After a long period of uncertainty, things are rearranged in February. The effects of our actions become apparent in global events as well as in our personal lives. The course is now being set anew!

Carlotta Henggeler

Two major astrological events in February herald the beginning of a new era. One is the solar eclipse on February 17, which takes place in the field of tension of the revolutionary Uranus.

This constellation calls for renewal in many areas and can cause existing political and economic structures to collapse. Even in private life, certainties can break away.

At the same time, the favor of the hour can be used to free oneself from situations that are no longer in keeping with the times and to develop more sustainable solutions.

Historically relevant start to the cycle

Even more important is the historically significant cycle start of Saturn and Neptune on February 20. This only takes place every 36 years and has led to changes of government in Russia and other authoritarian states in the past.

Astrologers around the world are therefore eager to see how the global power structure will change in February.

Find new fields of activity

For you personally, the stars offer ideal conditions for starting out on a new footing - whether in your professional or private life. A lot has unraveled in recent months and can now take on a new form.

Reflect on your dreams and follow your heart as you reorient yourself. What have you always wanted to do but rejected as unrealistic? Reassess the situation. And connect with like-minded people.

Prepare for a long-term realignment

The period of uncertainty is coming to an end. Things will become clearer and you will have more planning security again.

However, Mercury will be retrograde from February 26 to March 20. You can take this time to rethink, adapt and prepare new projects. Then get started at the beginning of spring.

Activate your creative potential

February starts with a full moon on the creative axis of the zodiac. The moon is opposite the sun in Aquarius in Leo. This provides you with the best conditions for giving shape to your creative ideas.

Personal encounters also promise a lot of inspiration. Exceptional people could motivate you to develop your talents.

What's more, a full moon in the party sign of Leo is a wonderful time to celebrate - and you'll definitely be in stimulating company.

Leo Full Moon on February 1, 2026. Monica Kissling

Reassessment of values

On February 4, Uranus goes direct in Taurus. You can use this opportunity to reflect on your values and align yourself more closely with them. What really means a lot to you and what has lost value?

You can also examine the importance of money in your life now. Where are you coming up short and selling yourself short? Where can you ask for more? Strengthen your self-esteem by becoming aware of your talents.

Create space

Get rid of clutter now, be it in the form of decluttering and tidying up or in the form of obligations that take up too much of your energy.

Clear your head so that new ideas can emerge. Get moving and be more active with your body. Uranus demands movement in every respect!

Favorable days in February February 3-4 : healing conversations, forgiveness, possible turns for the better, higher providence (Mercury sextile Chiron, Venus sextile Chiron, Uranus stationary/direct)

February 18/19 : soothing forces, peace efforts, compassion, solidarity, kindness of heart (Sun ingress in Pisces, harmonious Pisces Moon)

February 21/22 : warm-heartedness, generosity, emotional support, unselfish actions, happiness in love, idealism, inspiration, success with artistic projects (Mars sextile Chiron, Venus trine Jupiter)

February 28: enriching encounters, reunions with old acquaintances, reminiscing, gratitude and appreciation, clarifying and helpful conversations, finding compromises (Mercury retrograde conjunct Venus) Show more

Lots of unplanned things

Between February 3 and 8, surprising news that requires a change of plan can also cause movement. Mercury and Venus are in conflict with Uranus, which means that agreements are often postponed at short notice.

Your fellow human beings or even you yourself are quick to change your mind. Don't let this upset you, it only drains your energy.

It's best to adapt flexibly to changing circumstances. Because who knows, this might open up unexpected opportunities.

Love is a child of freedom

The love stars initially cause unrest. Venus is in freedom-loving and volatile Aquarius until February 9, which indicates a lack of commitment in relationships.

Love can therefore only flourish within a framework of self-determination and independence. Give your partner space to develop without restricting them. After all, it is the mutual freedom that has a bonding effect.

Lack of discussion culture and ideological zeal

The communication stars are particularly challenging. From February 4 to 11, Mercury moves through the field of tension between Uranus and Lilith. Opinions are quickly formed. Discussions are superfluous because nobody wants to listen.

Missionary zeal and intolerance hinder respectful and constructive dialog. Often it's not about a real exchange, but only about knowing better - or even about insulting or excluding others.

