Over the next few weeks, you'll feel a spirit of optimism. Your inner fire awakens and you are ready for new adventures. Whether at work or in love, it's worth sticking with it and resistance will make you stronger.

Bruno Bötschi

Mercury has been moving forward again recently, currently in Scorpio. A lot has been called into question recently. Old wounds have been torn open, crises have been endured and difficult decisions have been made.

Much has now been cleared up and difficult decisions have been made. In December, you can get back on track and break new ground. Certain things may still linger, because saying goodbye and letting go is a process that takes time.

If you suffered a defeat in November, you can now rise like a phoenix from the ashes.

New horizons open up

The sun's course through the optimistic zodiac sign of Sagittarius will now boost your confidence and give you valuable insights. You may be able to make sense of painful experiences and see the freedom they open up.

The energy planet Mars is also in Sagittarius and stimulates your zest for action. You now feel like tackling new things and new fields of activity are likely to open up.

Ignite the fire of love

The love stars are adventurous and enthusiastic at the beginning of December. Venus has just entered the fire sign of Sagittarius, where it leaves nothing to be desired. Erotic flights of fancy are possible, especially for Sagittarius and Aquarius.

About the person: Monica Kissling Bild: blue News Monica Kissling, alias Madame Etoile, has been working as an astrologer in her own practice in Zurich since 1985, where she offers consultations for private individuals and companies. She is regularly featured in print media, radio and TV. She also gives talks and leads vision days and retreats as well as workshops on time quality, time perception and time competence. Monica Kissling has been President of the Swiss Astrologers' Association (SAB) since 2019.

In general, your focus is now on possibilities and solutions rather than problems.

Let bygones be bygones and examine with your sweetheart what really matters and what values connect you. What keeps your love fire burning?

Lively flirtation stars

The full moon from December 4 to 5 offers the best conditions for singles to make a sparkling acquaintance. The flirting stars are very active and small talk is correspondingly successful.

Of course, this full moon is also stimulating for couples who are now discovering new common interests and making plans for the future and travel.

Mentally stimulating full moon

Because the full moon on the night of December 5 is extremely mentally stimulating, you may not be able to sleep so well because your thoughts are spinning non-stop.

There's too much going on at the moment, lots of changes are happening. This can make you a bit nervous. Yoga or meditation before going to bed can help to counter inner restlessness.

Gemini Full Moon on December 5, 2025 Monica Kissling

Too much going on

Your circle of friends is also very active at the moment, but you can't be everywhere.

Professionally, you need to be careful not to get bogged down on December 4 and 5. Don't waste time on side issues and don't let yourself be constantly interrupted.

Fruitful conversations

The weekend of 6 and 7 December brings very favorable communication stars. You can make use of these in your private and family life. Many things can be clarified and rearranged to the satisfaction of everyone involved.

In general, you can now think clearly and recognize what is really important. Decisions that you make now will help you personally.

Growing in the face of resistance

In the week of December 8, things will get stuck here and there. Spoilsport Saturn could sap your energy by putting up resistance. Disputes also drain your energy.

However, it's not just Saturn but also the provocative and demanding goddess Lilith who is at odds with the assertive planet Mars. This can lead to exhausting competitive battles and conflicts of authority at work.

Show strength

Lilith can also bring envious people onto the scene who, in the worst case, want to achieve their goals through bullying.

This unfriendly constellation usually requires a decisive response. Stand up to assaults and impositions, say "no" to outrageous demands. But don't get involved in pointless arguments.

Sport helps to reduce stress

If you have built up anger that you need to release, sport is an ideal channel. Your performance is high now and your willpower is enormous.

Favorable days in December 2026 December 2/3: Depth and commitment in relationships, love magic and passion, creativity (Venus sextile Pluto).

December 5/6: Constructive and inspiring conversations, sustainable solutions, inventiveness, honesty, thoroughness (Mercury trine Jupiter trine Saturn).

December 25/26: Sensitivity, contemplation, peacefulness, compassion, helpfulness, generosity, harmony (harmonious Pisces Moon). Show more

You can make the most of this energy if you have a concrete goal in mind: You won't let up on achieving it now. Challenges of all kinds, for example professional ones, will awaken your ambition and can motivate you to perform at your best.

Pay attention to your choice of words

On December 10, Uranus tempts you to make ill-considered and clumsy or deliberately provocative statements. Red lines are quickly crossed now and things can get out of hand.

Neptune also brings an increased risk of deception. Therefore, ask first before you say anything. Quick reactions harbor risks.

Pausing is helpful

Neptune comes to a standstill in Pisces on December 10. This is a moment to pause, which means that silence is much better than talking when you're agitated.

Neptune also stimulates your inspiration and opens up the imaginative space in which you have a direct line to your longings and dreams.

Now consciously turn your attention inwards. You will find answers in peace and relaxation, not through strained thinking.

Don't let yourself be wrapped around your finger

From December 9 to 12, your idealism is a little high. Don't let yourself be dazzled and wrapped around your finger. Remain critical even in the throes of emotion. Be particularly careful if someone wants money from you.

