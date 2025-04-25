There is a spirit of optimism in May. Many things are moving in a new direction. That's why it's worth looking at other options. If you don't move, you will be moved - especially after the full moon on May 12.

Much has now been clarified and finalized, and the focus is on the future. Mars, the planet of energy and activity, moves into new areas in the dynamic fire sign and clears the way for courageous steps.

The stars now support you in making decisions and implementing your plans.

Live according to your own values

However, there may still be a lot to digest in the first half of the month. This is because information comes to light that will shake you up again.

At the same time, this can lead to deep clarity. Clarity about what you no longer want and what you want to focus on in the future.

This is an invitation to commit to your values. The stars encourage you to live authentically instead of subordinating yourself to social norms or making half-hearted compromises for the sake of harmony.

Break free from negative circles of thought

On May 4, the transformation planet Pluto comes to a standstill. It helps you to let go of what is weighing you down. Not only that which binds you emotionally, but also negative expectations and fears that hold your mind captive.

About the person: Monica Kissling Bild: blue News Monica Kissling, alias Madame Etoile, has been working as an astrologer in her own practice in Zurich since 1985, where she offers consultations for private individuals and companies. She is regularly featured in print media, radio and TV. She also gives talks and leads vision days and retreats as well as workshops on time quality, time perception and time competence. Monica Kissling has been President of the Swiss Astrologers' Association (SAB) since 2019.

What stories do you keep telling yourself?

Do you focus on limitations and worries or on openness and curiosity about what lies ahead?

Create a new mindset

If you are currently seeing things negatively and have the feeling that everything was better in the past, it is time to let go of negative thoughts (a daily practice) - as well as people who drag you down with their negative world view.

Also refrain from consuming such posts on social media.

Pluto in Aquarius demands mental training. This is not about naive positive thinking, i.e. coloring the world nicely. It's about taking active action yourself instead of moaning about grievances and looking for people to blame.

Cultivate confidence

The stars now allow you to change your perspective. Therefore, cultivate your confidence. Because people without confidence lose themselves in toxic backward movements. The "great again" ideologies in the USA and Russia show this just as clearly as right-wing populists in Europe.

Decide to make a small contribution to a better world. And connect with people who are committed to a future worth living.

Cosmic kick from the goddess of love

Fortunately, there is cosmic support from Venus, the goddess of love: she entered fiery Aries on April 30 and awakens spring fever. On May 2, she meets the romantic Neptune and conjures up butterflies in your stomach.

So it's quite possible that you're on cloud nine right now. Either because you're newly in love or because your relationship is developing in a new, promising direction.

Adventures together

This is all the more comforting as Venus met sobering Saturn twice in April, bringing all kinds of problems to light. After a stressful month with lots of relationship and clarification work, you can now look forward to a more carefree May.

The love stars are showing their adventurous side, which makes tingling experiences and new conquests possible, but also their creative side.

Together with your sweetheart, you can now try out new ways of being together and new hobbies. And of course, erotic togetherness also benefits from the increased imagination and joy of experimentation.

Favorable days in May 2025 May 2 to 6 : Spring fever, romance, soul connections, inspiration, confidence, warmth, creativity (Venus conjunct Neptune, Mercury sextile Jupiter, Venus sextile Pluto).

May 20-24: Openness, flexibility, harmonious togetherness, love lust and passion, secure instinct, inner certainty, inspiring encounters, deep friendships, important insights, creative power (Sun sextile Saturn, Venus trine Mars, Sun sextile Neptune, Mercury sextile Moon Node, Sun trine Pluto).

May 26/27: Inspiration, mutual support, good decisions, harmonious communication, persuasiveness, successful negotiations, contract conclusions (Mercury sextile Saturn sextile Neptune, Mercury trine Pluto). Show more

Give luck a helping hand

Getting active is therefore also the right motive in love. Don't hope for miracles, but contribute to your happiness in love yourself. You can do this with openness and empathy. Listen carefully and share your feelings and wishes honestly.

