The summer stars bring new developments, but also stagnation. What to do now? Reorient yourself or wait and see? It's best not to fall into activism, but to be mentally alert and think in new directions.

Bruno Bötschi

Keeping still when many things are in motion is not easy.

A significant change of sign takes place on July 7: The innovation planet Uranus enters the communication sign Gemini.

Globally, this constellation will cause a lot of disruption in the coming years, especially in the field of communication technology and AI.

Personally, you can prepare yourself for this by not only being open to new developments, but also actively seeking further training in forward-looking technologies.

Be curious and flexible

Uranus in Gemini demands an enormous willingness to learn and the ability to keep your focus, as it once again brings enormous acceleration and a flood of information.

About the person: Monica Kissling Bild: blue News Monica Kissling, alias Madame Etoile, has been working as an astrologer in her own practice in Zurich since 1985, where she offers consultations for private individuals and companies. She is regularly featured in print media, radio and TV. She also gives talks and leads vision days and retreats as well as workshops on time quality, time perception and time competence. Monica Kissling has been President of the Swiss Astrologers' Association (SAB) since 2019.

It will therefore become increasingly important to disconnect in between and quiet your mind. The best time to practise good boundaries is in July. Because there is currently no urgency to act quickly.

Pause for a moment

July is particularly suitable for introspection and reflection. In the first half of the month, Neptune and Saturn will have a dampening effect on your motivation. In the second half of the month, Mercury retrograde can bring delays.

Neptune and Saturn moved into Aries a few weeks ago and are now coming to a standstill there: Neptune on July 4 and Saturn on July 13.

For you, this means: pause for a moment and take stock. What is going well? And which hopes have been dashed?

All beginnings are difficult

Don't be discouraged if you feel disillusioned now. All beginnings are difficult. Don't give self-reproach a chance, but don't blame others for dashed hopes either.

Get up, straighten your crown, move on! You can take all the time you need for the latter. Not everything has to happen immediately - and probably can't, because Mercury goes retrograde on July 18.

Serenity is helpful

"To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven..." wrote Ecclesiastes. But finding out what the current time is right for is not so easy.

What certainly helps is serenity. Don't try to force things, but let things happen. Give space - to yourself and to the projects you want to develop. This is how visions can take shape.

Favorable days in July 025 July 6/7: Inspiring encounters, romance, passion, creativity, instinctual confidence, loyalty (Venus sextile Saturn, Venus sextile Neptune, Venus trine Pluto, Uranus ingress in Gemini).

July 24: Opportunity for reorganization, instinctive certainty, transformational power, heroism (Sun trine Saturn, Sun trine Neptune, Leo New Moon). Show more

Facets of a contradictory constellation

With Saturn, the ruler of Capricorn, and Neptune, the ruler of Pisces, two completely opposing planets meet. Balancing the two energies in your life is a particular challenge.

If you are a Saturn type - in other words, if you always have everything under control, are disciplined and strict with yourself, set yourself ambitious goals and show no weakness whenever possible - then you might find that this no longer works.

Outwitting your inner critic

You may feel exhausted, listless, make more mistakes or your body is limiting you. The solution: delegate tasks (others are also competent), disconnect, take time for leisure - summer is a great time for this.

Put your feet up - and above all: clear your head and don't give feelings of guilt a chance.

What you can practise now: Dedication, relaxation and self-love. Outsmart your inner driver, reduce your workload and at the same time practise trust if you're afraid that control is slipping away from you.

Done with procrastination

If, on the other hand, you are a Neptune type, i.e. more artistically inclined, with a chaotic streak, not particularly keen to make decisions or deal with conflicts, and like to put off unpleasant tasks (preferably not even thinking about them...), then the stars are now calling you to take responsibility.

Enough with repression and procrastination: Do what needs to be done now.

It may be unpleasant, but at least it will be liberating afterwards. Get help if you can't get going.

Unpleasant things don't disappear by themselves

How nice it would be if you could only devote yourself to beautiful and spiritual things, but unfortunately, very mundane things are now also demanding your attention.

For example, your finances, insurance or official matters. Combine these duties with small rewards and it will be easier.

You also need to learn how to deal with authority. Where do you have to obey rules and regulations? And where do you have to take the reins yourself?

Stimulating love stars

Fortunately, the love stars will put you in a really good mood. They promise pleasant surprises in the first week of July. Venus meets experimental Uranus in sensual Taurus and brings a breath of fresh air into your relationship life.

If you're single, you can now make sparkling acquaintances and let yourself be seduced. If you are already committed, try something new with your partner.

The wavelength is right

On the evening of July 4, Venus moves into the flirtatious zodiac sign of Gemini and promises a relaxed and carefree time until July 18. Particularly beautiful and passionate constellations form on June 6/7.

Your relationships are not only very inspiring now, but also gain depth: mentally and spiritually.

Erotic flights of fancy will also sweeten your everyday life. Routine in love? That's a thing of the past.

Silence is golden

On July 8, Leo-Mercury enters Lilith's field of tension. Not only can things get loud, they can also lead to discord. For example, if offensive comments are made or if prejudices have a damaging effect on your reputation.

Objectivity is not so far away at the moment. So watch your words carefully and don't offend anyone. You should be cautious with your opinions right now.

Magical full moon

The Capricorn full moon on July 10 has a lot to offer visually as it is very low in the night sky. Let yourself be enchanted by its magic and enjoy this evening, preferably in the company of loved ones.

In addition, you can now take greater care of your own well-being and practise self-care. Listen to yourself:

How are you really feeling? Are there any unfulfilled needs? What good can you do for yourself?

Capricorn full moon on July 10, 2025. Monica Kissling

Who or what needs your care?