During this window of opportunity, you may be disappointed if you have misjudged someone. Due to contradictory constellations, you should neither react too harshly nor too leniently in this case.

You will find the happy medium if you let things sink in first. A moment of retreat will help you to find clarity.

No pain, no gain

On December 15, Mars enters Capricorn. There it helps you to pursue a clear line. It strengthens your assertiveness and discipline so that you can tackle strenuous tasks. These are good prerequisites for completing important tasks this year.

At the same time, you now expect more from those around you: they should be absolutely reliable and responsible. Anyone who fails to deliver will feel your pressure.

Mistakes will be noticed immediately

A sense of duty is also demanded by the Sun, which is in the field of tension of strict Saturn on December 17. Anyone who makes mistakes now will be called to account.

So don't be careless. And be prepared to go the extra mile if necessary. Saturn constellations often require you to work harder or make improvements.

Pool your strengths

The week of December 15 can be quite energy-sapping, so it's important to focus your energy.

The Sagittarius New Moon on December 20 also demands good focus. Jupiter, the ruler planet of Sagittarius, is now in the field of tension of Chiron, which corrects expectations that are too high. So don't expect too much of yourself and others. Find the right balance.

Sagittarius New Moon on December 20, 2025. Monica Kissling

Tight finances

Finances could also put the brakes on growth. Under the strong Saturn, cost-cutting measures are called for here and there, perhaps also in your own budget planning. Make sure you do your calculations before making any investments.

The days from December 16 to 20 are not ideal for salary negotiations. Only absolute top performance will be rewarded now - provided the budget allows it.

Regain your confidence

If you are currently doubting yourself and your abilities or are unsure whether a project will be successful, do some soul-searching. Where does your uncertainty come from? What can you do to regain your confidence?

Moments of uncertainty and self-criticism are part of life. It's important that you don't let it get you down too much. Let this phase pass like a bad weather phase and don't make an important decision right now.

Relationship cleansing before Christmas

In love, Saturn demands an assessment of your position in the days from December 17 to 21. Saturn always brings disturbing things to light: things that you tolerated for a while but now no longer like.

Relationship problems therefore need to be addressed. Use the days leading up to Christmas to make your needs known: respectfully and not in a reproachful tone.

Be prepared to accept criticism from your sweetheart. Listen carefully and see what you can do to improve the relationship.

Calm down

But don't put too much pressure on yourself and others. December 21 is the winter solstice, which is a good time to pause for a day. Don't take on too much for this 4th day of Advent.

Challenging days in December 2025 December 9-11: Pressure, resistance, rivalries, intrigues, provocations, power games, ultimate demands, sudden change of course, sabotage (Mars square Saturn opposition Lilith).

December 17: Criticism, resistance, blockades, delays, mistakes (Sun square Saturn).

December 20/21: Distraction, distraction, inattention, deception, lack of appreciation, rejection, crises of meaning, financial bottlenecks or losses (Mercury square Moon Node, Sun square Neptune, Venus square Saturn, Jupiter square Chiron).

December 30/31: Communication problems, misunderstandings, reproaches, postponements, delays (Mercury square Saturn (Neptune). Show more

Relax at home with a good book and a good meal. That's better than getting caught up in the Christmas rush.

Communication without words doesn't work

From December 20 to 24, there is an increased risk of misunderstandings. So make sure you communicate clearly and don't assume that the people around you know what's going on inside you.

Unspoken expectations can now lead to disappointment. On the evening of December 24, Venus enters the earth sign of Capricorn and helps you to achieve more clarity in relationships.

More time for love

From December 24, Venus, the goddess of love, will also bring more peace, depth and commitment to your relationships. You can now enjoy moments of togetherness to the full.

As a Capricorn, you can also look forward to intimate and romantic moments of love over the festive period and at the turn of the year. As a Taurus or Virgo, you are also in the favor of the goddess of love.

Harmonious holidays

Christmas is likely to be mostly harmonious this year. Sensitivity is still heightened on Christmas Eve, so small stimuli can cause irritation.

On December 25, the favorable Pisces Moon brings a contemplative and peaceful mood, as well as on December 26. People are now compassionate, understanding and helpful.

Settling disagreements

The harmonious constellations will continue over the weekend of December 27/28. Only on December 29/30 does Saturn the critic enter the scene again and can somewhat cloud the carefree mood.

Disagreements will be addressed and differences of opinion may arise. So that these don't put an unnecessary strain on the end of the year, it's better to hold back with accusations. However, you should clear up any misunderstandings.

Slide into the new year with ease

The New Year's Eve stars bring a concentration of the Sun, Venus and Mars in Capricorn, which favors traditional rituals - but creatively redesigned and in stimulating company.

The Gemini Moon brings a cheerful note and inspiring topics of conversation. New contacts are made quickly and can be very exciting. Singles can therefore once again look forward to promising flirtation stars.

The monthly horoscope as a listening experience

More videos from this section