Libra-born people have a birthday between September 24 and October 23. Picture: pixabay/lenhelfinger

Astrologer Monica Kissling has looked into the stars and reveals how you can make 2025 your lucky year. Libra natives can rely on their strong charisma.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The big blue News annual horoscope: astrologer Monica Kissling has looked to the stars and tells you what they have in store for you.

2025 is a special year. It is a year of transition into a new era. A lot has to be let go, new things have to be discovered and shaped first.

This requires patience, trust and the willingness to act according to the principle of trial and error. Where the journey leads is still completely open. Show more

Relationships are of course always at the center of things for you, but especially so in the new year. You are very passionate now and cast a spell over others with your magical charisma.

And if hearts don't fall for you anyway, you'll successfully help them along.

Venus, the goddess of love, turns you into an Amazon from February to the beginning of June.

Be eager to conquer

Your single life should soon come to an end. During the Venus retrograde phase from March to mid-April, it is even possible to win back a former love.

If not desired, forgiveness can happen during this time and old wounds can heal. Go ahead and take the first step.

If you are already committed and happy, your love life will benefit from your enormous creativity. Not only in the erotic sphere, but also when it comes to exciting activities together.

Present yourself in public

Creativity is your great strength anyway. There are hardly any limits to your inspiration in 2025. Trust your talent and venture into the public eye.

Be it with an exhibition, a dance or theater performance or a concert. Perhaps you have wanted to turn an artistic hobby into a career for some time. You can officially get started from June, and prepare your network earlier of course.

Trust in your charisma

Your great charisma will be very helpful in your career in 2025. You know how to inspire others and win them over to your cause. An attractive social media presence should also contribute to your success.

If you don't enjoy creating this yourself, you will find suitable partners who will not only support you professionally, but will also become good friends.

More videos from this section