The stars show their unpredictable but also very inspiring side in November. Uranus, the innovator, favors innovative ideas, while Mercury retrograde challenges existing plans. A good time to reorient yourself!

Bruno Bötschi

About the person: Monica Kissling Bild: blue News Monica Kissling, alias Madame Etoile, has been working as an astrologer in her own practice in Zurich since 1985, where she offers consultations for private individuals and companies. She regularly appears in print media, radio and TV. She also gives talks and leads vision days and retreats as well as workshops on time quality, time perception and time competence. Monica Kissling has been President of the Swiss Astrologers' Association (SAB) since 2019.

The November stars bring a lot of dynamism, but this also creates pressure to make decisions. In view of the fast pace and often unexpected developments, it is not easy to make the right decisions.

You don't want to rush into decisions, nor do you want to wait too long and possibly miss a good opportunity. The question remains as to which involves more risk: to act immediately or to wait? And if immediately, what should you choose? Several options can open up at the same time.

Conclusion: There is little certainty, but there are new opportunities. So it's best to rely on your intuition when making a professional or personal change.

Find good timing

You may have to make decisions in your career if you have a new job offer, for example. But the question of whether and when you should take advantage of a favorable opportunity can also arise in financial investments.

In general, the stars advise you to let go at the beginning of the month, which can mean Resigning, resigning from an office or selling possessions.

At the end of the month and the beginning of December, the stars support the start of new projects and new investments. In individual cases, however, this must of course be assessed on the basis of the individual situation.

Time for reassessment

Although the conditions for a new start at the end of November are very favorable, you don't have to put yourself under pressure. If you are still unsure, you can take your time over the winter and bring various things to a good conclusion.

On February 20, 2026, the very significant Saturn-Neptune cycle will begin, clearing the way for a new phase in your life and demanding fundamental decisions.

Favorable days in November November 10/11: Clarity, concentration on the essentials, decisiveness, sense of responsibility (Saturn trine Lilith)

November 16/17: Constructive suggestions, new opportunities, professional success, diligence and perseverance, goal orientation (Sun trine Jupiter trine Saturn)

November 22/23: Fruitful conversations, reliability, commitment, sustainability, thoroughness, depth, favorable for speeches and publications (Mercury trine Jupiter trine Saturn)

November 25-27: Agreement, reconciliation, fulfilling togetherness, happiness in love, sociability, inspiring encounters (Mercury conjunct Venus, Venus trine Jupiter trine Saturn) Show more

Find your own pace

Events can come thick and fast in the week of November 3. Mars, the planet of activity, moves into the fire sign Sagittarius, where it immediately enters the field of tension of Uranus.

Now it often seems as if everything can't happen fast enough. But even if there are very tempting offers to choose from, there must be time for clarifying discussions and reflection. Deciding "immediately" is not necessary, "quickly" is enough.

Define your values

The renewer Uranus returns to Taurus on November 8, where it completes its last transit until the end of April 2026. Taurus is about examining your own values. What is really important to you?

Habits also need to be questioned. Where do you keep falling back into old habits that you actually want to get rid of? What helps you to establish new rituals?

How much security do you need?

Another important concern of Taurus is security. In November, it's about giving up certain certainties, because a pronounced sense of security can hinder your personal development.

Find out where you can afford to try something new. What can you leave behind - materially, in terms of possessions and income?

Where are you still stuck?

The Taurus full moon gives you the opportunity to check where you are too attached to possessions. Where are you holding on to things, people or ideas out of fear of uncertainty?

Take the courage now to free yourself from dependencies and use the favor of the full moon to reassess your financial situation. Beware of speculation in the days around the full moon on November 5! Bubbles can form quickly now.

Taurus full moon on November 5, 2025. Madame Etoile

Unsure about your relationship?

The love stars are a little unsettled at the beginning of November. Venus enters the field of tension between Chiron and Jupiter, which can diminish your confidence in a successful relationship. The trigger may be a disappointment. Perhaps certain hopes and expectations have not been fulfilled.

