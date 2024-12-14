Taurus-born people have a birthday between April 21 and May 20. Image: pixabay/lenahelfinger

Astrologer Monica Kissling has looked to the stars and reveals how you can make 2025 your lucky year. Taurus-born people have a birthday between April 21 and May 20.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The big blue News annual horoscope: astrologer Monica Kissling has looked into the stars and tells you what they have in store for you.

2025 is a special year. It is a year of transition into a new era. A lot has to be let go, new things have to be discovered and shaped first.

This requires patience, trust and the willingness to act according to the principle of trial and error. Where the journey leads is still completely open. Show more

Your natal ruler Venus is also the ruler of the year in 2025. The main thing for you now is to nurture your relationships and give them enough space.

Make conscious choices about who you want to spend your time with. Feel inside yourself so that you can clearly perceive your needs.

About the person: Monica Kissling blue News Monica Kissling aka Madame Etoile is an astrologer with her own practice in Zurich. She offers consultations for private individuals and companies, gives talks, runs workshops and is an author. She has been a regular contributor to print media, radio and TV since 1987. The next Vision Day will take place on March 29, 2025.

Which people do you really feel connected to? And which relationships have drifted apart?

Let go in gratitude

As a Taurus, you are a loyal soul and find it difficult to end relationships, even if they no longer make you happy. This may change, because relationships are dynamic, due to life circumstances or new interests.

Allow yourself now to say goodbye to people in gratitude or reduce contact with them.

As is your nature, you will find the right words for this and be able to express your appreciation for what you have experienced together.

Strengthen your trust in others

Letting go is one of the major challenges of 2025. This may also mean letting children go into independence or giving employees more responsibility.

Let go of doubts or fears and consciously strengthen your trust in the abilities of your protégés. You are also welcome to send them strengthening energy in your thoughts again and again.

Create space for love

Quality over quantity has always been your motto in life. In 2025, you can be more selective, especially when it comes to relationships.

This has the positive effect of giving you more space for your love relationship. Get even more involved with the person close to your heart, cultivate shared rituals and discover new things. Love can really blossom in 2025.

