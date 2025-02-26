The March stars bring unexpected twists and turns and cause confusion. At the same time, a lot of creativity is unleashed. This can give rise to new ideas and communities.

Venus and Mercury go retrograde in March, crossing the point at zero degrees Aries. Neptune, the planet of inspiration and desire, is also located there.

Zero degrees Aries marks the beginning of the zodiac.

Where the zodiac sign Pisces ends and the zodiac sign Aries begins, also known as the "cosmic fissure" in technical jargon, what has long been valid dissolves. Something completely new is emerging, but it does not yet have clear contours.

In the open space

Some astrologers refer to the area of zero degrees Aries as a "vacuum" or "no man's land".

We can visualize the quality of zero degrees Aries as a ship's passage where the horizon disappears on the open sea and the space is completely open. Only when land is in sight again do we gain orientation.

For our lives, this passage means that many certainties dissolve in March and we have little or no clarity at the moment about what will happen next. This will also be reflected in world events and the political environment.

No plan

The pendulum motion of Venus and Mercury over zero degrees Aries results in a back and forth with detours and aberrations - in other words, everything, but no certainty.

About the person: Monica Kissling blue News Monica Kissling, alias Madame Etoile, has been working as an astrologer in her own practice in Zurich since 1985, where she offers consultations for private individuals and companies. She regularly appears in print media, radio and TV. She also gives talks and leads vision days and retreats as well as workshops on time quality, time perception and time competence. Monica Kissling has been President of the Swiss Astrologers' Association (SAB) since 2019.

This means for you: You can't make binding plans in March, you can only define transitional solutions, including in the area of relationships.

Indulge in memories

The retrograde migration of Venus and Mercury back into Pisces also symbolizes a great longing for earlier times when (apparently) everything was much better.

Memories surface and you may seek support from people who gave you security in the past.

Somehow you are not yet ready to move on to a new era. Don't put yourself under pressure, but take time to reflect now. Or use this phase to take some time out.

In search of clues

Retrograde planets are always an invitation to pause and listen to your inner voice. It's about inner preparation for something new, not activism.

Retrograde planets call for an in-depth examination of the past. They offer an opportunity to look at things that have not yet been said or that have been repressed and to clear up misunderstandings.

An exercise in trust

The biggest challenge now is probably to endure the uncertainty. Be it in relation to your career path or your love relationship.

In addition to helplessness, you may also feel a certain exhaustion or discouragement. Trust that solutions will emerge when the time is right. Just as there is always land in sight on a ship's passage.

Always adapt to the circumstances

In times like these, it makes no sense to force or fight something. Just see how things develop. Be flexible and adapt smoothly to the constantly changing circumstances.

Also see where new opportunities open up. Not to jump on immediately, but to put out feelers and experiment.

During the retrograde phase, many things don't work right away. That doesn't necessarily mean that it's wrong. It just means that it is so new that there are no instructions for it yet.

Approaching conflicts differently

The active planet Mars has been moving forward again since February 24 and is gradually gaining speed. However, it is still in its retrograde phase until the end of April.

This means that there is no clear new direction yet. However, you can now gain a new perspective on past events. Especially in the areas that belong to Mars: Conflict situations and rivalries.

As the god of war, Mars has brought us a lot of resentment and resentment in recent months. Now is the time to let go of this resentment and look forward.

A new perspective can help you to approach conflicts in a more constructive way. Above all, this is a relief for yourself.

Wildly romantic love stars

Love relationships are very passionate, eventful and changeable in March. The longing for love is great, so that many people fall in love or get involved in a previous relationship again.

Venus, the goddess of love, will be retrograde in Aries on the night of March 2. The next six weeks will therefore be about clarifying relationships that have not yet been finalized and finding clarity about your feelings.

This can lead to adventurous twists and turns, but also to renewed illusions that easily flourish in a transfigured state.

Time of relationship clarification

Use the time of Venus retrograde until mid-April to take a closer look at your relationships: your love relationship and also your friendships.

What still fits and can continue to be nurtured or even strengthened? And where do you need to make new agreements because your needs have changed?

Review the past and take the "learnings" with you.