Before you question the whole relationship because of this, it makes sense to take another close look and have an open conversation with your sweetheart. Don't spin around in your own world of thoughts: neither wishful thinking nor self-doubt and fears are helpful.

Boundless longing for love

As the week progresses, the love stars are very passionate, but also demanding. Jupiter and Pluto indicate an insatiable desire and therefore addictive and dependent behavior in relationships.

Check where you are too entangled and can no longer decide freely. Where are you behaving in a way that contradicts your convictions? And how can you find more freedom?

Don't let other people or your partner put pressure on you now. If you can't decide freely, there's something wrong in your relationship.

Challenging days in November November 2-3: Disappointment, heartache, unfulfilled longing, self-doubt (Venus opposition Chiron square Jupiter)

November 7/8: Fear of loss, jealousy, mistrust, control, unhealthy dependencies, backing out, rejection, financial disadvantages (Venus square Pluto, Mercury becomes stationary)

November 12/13: Irritability, nervousness, argumentativeness, biting criticism, accusations, stubbornness, short-sighted reactions, increased risk of accidents (Mercury conjunct Mars)

November 18-20: Power games, bullying, provocations, accusations, ultimate demands, sudden turns, revelations and scandals (Sun conjunct Lilith, Mercury opposition Uranus trine Neptune, Scorpio new moon conjunct retrograde Mercury, Uranus sextile Neptune) Show more

Where is a change of course necessary?

The communication planet Mercury goes retrograde from November 9 to 29. However, it is already slowing down in the first week of November. This means slowing down, pausing, reflecting.

Where is a change of course necessary? Is a career change or new further training on the cards? Mercury changes direction in Sagittarius, the sign of future plans. These need to be reconsidered in November.

The simultaneous favorable conjunction of Saturn and Lilith gives you clarity and helps you to set the right priorities.

What does your soul need?

Jupiter turns retrograde on November 11. It also indicates a time of reflection. Jupiter is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, which symbolizes care and self-care. So it's worth taking a look at your emotional state now.

Where have you spent too much on others and can now take better care of your own needs? And where have you sought substitute satisfaction, for example through food? Jupiter helps you to find out what you really need.

Jupiter expands your consciousness and gives you a broader perspective. You can now recognize the meaning of experiences you have had - especially the difficult ones that may have blocked you for a long time.

Who is right?

On November 13, Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius meets Mars. This constellation sharpens your mind, but also your missionary zeal. This means that heated debates quickly arise in which everyone wants to be right.

Conflicts ignite very quickly. This is mainly because people speak faster than they think. The only thing that helps here is mindfulness: pause for a moment before you speak out - especially if something triggers you.

What went wrong?

Conflict resolution is the order of the day for the rest of the month. The stars bring undigested frustrations to the table, resulting in a "chropfleerete". You will also be accused of mistakes and misconduct in the past.

If you are affected yourself, you should be self-critical and honest. But also be kind to yourself. You can't always do everything right. React clearly and objectively to the situation and learn from it.

Technical problems and strikes

Mercury retrograde can now also bring major technical problems or even system crashes. There is an increased risk of hacker attacks and sabotage.

On the labor market, harsh measures such as job cuts can lead to protests and strikes. The fighting spirit is high; the willingness to compromise is low.

Act with a sense of proportion

On November 17, a harmonious constellation of the Sun, Jupiter and Saturn will temporarily defuse the situation. Common sense comes to the fore and constructive suggestions have a chance of being accepted.

The water signs Cancer and Pisces in particular can now take on a mediating role. They are best able to respond to different sensitivities.

Unexpected twists and turns

On November 19, things will become more hectic again. Provocative proposals and unexpected twists and turns can create a hectic atmosphere and throw existing plans out of kilter.

Binding planning is not possible under the given constellations. In any case, only short-term and temporary agreements are indicated due to Mercury retrograde in November.