Be prepared to try new things and take risks. This requires trust - practice it now. Not in blind trust, but by feeling out how you feel in your relationship.

Get creative

You can use the fact that the stars stimulate your creativity enormously to develop a new vision of your relationship together with your sweetheart. What do you want? What would your relationship ideally look like?

Fresh impulses can also be expected in the artistic sphere: in the areas of music, fashion and design. This is an excellent time to present your creative work to the public!

Act more often according to the pleasure principle

Ask yourself now where you can be more creative. Which areas can you make more pleasurable?

Aries Venusallows you to act more according to the pleasure principle and do what you enjoy more spontaneously. Take the freedom to enjoy life and put your duties on the back burner for a moment.

Practice mindful communication

The week of May 5 is favorable for both love and business matters. Relationships can deepen and constructive solutions emerge in the professional environment.

Only a critical Mercury-Chiron conjunction can cloud communication in the middle of the week. Misunderstandings can lead to sensitive reactions.

The right tone is not always struck. Watch your words carefully now, or even better: hold back. Not everything that's on your mind needs to be said.

The tension is rising

From 8 to 10 May, you can calm down a little and get your thoughts in order. Use this window of time to slow down or for wellness. The full moon on 12 May ushers in a turbulent time.

The unpredictable planet Uranus is close to the Full Moon, and its influence will become stronger and stronger in the following days until May 18, so you can expect an exciting week in which you will need to be very flexible.

Scorpio Full Moon on May 12, 2025. Monica Kissling

Expect surprises

Uranus usually brings unexpected twists and turns. Depending on the situation, this can be liberating and open up interesting opportunities that need to be seized. However, the abrupt end of a familiar situation can also cause stress or frustration.

It might therefore be worthwhile checking what is on shaky ground in your life at the beginning of May. Where is it rumbling? And what are you dissatisfied with?

There is a good chance that situations that are no longer right for you or others will end in the days following the full moon.

What can come to an end?

Instead of waiting for others to decide, it's better to decide for yourself. Where do you need more freedom and self-determination?

Would you like to change your professional or private situation? Are you maintaining relationships that no longer have a common basis? Or are there behaviors that you want to get rid of?

Now take a step out of your comfort zone. Challenge yourself! Accept uncertainty and find a good way to deal with it.

Pay attention to your finances

Because Uranus is in the zodiac sign Taurus, which rules over possessions and money, there could also be disputes about money. Or turbulence on the financial markets, which in turn means greater losses or, depending on the situation, makes profits possible.

It is certainly a good idea to follow developments closely during the week of May 12 and keep an eye on your investments so that you can react quickly if necessary.

Discussion impossible

In the week from May 12 to 18, it is not only Uranus that is causing unrest; the communication planet Mercury is also getting into trouble. It is moving in the field of tension between Pluto, Lilith and Mars, which is likely to lead to fierce differences of opinion.

A constructive exchange is now likely to be difficult or even impossible. Polemics and moralism make objective discussions impossible; fixed ideas and stubbornness prevent compromises.

You will be able to observe this in the political arena and possibly also experience it in your personal environment.

Keep your distance first

As a rule, the only thing that helps is a break from talking. Or conversations may even have to be broken off - namely when no one is willing to listen and it's just a matter of blaming each other.

In certain situations, silence is the best choice. It's certainly better than using strong language or even making threats in the heat of the moment.

Show civil courage

However, it can also be important to speak up. Namely when red lines are crossed, when other people are treated disrespectfully or marginalized. Civil courage is needed in such situations.

In this case, set an example. Clearly define where you feel a red line has been crossed. And behave respectfully towards others, even if you don't share their opinion.

Wave of indignation

The turbulent constellations from May 12 to 18 are likely to bring to light a lot of things that need to be dealt with, but could also trigger a wave of outrage. Revelations and scandals can shake companies as well as governments.

Perhaps you will now decide to get involved in a social or trade union movement. Or you may be challenged in your own personal life to look where you would otherwise look away.

