Astrologer Monica Kissling has looked to the stars and reveals how you can make 2025 your lucky year. The time is ripe for Pisces natives to finally realize their dreams.

2025 is a special year. It is a year of transition into a new era. A lot has to be let go, new things have to be discovered and shaped first.

This requires patience, trust and the willingness to act according to the principle of trial and error. Where the journey leads is still completely open. Show more

In keeping with your nature, you like to let things happen to you without planning or forcing things. Making long-term commitments is not your thing.

That may change now, because Saturn is calling on you to make a commitment and take concrete action. The time is ripe to finally realize your dreams. So don't wait too long.

Give shape to your visions

You can use the time until mid-April to reflect. Without pressure, but with a clear intention.

It is important that you can now define your wishes and goals in concrete terms. Take a sheet of paper or even better:

Put up a large pinboard and create a vision board that you continually add to with words and pictures. Until everything that makes you happy is on it.

What is your deepest heart's desire? What would you like to do in the future? In your search for answers, you can also use your childhood dream as a guide.

Reach out to other people

Your strengths lie in the artistic and social fields. You find it particularly fulfilling to connect with other people on a deep soul level.

If you haven't already found your soulmate, you can start looking now. Both in love and in business, Saturn requires you to be proactive.

Approach other people, find out about their activities and the possibilities of getting together.

Build something new

Or start your own business with your heart's desire. Plan for the longer term. Your project should develop slowly and should not be under pressure to succeed. And you shouldn't have to go it alone.

Mutual inspiration means a lot to you. Shared rituals can become a lasting enrichment in your life in 2025.

