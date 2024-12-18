Sagittarius natives have a birthday between November 23 and December 21. Picture: pixabay/lenhelfinger

Astrologer Monica Kissling has looked at the stars and reveals how you can make 2025 your lucky year. Sagittarius natives want to get involved in a project for a better world: Now is the time.

2025 is a special year. It is a year of transition into a new era. A lot has to be let go, new things have to be discovered and shaped first.

This requires patience, trust and the willingness to act according to the principle of trial and error. Where the journey will lead is still completely open. Show more

The search for the meaning of life and thus for happiness is central to you. However, happiness is less about what you have or could still have and more about what you can let go of.

Life now helps you to let go of things that only seem to offer you added value. And it shows you that you can be happier with less.

Commit yourself to a cause close to your heart

It's the simple things that fill your heart right now. Above all, this includes a meaningful task.

You want to get involved for and with people in a project that allows you to make a contribution to a better world.

If this is possible in your job, all the better!

If not, put your feelers out and network with suitable organizations. Or get involved in a charitable cause in your free time.

Break new ground

You can also give your happiness a boost by letting go of fixed ideas. Don't cling to your convictions and beliefs, but rather let yourself be inspired by others.

Even from people who are completely different from you. Broadening your horizons and developing your personality doesn't mean doing more of what you already know and can do, but breaking new ground where you still feel unsure. And letting others accompany you.

You have everything you need

You can also say goodbye to constant self-optimization in 2025. You don't have to constantly improve or enhance yourself, but can simply relax and enjoy the moment.

And joyfully discover the lightness of being. Just let it be good as it is.