Follow your heart

Your mind may often be a good guide, but not now and not in matters of the heart. For example, there may be good reasons to get emotionally involved in a previous relationship again, even if sensible contemporaries advise against it.

Why?

Because the Venus retrograde phase is about dealing with unprocessed feelings in depth again and also allowing emotions that you had to split off for reasons of self-protection.

Reconciliation is possible

This is a time to open up and listen to each other so that love wounds can heal and forgiveness becomes possible.

When you no longer have to close your heart, you can open yourself up to love again.

This is a great opportunity for love: reconciliation is possible if you can forgive yourself and your loved one for mistakes.

Lots of fantasy, little grounding

The weekend of March 1-2 offers an opportunity to take off. Neptune, Jupiter and Venus are making themselves strong, which is why you like to paint a more beautiful picture of the world now. Your imagination knows no bounds.

This weekend, do something that gives you real pleasure and that you can use to make others happy too. But don't overpromise something that you won't be able to keep later.

Be open and clear

On March 3, the communication planet Mercury enters Aries and demands clear words. Don't beat around the bush now. Nevertheless, think before you speak.

However, honesty is a must and refreshing. On March 5, Pluto also helps to get to the heart of the matter. This is a good day for negotiating and you can use it to your advantage - especially if you are an Aries, Aquarius or Gemini.

Joint commitment

March 8 is International Women's Day, and Aries Mercury is perfect for clear slogans.

In addition, the harmonious constellation of the Sun and Mars in the female water signs offers the best conditions for connecting with other women.

Favorable days in March 2025 March 5 to 8: Sharp-wittedness, depth, decisiveness, good negotiating days, starting joint projects (Mercury sextile Pluto, Sun trine Mars).

March 17: Enriching encounters, new impulses, valuable insights, new possibilities (Sun conjunct Moon Node).

March 21-25: Deep connection and love, inner certainty, magical encounters (Venus sextile Pluto, Sun conjunct Venus, Sun sextile Pluto, Sun conjunct Mercury, Mercury sextile Pluto). Show more

Women can now strengthen each other and plan joint activities. The connective energy continues to build as Mercury conjuncts Venus in Aries on March 11.

Women's networks can flourish and projects can be tackled with fresh impetus. Motivation is high, as is joy. Who do you want to join forces with?

Focus on the essentials

On March 12, the Sun meets Saturn in Pisces and attunes you to the quality of the approaching full moon. Get clarity now. Pause for a moment:

What is really essential for you? And what is too much or unnecessary?

Clear your mind and heart: cancel things that are not right for you.

This can cause short-term resentment, but then brings relief. If you are clear inside and communicate respectfully, there is nothing to worry about. Stand by your needs and take a stand.

Take stock

The Virgo full moon on March 14 is accompanied by a total lunar eclipse, which makes it particularly powerful. However, you shouldn't expect euphoric feelings.

Rather, the presence of strict Saturn encourages you to recognize your limits and respect the limits of others.

Saturn also stands for sober reality. So now is the time to say goodbye to illusions and focus on what is feasible. This is a good time to find clarity and create clear conditions in your environment.

Clear your desk, clear your head

The full moon takes place on the south moon node in Virgo and is therefore also an invitation to tidy up properly once again. Tidiness is also good for your mental health.

Mental hygiene is just as important as looking after your health.

Now is a good time to adopt new, healthy habits or change your diet. Saturn provides the necessary discipline.

Virgo full moon on March 14, 2025, total lunar eclipse. Monica Kissling

Pause and reflect

Shortly after the full moon, Mercury goes retrograde on March 15. This may feel like an abrupt braking effect at first, as Mercury comes to a standstill in forward-moving Aries.

Many things are now delayed and patience is required. You can use the next three weeks to rethink your professional situation and consider making any necessary adjustments.

Possible change of course

A planetary change of direction often brings unexpected twists and turns. This can lead to reorganization or redundancies in your professional environment.

You may consider looking for a new job yourself. Take your time with a decision until Mercury moves forward again on April 8. Much is still unclear until then.

New opportunities

The week of March 17 gets off to a promising start: the Sun passes over the Moon's rising node and can act as a door opener. It's quite possible that you'll have a valuable encounter now that will lead to a deep connection.