Take a close look

Explore your inner self: your motives and your fears. There is much to discover! Bringing light into the darkness is liberating.

Perhaps you will now discover sides of other people that were previously hidden from you. This can have a lasting effect on your relationship. Especially if someone suddenly behaves disloyally.

Challenging days in May 2025 May 11/12: Difficult conversations, accusations and recriminations, stubbornness (Scorpio Full Moon, Mercury square Pluto).

May 17/18: Unexpected turns, irritability, stubbornness, stress, arguments, overreactions, increased risk of accidents (Sun conjunct Uranus, Mercury square Mars, Jupiter square Moon Node). Show more

Unpredictable reactions

When the Sun meets Uranus on May 17/18, Donald Trump could once again keep the world on tenterhooks, as this constellation is critical to his natal chart.

In addition, Jupiter enters the field of tension of the lunar nodal axis this weekend. This means we can expect completely exaggerated reactions, from euphoria to hysteria.

Find your center

On a personal level, you can take care to stay in balance. Don't let yourself be tempted to act impulsively by the news or by what others say.

Don't let yourself be intimidated by fears or blinded by promises of happiness or salvation. As long as you are not calm and clear inside, you should not make any important decisions.

Let yourself be influenced and distracted

Jupiter opens up new possibilities, but also harbors the danger of getting bogged down. Therefore, set priorities and don't take on too much.

You are now very open to new things and to the opinions of others, but you shouldn't allow yourself to be influenced too much. Stay true to yourself.

Reach out to other people

With the Sun entering Gemini on 20 May and Mercury and Uranus conjunct on 25 May, you have very favorable networking stars. Actively approach other people now. Let yourself be inspired and find suitable partners for your projects.

Professionally, you can use this week for job applications or negotiations. Saturn and Neptune are favorable and give you a sure instinct for good business.

Stimulating relationships

In addition, a favorable constellation forms on May 22 between Venus, the goddess of love, and conquering Mars. It promises harmonious cooperation, also in business, but especially in love relationships.

You can now experience exciting adventures together with your sweetheart. This constellation stimulates your relationship in an extremely beneficial way and supports spontaneity, creativity and mutual appreciation.

Explore new paths

On May 25, Saturn enters Aries, where it will remain for the time being until the end of August. There it prepares the ground for the big cycle start of Saturn and Neptune in February 2026.

For you, this means that you can now take the first concrete steps in a new direction. It's about nothing less than embarking on a new path in life and being inspired by your life's dream.

Follow the call of your heart

You can define new goals by focusing on what really matters to you. What would you do if you didn't have to fulfill societal expectations?

Pure career thinking can now take a back seat. It is more important that you find inner fulfillment. That you feel what you are standing up for every day.

Don't simply put your wishes and ideas to one side because you think they are unrealistic. Instead, check where there are concrete opportunities. The stars in the last few days of May offer you very good conditions for this.

Develop forward-looking ideas

From May 25, inspiring Mercury constellations will give your mind a boost and you may suddenly have a brilliant idea. Or meet someone who opens up a new perspective for you. It sparks - in your head and in relationships!

You can also find powerful partners for new projects - especially as a Gemini, Libra or Aquarius. But as a Taurus, you also have your nose in the wind and can venture into unknown territory.

Open your mind

The Gemini new moonon May 27 will usher in an innovative cycle. Your mind will now grow wings. The emphasis on the flexible and eager-to-learn zodiac sign Gemini stimulates your curiosity. What do you want to learn now?

Find out about new opportunities, ask questions and learn from others. The world is changing - and you are invited to use these changes to your advantage in a creative way.

Gemini New Moon on May 27, 2025. Monica Kissling

Explore new paths

Gemini is a mobile zodiac sign: So get moving in your life - physically, mentally and emotionally.

Walk or cycle more often, explore new paths and talk to people in your immediate surroundings.

Random and everyday encounters can help you gain exciting insights. And new doors can open by chance.

