courage. You don't have to take detours - as you did in March - but can head straight for your goals.

Determination and fighting spirit

However, the strong presence of fire, especially due to the conflict planet Mars, means that a trial of strength can be expected in many places and can intensify warlike activities.

Conflicts will be conducted more resolutely, but it may also become clear more quickly who is the strongest.

Strong acceleration

The change of sign of Uranus at the end of April is of great significance. After seven years in Taurus, the planet of renewal enters the zodiac sign of Gemini on April 26.

There it will bring technological revolutions, new scientific findings and calls for reforms in many areas, especially in education.

In view of the enormous acceleration expected in the coming years, we all need to see how we can keep up without completely exhausting ourselves.

In other words, we need to train our minds and consciously focus our attention on what will take us forward so that we don't get bogged down.

And, of course, we should also check where the rapidly developing possibilities with AI can support us. Continuous training is a must.

And off we go

The dynamic stars make for a strong start to the month: on April 1, the Sun and Lilith conjoin in the fire signs Aries and Sagittarius. You now know what you want and stand up for your values.

Equality is also important to you. If you are not treated as an equal in your professional environment and do not have enough say, you will probably look for a new job that offers you more opportunities to develop.

Equal relationships

The Libra full moon on April 2 focuses on relationship issues. In love, too, the question is whether give and take are in balance.

Imbalances are now making themselves felt in a disturbing way. All the more so as the goddess of love runs into the field of tension of Pluto, which inevitably brings discrepancies to light.

Libra full moon on April 2, 2026. Monica Kissling

Creative flights of fancy

Until then, Venus in conjunction with experimental Uranus will stimulate your imagination in the days around the Full Moon. This is interesting in the erotic sphere, but also inspires you artistically.

If you are planning a vernissage or other event where you can present your work to an audience, the conditions are now very favorable.

Relationship test at Easter

On Good Friday and Easter Saturday, Venus, the goddess of love, is in the field of tension of powerful Pluto. This can bring up repressed, unpleasant feelings, especially fear of loss.

Resist the impulse to control your sweetheart or demand proof of love from them. Face your fears and explore them. Where do they originate? It is usually previous experiences of loss that trigger new fears.

In the event of a crisis, the favorable communication stars will help you: Mercury combines harmoniously with Jupiter in the empathetic zodiac signs of Pisces and Cancer. This supports clarifying and, above all, constructive conversations. And it helps you to regain confidence.

Time to enjoy

When Venus separates from Pluto after Easter, relationships are likely to be relaxed, harmonious and, above all, pleasurable. Venus, the goddess of love, is moving through her home sign of Taurus until April 23. She can develop her qualities particularly well there.

Your capacity for pleasure and your desire for physical closeness and erotic togetherness are now pronounced. This is a wonderful time to pamper yourself and others. A particularly fulfilling day is April 13, when Venus conjuncts the lucky planet Jupiter.

Good investments

Taurus-Venus also offers good conditions for making investments or buying property. Or perhaps you simply want to buy yourself something nice again or enjoy a vacation, preferably with your sweetheart, of course.

Taurus Venus also helps you to consciously choose the right thing: when shopping and when choosing a partner anyway.

Don't get overconfident

On Easter Monday, the Sagittarius Moon and dominant Jupiter bring a lot of confidence and make you want to make plans for the future. You want more from life, especially more experiences. Your thirst for adventure is stimulated.

However, Jupiter can tempt you to exaggerate. Don't overestimate yourself and don't set your expectations too high. Find the right balance.

Don't take yourself too seriously

Know-it-all attitudes and missonary zeal also need to be kept in check. Accept other opinions and let your fellow human beings have their say. Your need to talk or your thirst for recognition could be a little too great now.

Mars is in harmony with Uranus from April 7 to 9. It sharpens your intuition and helps you to make good decisions.

Favorable days in April 2026 April 1: Courage, self-confidence, determination, passion, creativity, loyalty, moral courage (Sun trine Lilith).

April 7/8: Openness, confidence, making the right decisions spontaneously (Mars sextile Uranus, Sagittarius Moon).