Events with far-reaching consequences

The Scorpio New Moon on November 20 will once again bring the full program of conflict. It takes place in the position of Mercury retrograde and the radical goddess Lilith as well as in opposition to unpredictable Uranus.

Important processes are now set in motion - but often not in the form we had imagined. Don't let this upset you.

Scorpio New Moon on November 20, 2025. Madame Etoile

Provocations and breaking taboos

Try to see the stirring developments as a wave that you can ride. Or at least let yourself be carried by it. Resistance costs a lot of energy and is only worthwhile when red lines are crossed.

As far as social developments are concerned, this could indeed be the case. Because taboos are now being broken, which must be responded to with civil courage. But not in a destructive way, but objectively and with determination.

New moon of resistance and revolution

In the political and social context, revelations and scandals can be expected in the days around the new moon, which will cause certain things to change both quickly and radically.

Violent protests and revolutionary movements with great power can now occur. The spirit of optimism remains intact until December, when the opposition of Lilith and Uranus becomes exact.

Setting out on something completely new

Personally, you can now completely realign yourself. The Scorpio new moon brings a unique opportunity to shed baggage and create space. Free space that you can use for new activities that you put your heart and soul into.

This new moon brings truthfulness and passion. It gives you the strength to dare to do unconventional things that you haven't dared to do before. Use this opportunity to let go of things that you no longer fully identify with. And follow your inner compass.

Get to the root of problems

Radical honesty is also required in romantic relationships. It is not possible to gloss over or suppress problems. Silence and sitting it out is also not an option, because that would have consequences.

Constellations with Lilith always have an ultimate character. This means that either a discussion takes place or contact is broken off. No half measures!

Crisis management can succeed

Scorpio doesn't want to stay on the surface either, but wants to shed light on the darker side. This may be unpleasant, but at the same time it offers a great opportunity to solve problems at the root.

In a positive case, you can now recognize what your part in a problematic situation was. A flash of insight can lead to clarification and a fundamental new decision.

The danger lies in shifting all the blame onto others. In this case, the Scorpio New Moon would set a negative spiral in motion.

Change of perspective

As the Sun enters optimistic Sagittarius, the mood brightens from November 22. Sagittarius is an unwavering long-term optimist who always sees the glass half full. So your focus is no longer on problems, but on solutions.

On the weekend of November 22/23, the Sun also conjuncts powerful Pluto so that you can bring about positive and meaningful things.

The communication planet Mercury also shows its best side in contact with Jupiter and Saturn. This allows you to have fruitful conversations, meet inspiring people and receive helpful impulses.

Accept other opinions

Only Mars could disrupt the constructive climate. In the last third of the month, it is in the field of tension of the lunar nodal axis and fuels ideological and religious conflicts. There is a danger that certain people will use violence to defend their convictions.

Tolerance is now the top priority for you personally. Don't claim to know the truth, but be aware that there are always different perspectives, depending on your personal background.

A good time for a declaration of love

From November 25 to 27, another very pleasant constellation forms: Mercury retrograde meets Venus, the goddess of love; at the same time, both are in harmony with Jupiter and Saturn.

This gives you the opportunity to clarify matters of the heart and show your love. A declaration of love is a wonderful way to express your feelings and show your sweetheart how much they mean to you.

Relationship-building stars

Use the favor of the stars to enrich and deepen your relationship! Under this lucky constellation, you can also emerge stronger from crises and end the month with a lot of confidence.

On November 30, things will sizzle once again. Venus, the goddess of love, has a date with eccentric Uranus. Prepare yourself for surprises! Love may strike you like a bolt from the blue.

A new phase of life takes shape

After an eventful month, the end of November can see many things take shape on a new basis. Saturn goes direct on November 28 and Mercury on November 29. This means you can now make binding plans again.

Just don't be impatient. The change of direction of the two heavenly bodies can be accompanied by a certain amount of inertia, meaning that everything takes time or certain resistance may even appear in the short term. Stay calm: Sustainable is better than fast. And it doesn't hurt to check certain things again.