Outrage generates clicks

Perhaps you yourself are now being blocked when you try to put forward your arguments. In this case, it won't help much to keep trying. Set yourself apart with a clear statement and don't allow yourself to be provoked.

You should exercise particular restraint on social media. Red lines are now likely to be crossed there, and with every additional comment or click on a picture, hurtful messages will spread even faster.

It's better to wait to sign contracts

Under the current circumstances, professional negotiations are also difficult. The probability that a compromise can be found on contentious issues is very low.

Constructive solutions fail due to a lack of willingness to talk on the part of those involved. Different values also clash. This leads to ruptures rather than agreements.

The wrong game

In addition, the cards are not always played with an open hand. Rumors, intrigues and white lies can distort the picture and it is difficult to establish the truth. It is therefore better not to sign any contracts before February 16.

Don't rush to judgment either. Scapegoats are quickly at hand, but the situation is opaque. Fake news and conspiracy theories are circulating. Which source is credible?

Who can you trust?

Furthermore, questions of trust are now arising, not only in business relationships, but also in romantic relationships. Try to resolve mistrust through clarification.

If this is not possible, draw the consequences. It may be that you now feel betrayed by someone.

Pay close attention to who you tell what. Discretion is a value that you should uphold. Generally speaking, silence is often better than talking in these heated times.

Ambivalent feelings on Valentine's Day

Venus, the goddess of love, moves into gentle Pisces on February 10. There she is normally peace-loving and conciliatory. This time, however, she first has to cross the field of tension of the uncomfortable goddess Lilith, which lasts until February 15.

This means that Valentine's Day on February 14 is also under critical stars. Trust is also a central theme in love - and that's exactly what could be missing now. Perhaps you have the feeling that your sweetheart is hiding something from you and you are struggling with jealousy.

Overactive imagination

It's impossible to say for sure whether there's any truth to your suspicions. What is certain is that you are particularly sensitive under Pisces Venus and are quick to get carried away - perhaps even into a fantasy.

Before you make false accusations, seek a clarifying conversation and then give yourself time to reflect. It's not a good time to make love decisions right now, and you shouldn't give an ultimatum either. Pressure is counterproductive.

Strong waves of emotion

Valentine's weekend can bring up strong emotions. These can be feelings that are difficult to calm, such as indignation and anger, or feelings of joy and enthusiasm.

The challenging constellation of Venus and Lilith brings extreme feelings and lacks nuance. It is therefore possible that you or your sweetheart will fall from one extreme to the other, that intimate closeness will suddenly be followed by distancing.

Trust, look who

As a single person, you may fall head over heels in love and be smitten. But appearances can be deceptive. Your fascination could now be directed towards someone who doesn't suit you.

So check whether you share the same values - especially when it comes to closeness and distance as well as personal space. It can soon become difficult with a partner who is possessive.

From vision to reality

On Valentine's Day, February 14, there will also be an important planetary change: Saturn enters the fire sign Aries for the next two years after spending three years in Pisces.

This will give you the opportunity to realize your visions. Reflect on your dreams now and see how you can realize them. Set yourself a long-term goal and work out a strategy.

Courage pays off

Then take one step at a time and allow yourself setbacks along the way. The stars demand courage and trust. Because certainties are dwindling anyway, you can afford to take risks now.

Saturn in Aries brings more clarity. Clarity for you because you know better what you want. Things will also become clearer in your environment in the near future.

Where there's a will, there's a way

However, Saturn's change of sign also heralds a tougher pace in many areas. Decisions will be enforced, even against resistance if necessary. This harbors potential for conflict.

Check for yourself where you want to be consistent. Determination, discipline and resilience will lead you to your goal. But also check where it makes sense to be willing to adapt to avoid unnecessary friction.

Events are coming thick and fast

The week of February 16 gets off to a very eventful start and could be one of the most significant this year. On Monday, the Sun enters the field of tension of the disruptor Uranus, where an annular solar eclipse will take place on Tuesday.

This will cause certainties to waver and nervousness to prevail. Don't be tempted to take hasty action now, but use the now favorable communication stars to get reliable information and find solutions together with others.

Aquarius New Moon on February 17, 2026 (annular solar eclipse). Monica Kissling

Geopolitical turbulence

Globally, this solar eclipse is a constellation of upheaval, so uprisings can lead to the removal of existing governments.