April 14: Intuition, imagination, inspiring encounters and conversations, enlightening insights (Mercury sextile Uranus, Pisces Moon).

April 28: Passion, enthusiasm, courage, determination, inspiring collaboration, love magic, strong attraction, sexual flights of fancy (Venus trine Pluto, Mars trine Lilith). Show more

Cosmic energy kick

Action! On the evening of April 9, the energy planet Mars moves into its home sign of Aries. There it can unleash its full power.

It strengthens your assertiveness, drive and courage. "Where there's a will, there's a way" is the motto from now on. Resistance also fuels your ambition. Giving in is not an option.

Clear announcements

Aries Mars helps you to achieve your goals. Provided you don't act impulsively and recklessly. Compromises are important because, after all, you are also dependent on other people.

Compromises need to be negotiated in direct confrontation, without fear of conflict.

In the middle of the month, the communication planet Mercury also enters Aries and demands honest expressions of opinion. It's not for nothing that people say that with Aries you always know where you stand. That's refreshing.

Keep impulsiveness in check!

However, Aries Mars is also a hothead who reacts impulsively, passionately or hot-headedly. You are easily provoked, get going quickly and often react before you think.

An Aries always wants to get straight to the goal and quickly becomes impatient. If you are already impatient by nature, this can now become a little unpleasant. By rushing ahead, you may offend other people and provoke resistance.

If, on the other hand, you have a rather calm, patient nature, Aries Mars will help you to pick up the pace and be more resolute in your arguments.

Willingness to engage in conflict increases

One thing is certain: if you've set your mind to something, you won't give in. That's a good thing, provided you fight fairly.

On April 13, Mars meets Neptune. Your courage may fail you for a short time, but that doesn't mean you'll give up.

However, there is now a danger that you won't be open about your concerns because you don't want to risk conflict.

Find the right tactics

It can be a helpful strategy to try to get others on board. And wait and see how things develop.

It's less favorable if you try to play games in the background. This will stir up intrigue and the open conflict will follow anyway - exactly one week later.

Then, on April 20, Mars and Mercury will meet Saturn in Aries - and everything will be put on the table.

Time for clarification

It's important to create clarity so that you can debate wisely. First of all, for you personally:

What exactly do you want to achieve? Why is it so important? Have you chosen the right means to achieve your goal?

But clarification is also important in your environment: listen carefully to other people and ask questions:

What exactly are their intentions? Where are the fronts hardened and how can a common path be found?

Use your spiritual abilities

You will now receive some support from the stars. Mercury is conjunct Uranus, which will give you unconventional ideas. Suddenly a light can go on for you.

Mars and Mercury also receive support from the power planet Pluto, which helps you to gain self-confidence and determination. Check who you can connect with to increase your influence.

Own up to your weaknesses

The Aries New Moon on April 17 has a critical component: it takes place on the position of Chiron, which makes weaknesses visible. This can cause temporary uncertainty.

You may suffer a personal defeat now or you may not really feel in your power and have the feeling that you are not enough. Deal with your fears of failure now.

Face your fears and weaknesses. They are part of life and remind you to be human. Feel inside yourself and find a loving way of dealing with your self-doubt.

Aries New Moon on April 17, 2026. Monica Kissling

Day of decision

On April 20, Mercury, Mars and Saturn form a powerful trio in Aries. Now it's time to take stock. Complete what needs to be completed and set a new course for the future.

This day is ideal for shedding baggage, giving up responsibility and making your life freer and more enjoyable. Ideally, you will do this in a self-determined way.

Where do you need to draw a line?

In less favorable cases, you will now be asked to let go, for example when others in your environment draw a line. One thing is certain: projects that are not on a sustainable basis will now be terminated.

Accept the decisions of others. There is nothing more to be done about it. And take responsibility for your own decisions.

Personal assessment of your position

You can use April 20 to take stock of where you stand. What goals do you want to pursue in the future? Where do you want to get more involved? Where do you see yourself in the longer term?