The Moon in Capricorn has to do with responsibility. So this Full Moon, and especially the Saturn standstill that follows it at the weekend, could call you to duty: You may need to take more intensive care of a family member - not just functionally, but above all emotionally.

Nevertheless, don't forget to take good care of yourself. Virgo Mars could call you into the role of helper a few more times during the rest of the month, so you'll have to manage your energy well.

Where does it pinch?

In the second half of the month, Mars moves into the area of the South Moon Node in the zodiac sign of Virgo. In terms of your health, previous problems could start to bother you again. A renewed increase in corona infections is also conceivable, i.e. a summer wave.

Mars encourages you - and demands - that you strengthen your defenses and take care of your physical and mental well-being. This means: more sleep, a healthier diet, but also regular exercise.

Are you still lacking motivation? Then book a personal trainer or find a sports buddy, because everything is much easier together.

Clean up thoroughly again

You can also use Virgo Mars to tidy up your surroundings. Get rid of what you no longer need. Tidy up any loose ends before the pressure comes from outside.

Not only sensible, but perhaps also necessary: Take household appliances or the car in for repairs. Mars and Mercury retrograde will bring the weak points to light from July 18.

Challenging days in July 2025 July 8: Provocations, insults, prejudices (Mercury square Lilith).

July 18/19: Misunderstandings, mishaps, delays, vulnerability, irritability, weakness, doubt (Mercury station/retrograde, Sun square Chiron).

July 21/22: Arguments, relationship turbulence, breakdown in negotiations, conflict escalation, increased danger (Mars on South Moon Node, Venus square Moon Node axis). Show more

Low threshold of irritation

Mars on the South Node has further pitfalls: Old, undigested anger comes up. It can be triggered by trivialities, such as when someone jumps the queue. Find out what it's really about. And above all: who is the right person to talk to.

Your learning: address things that annoy you earlier in future instead of making a fist of it. Conflicts can then be resolved more easily and amicably.

Unhappy at work?

If you have swallowed any frustration in the past instead of voicing your concerns, you could now be in trouble at work too. Work conflicts can now come to a head.

Maybe you've already made a few advances, but nothing has ever happened - and now you've reached breaking point.

In this case, use the energy of Mars to make lasting improvements to your work situation. This can succeed if you put forward your arguments with determination but also calmly.

Professional reorganization

Reorganization may now occur in your professional environment. Check whether this opens up new opportunities for you.

However, Mars can also bring more resignations in July, either due to general downsizing or because you are no longer happy in your job.

In any case, it makes sense not to sign a new employment contract until August 11, when Mercury moves forward again.

Summer vacation with the family

Jupiter, the planet of luck and travel, has been in the zodiac sign of Cancer for a few days now, where it will remain for around a year. There it offers ideal conditions for family vacations.

"The main thing is to be comfortable" is the motto of Cancer.

So there's no need for much action this summer. And you don't necessarily need to make any big leaps either. Maybe you'll just make yourself comfortable in the garden, at the nearby swimming pool or in a caravan.

Improvise again and again

Mercury retrograde could bother you a little from July 18 because it likes to cause delays and make changes to plans necessary. Perhaps the train drivers or pilots are on strike just when you want to travel? Or there may be a lot of roadworks on the roads.

In addition to flexibility, you may also need to make a decent complaint. For example, if the hotel room you've booked doesn't face the beach but the gray courtyard.

Bigger challenges await

The most difficult and stressful week is clearly July 21, although nerves may already be on edge from June 18. Mars causes anger to arise and stimulates the desire for conflict. Venus can no longer really fulfill its role as mediator and peacemaker.

Only Saturn and Neptune - i.e. common sense - can help. However, the power planet Pluto also comes into play, which favors demonstrations of power and abuse of power.

Intense forces at work

So don't let yourself get upset and don't get caught up in a power play. Keep calm. Or help others who need help.

Natural events can also cause exceptional situations this week. The risk of accidents is also significantly increased.

Relationship turbulence

Before Venus, the goddess of love, enters the gentle, cuddly sign of Cancer on July 31, she still has to overcome some turbulence. Differing opinions and needs can lead to major disagreements from July 19 to 23.

The trick now is to stand up for your concerns and at the same time be compassionate towards your sweetheart and other people. Simply giving in or making half-hearted compromises is not the solution.

Learning to argue constructively

Mars demands that you strengthen your assertiveness. Define what is important to you and don't argue over trivialities. Practise appreciative communication - and above all: listen carefully to yourself.

Finding good solutions is possible. And it's not as complicated as it seems at first glance.

Courage to reorganize

The Leo new moon on July 24 is particularly powerful and opens up new creative freedom for you. The only thing you need to take advantage of this transformative energy is courage: the courage to follow your passion - no ifs, ands or buts.

If you decide now to do what you really enjoy, you can surpass yourself. You can unleash your creativity and realize your potential.

Leo New Moon on July 24, 2025. Monica Kissling

Strengthen your self-confidence

Are you ready to challenge yourself? Be brave and break new ground. Experiences outside your comfort zone promote your development

With a positive mindset, you can improve your skills and strengthen them through dedication and perseverance. Any setbacks are opportunities to learn. Don't see them as a personal failure, but as an opportunity to improve.

High vulnerability

When the planetoid Chiron comes to a standstill on July 31, sensitivity is very high and the irritability threshold is low at the same time. This can lead to overreactions if you are not attentive.

If someone hurts you or you step too close to someone - perhaps unintentionally - you may react violently, which in turn is hurtful. Be mindful or distance yourself before an altercation occurs.

Follow the wisdom of your body

Your health also demands more attention in the last week of July. Your body could now clearly signal to you where your limits are.

Listen to it and act accordingly. Treat yourself to some time out.

Listen to the monthly horoscope

More videos from this section