Or an insight may come to you quite by chance. Approach other people now and use the day for encounters.

Early spring with lots of inspiration

On March 20, 10.01 am, the sun enters Aries this year, the starting point of the zodiac:

A new orbit begins, and with it new opportunities and challenges. Approach things with a spirit of discovery - courageous, curious, exploratory.

You can also be enchanted by Neptune now. Reflect on your dreams and desires now. Which of your heart's desires lies dormant deep inside you and will be allowed to sprout in spring?

Your heart will show you the way

On the weekend of March 21-23, the stars will stimulate your creativity and passion to a special degree. The Sun and Venus meet in Aries and connect with the profound Pluto.

You can expect deep experiences that will touch your heart. Your heart now knows exactly what it wants. Follow it and go on an adventure.

A moment of inner certainty

On March 25, the transformation planet Pluto also connects harmoniously with Mercury. This can be a moment of inner certainty. Many things can suddenly become clear to you now. And many things can come together.

Nevertheless, you shouldn't jump straight into new projects. But your vision inspires and motivates you. And some things can already be prepared. Possibly with new companions.

Allow old wounds to heal

The more difficult thing is that Mars will once again enter Chiron's field of tension in the week of March 24, with exactitude on March 26. This could bring you back into contact with old wounds - especially those that caused you emotional pain at the beginning of February.

However, Mars is now direct, giving you the opportunity to see painful experiences in a new light. Forgive yourself and others for what still burdens you. And allow wounds to heal.

Desire for peace

Venus, the goddess of love, moves back into the gentle sign of Pisces on March 27. There she immediately meets Neptune, who wants one thing above all else: love and peace.

Challenging days in March 2025 March 12 to 15: Resistance, delays, mistakes, unexpected turns, resignations, rejections (Sun conjunct Saturn, lunar eclipse, Mercury station).

February 10-12: Unexpected turns, excitement, breaking news, turbulence, stress, out-of-place statements and rash actions without considering the consequences (Mercury square Uranus, Sun square Uranus, Full Moon square Uranus).

March 26: Old wounds and old grudges can flare up, vulnerability and/or hurtful actions, problems with boundaries (Mars square Chiron).

March 29/30: Fateful twists and turns, uncertainty, insecurity, deception, wrong decisions (Solar Eclipse, Mercury conjunct Neptune, Neptune ingress Aries). Show more

Relationship harmony is the most important thing to you now. You feel a deep connection, a kindred spirit - perhaps even shared pain that you have inflicted on each other. And your heart is open to forgiveness.

If you're single, the stars of love could conjure up butterflies in your stomach right now.

It is what it is - says love

Shortly afterwards, on March 30, Mercury also moves back into Pisces and meets Neptune. You won't need many words, let alone explanations. Your heart senses what is right.

"It is what it is, says love". This beautiful poem by Erich Fried describes the current quality of time particularly well.

Time of truthfulness

The last few days of the month are particularly intense. From March 27, Lilith passes through the passionate zodiac sign of Scorpio, which can arouse strong emotions.

Needs that you have suppressed can come to the surface like a volcano that has been bubbling under the earth's surface for a long time. There's no holding back, no more half-hearted compromises.

In terms of love, this can mean that you commit to a relationship with all your heart and soul, even if part of you is afraid of so much intensity.

A new phase of life begins

The Aries new moon on March 29, which is accompanied by a partial solar eclipse, is particularly powerful. Solar eclipses are always of great significance because they can mark the beginning of a new phase in life.

What is happening in your life during these last days of March? In other words, what changes are you initiating now? Aries calls for decisiveness and a pioneering spirit.

You may well be amazed at your own courage now. If you still lack courage: Who can encourage you? Take a risk! Times like these call for courage and creativity.

Aries new moon on March 29, 2025, partial solar eclipse. Monica Kissling

Much is completely open

Another major astrological event follows on March 30. Neptune crosses the zero-degree Aries point, which opens up a completely new space. What happens now?

The fact that many things are now open and completely uncertain can lead to uncertainty. This makes it all the more important to find confidence and follow your path carefully.

Neptune will be in Aries for 14 years and herald a new era. More on this in the April monthly horoscope, which will be published on blue News at the end of March.