Set priorities. Where can or must you cut back? What has lost value for you and no longer gives you pleasure?

Challenging days in March 2026 April 4: Fear of loss or real loss (money), possessiveness, jealousy, control (Venus square Pluto, Scorpio Moon).

April 16/17: Weaknesses, mistakes, misunderstandings, omissions, carelessness, doubts, ambiguities, vulnerability, sensitive overreactions (Sun conjunct Chiron, Mars sextile Pluto, New Moon conjunct Chiron, Mercury conjunct Neptune).

April 20: Day of decision, drawing consequences, drawing a line, resignations, criticism, difficult conversations, intransigence (Mercury conjunct Mars conjunct Saturn).

April 25: Power conflicts, feelings of powerlessness, fears, detachment processes, losses (Sun square Pluto). Show more

Growing in the face of resistance

Starting something new often happens quickly. But building something sustainably takes time and discipline. The stars are now strengthening your willpower, your stamina and your willingness to put up with resistance. So stay on the ball.

What you decide now should be based on a solid foundation and will still bring you joy in a few years' time.

Relaxation at last

Also on April 20, the Sun moves into the zodiac sign of Taurus. This marks the beginning of the so-called month of bliss, which is associated with blooming flowers, warmth and feelings of happiness.

So it's time to enjoy the finer things in life, get out into nature and recharge your batteries. In addition to hard work, there is now plenty of room for leisure.

The stars invite you to regenerate and help you to release pressure.

What do you want or need to let go of?

When the Sun moves into Pluto's field of tension from April 24 to 26, you should become aware of where there is still too much pressure in your life.

What is still restricting you too much or doesn't match your values? Where are you in an unpleasant dependency?

Let go of things that are weighing you down. And opt for a healthy lifestyle that nourishes and builds you up.

Stop engaging in power struggles

Realizing that certain things - or even people - are weighing you down too much can lead to power struggles.

It is quite possible that others will not spontaneously accept your decisions but will try to maintain the current situation. See it as a final test and show that you really mean it.

Very soon you will be able to go through life more easily.

A kick for your love life

From April 23 to 26, Venus, the goddess of love, will be springing surprises. She has a date with experimental Uranus and moves into the changeable zodiac sign of Gemini on April 24.

This is enormously refreshing and will ensure that your love life becomes or remains exciting. Come up with something. If relationships have "fallen asleep", the risk of infidelity is significantly increased.

A thousand butterflies in your stomach

The love stars offer you top opportunities for flirting and dating. As a single person, you can now act fresh and cheerful. Contacts come easily and sparks fly quickly.

It remains to be seen whether a flash in the pan will turn into something longer lasting. For the moment, however, the stars stimulate your lust for life and love enormously.

Provide variety

If you're already committed, it's worth trying something new with your sweetheart. Be active, make suggestions!

Go out, meet friends, celebrate life! Stimulating conversations will give you new ideas. Who knows what will come of it ...

Discover the lightness of being

On April 26, experimental Uranus also moves into Gemini and stimulates your inventive spirit.

Try out new things in your everyday life now. Uranus demands openness, curiosity and flexibility. Don't cling to habits or privileges, but reinvent yourself. Not everything was better in the past.

Lots to tell

Jupiter in aspect to Mercury on April 26 brings a lot of euphoria and lets you think the impossible. Use the constellation for brainstorming - knowing that not everything is realistic.

However, Jupiter also brings a loose mouth. Don't talk too fast or too much. And stick to the facts: Rumors spread fast.

Passionate end to the month

The last week of April brings stimulating and powerful stars. Mars and Lilith combine in the fire signs Aries and Sagittarius to form a strong-willed duo. Knowing what you can do and what you want, you will now move mountains.

At the same time, Venus combines harmoniously with Pluto in the air signs Gemini and Aquarius. This not only brings a breath of fresh air into your relationships, but also a lot of passion and depth.

Existing connections are revitalized and strengthened, while new relationships can develop on a sustainable basis.

The monthly horoscope as a listening experience

More videos from this section