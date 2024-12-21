The future is ... uncertain, but also mapped out? On "Lässer", astrologer Monica Kissling talks about the biggest challenges - but also opportunities - in the new year. Find out what's in store for you here.

Fabienne Kipfer

2025 is a special year. It is a year of transition into a new era.

Astrologer Monica Kissling, aka Madame Etoile, reveals to "Lässer" what opportunities and risks 2025 has in store for us.

"We don't know what will really happen," emphasizes the astrologer in the talk show.

"2024 was a difficult year," says Monica Kissling in the talk show "Lässer". Not for her personally, but for those around her - and that affected her too, of course.

When asked by presenter Claudia Lässer how she deals with the fact that she always sees everything through the stars, Kissling replies with a laugh: "Sometimes it's a bit tedious." Especially when you see difficult constellations.

There are situations where she says to herself: "I didn't really need to know that." In astrology, there are no bad constellations, only difficult ones. But it helps if you can adjust to them.

In the show, the astrologer not only takes a look back at the eventful year 2024, but also dares to look ahead to 2025. What can we expect in 2025?

An uncertain future

"From an astrological point of view, the danger of armed conflict is massively increased in the coming year and possibly the year after that," says Kissling. Mundane astrologers have discovered this by analyzing cycles over hundreds of years. There are always cycles that repeat themselves.

"We don't know what will really happen," emphasizes the astrologer. That also depends on decisions. But the world is currently very uncertain, and it is precisely this uncertainty that is the biggest challenge in the new year. You don't know where it's going. "There are many unexpected twists and turns," explains Kissling.

This uncertainty not only affects global areas, but also personal ones. "You have to create inner stability to be able to deal with it," she advises.

You can find out what the individual star signs can expect in the talk show.