Disruption can also be caused by new technologies or regulations that radically change certain industries and trading structures. All of this can also have an impact on the financial markets, where greater uncertainty is likely to prevail.

Reorganization of power structures

The historically significant cycle start of Saturn and Neptune on February 20 also has the potential to make history. As mentioned at the beginning, this cycle start has regularly led to changes of government in Russia and other authoritarian states in the past.

It remains to be seen how the power shifts will take place this time. It is to be expected that these days will be temporarily accompanied by chaos. Unpredictable developments are likely to create a confusing situation.

A personal turning point

Keep a close eye on what is happening around you now. What do the current events mean for your personal life in concrete terms? And what do they trigger in you?

You can't change the world as an individual, but you may want to connect with people who share your values. Social or political engagement is useful and often necessary in turbulent times like these.

Develop your personal vision

In any case, you should use the quality of the time to focus on what really matters to you. The current constellations are an invitation to develop new visions.

What have you wanted to do for a long time, but didn't because security was more important to you? Now that new rules are in place, you have a unique opportunity to do so!

Challenging days in February February 5-8 : Incidents, backing out, changes of plan, change of heart in love, distancing, difficult communication/disruptions (Mercury square Uranus, Uranus semi-sum Mercury/Venus, Venus square Uranus)

February 10-11 : Rumors, indiscretions, accusations, asserting claims, bullying, splitting, breaking off contact (Mercury square Lilith, Venus semi-sum Uranus/Lilith)

February 14-17 : Hardening of fronts, radical demands, vested interests, envy, jealousy, betrayal, division, discharge of tension, revolutionary forces, disruption, new alliances (Saturn ingress Aries, Venus square Lilith, Sun square Uranus, New Moon square Uranus/Solar Eclipse, Mercury trine Jupiter, Venus conjunct Moon Node)

February 26/27: Turning point, resignations, power games, accusations, threats, willingness to use violence, resistance, increased risk of accidents, technical breakdowns, sabotage (Mercury stationary/retrograde, Sun square Lilith, Mars square Uranus, Sun conjunct Moon's node) Show more

Deep soul connections

Venus, the goddess of love, is much more relaxed in the second half of the month. This allows you to calm down and recharge your batteries in your relationship.

On February 17, Venus meets the lunar node in Pisces, where it opens people's hearts. This can lead to touching encounters in which a great bond, perhaps even a kindred spirit, can be felt.

Warmth of heart and empathy

On February 18 and 19, the Moon passes through the sensitive and harmony-loving zodiac sign of Pisces, together with the Sun, which enters Pisces on February 18 at 16:52.

This means that you will feel a lot of compassion and helpfulness, and relationships will be very loving. Your imagination will also take flight, which can make for special erotic moments and also support you artistically.

Wishes can come true

On 22 February, Venus finally combines harmoniously with the lucky planet Jupiter, so that long-cherished wishes can even come true.

This is a constellation of generosity - especially on the heart level, but also materially. Vacations together are now under wonderful stars, and you can also beat the daily routine at home.

Another turning point

The constellations at the end of the month are likely to cause renewed turbulence. Mercury goes retrograde in Pisces on February 26, while the Sun and the lunar node are in the field of tension of Lilith.

This is likely to lead to surprising twists and turns, mainly resignations and general ruptures. Diplomacy is likely to be in full swing, but in view of conflicting values it will probably not be able to achieve much.

What has built up comes to the surface

There is also a critical constellation of Mars and Uranus on February 27, which has an explosive component. Frustrations can now explode violently.

Be very careful now and don't let yourself get upset. If anger arises within you, don't react immediately. Take a deep breath first and do something to calm yourself down.

The risk of accidents, sabotage and major technical faults is also significantly higher now.

Show your appreciation

Nevertheless, there is one constellation that is encouraging: On February 28, Mercury retrograde meets Venus and opens up the space for reconciliation. So if not too many dishes have been broken yet, the month can end peacefully.

In love and other connections of the heart, you now have the opportunity to express your affection and appreciation. For example, with a letter, a gift or a kind gesture.

Find inner peace

With Mercury retrograde, a phase of reflection and introspection begins at the end of February. Withdraw from the hustle and bustle of everyday life more often now and create an oasis of calm. Listen to your inner voice and follow it.

The monthly horoscope in the podcast

