Where is the fight worth it? Ask yourself this question at the start of the year. And then focus your energy where you can make a constructive difference.

With Mars retrograde, we are starting the new year backwards, so to speak. The energy level is very high, but at the same time things aren't really moving forward.

On the contrary: there is a threat of setbacks and energy-sapping conflicts.

This creates dissatisfaction, which can turn into anger. Dealing well with frustration therefore needs to be practiced. Don't let yourself be provoked and don't try to force things. Patience and composure lead to the goal.

Set priorities

We are also slowed down by Saturn. The planet of resistance continues to hinder the growth planet Jupiter. This is not good news for the economy, and personal projects may also stagnate. Expansion is not the order of the day right now.

Focus on the essentials now. And leave out anything that is not important or urgent. You can add to and expand later, but for now it is important that you conserve your resources and keep costs under control.

Conflicts can escalate

Manage your energy well too. January will be very stressful. Mars retrograde brings numerous challenges. At the beginning of the month, it is in opposition to the power planet Pluto in Leo.

About the person: Monica Kissling blue News Monica Kissling, alias Madame Etoile, has been working as an astrologer in her own practice in Zurich since 1985, where she offers consultations for private individuals and companies. She is regularly featured in print media, radio and TV. She also gives talks and leads vision days and retreats as well as workshops on time quality, time perception and time competence. Monica Kissling has been President of the Swiss Astrologers' Association (SAB) since 2019.

This enormously challenging constellation becomes exact on January 3 and intensifies existing conflicts.

Frustrations that have been simmering beneath the surface will also break out.

This points to a turbulent and dangerous time in world affairs. Conflicts will be fought with all their might and violence may escalate.

Find inner peace

It is important for you personally not to get caught up in power struggles.

These cost you too much energy and do not lead to a solution, but on the contrary to further entanglements.

Your goal now should be to find inner peace. This is not easy, because you will have to repeatedly detach yourself from negative feelings that can rise up in a penetrating way.

Tame strong emotions

On January 6, Mars moves back into emotional Cancer, where it again arouses strong resentments, while at the same time making it difficult to deal with conflicts openly. Much now happens behind the scenes, which encourages intrigue and bullying.

Be careful not to simply swallow anger or sulk. And possibly seek revenge. Try to express your concerns in a moment of inner calm, not as a reproach but as a clear wish.

Mental injuries

Unlike Mars in Leo, where it was all about visible things, especially victory and defeat, in Cancer we are now dealing with emotional wounds that are often not even noticed by others.

So it's quite possible that you'll be confronted with things in the near future that you didn't even know others were holding against you.

Deal with it compassionately instead of justifying yourself. With an open ear and an empathetic response, you can smooth things over.

Check your communication

The week of January 6 begins with difficult communication stars. Neptune encourages misunderstandings and careless mistakes.

It may therefore be worth taking a closer look. Also check whether your messages are coming across correctly.

On January 8, the communication planet Mercury is in the field of tension of the lunar nodal axis, so stubbornly insisting on your own point of view will block negotiations. You probably need to take a break now.

Stand up for mistakes

This week, mistakes may also come to light or new mistakes may be made, especially in a professional environment. Leaders in particular need to take responsibility for this, but unfortunately this doesn't always happen.

If you have made a mistake yourself, own up to it. And see what you can learn from it. But refrain from blaming yourself. Taking a close look and being honest is enough.

Define your red lines

The days from January 8 to 12 are also challenging. The Sun passes through the field of tension between Chiron and Lilith, which brings the topic of "equality" to the fore. Women's rights and the rights of minorities are at risk of being curtailed.

Red lines could be crossed both in political events and in the personal sphere. For example, by making demands that hurt other people.

Take a clear stand when a red line is crossed, but be careful not to violate other people's values. Mutual respect may be lacking these days.

Change of mood in love

The goddess of love is only in freedom-loving Aquarius for a good two days in January. There is no need for too close ties, and certainly no need for obligations. Aquarius likes to keep various options open.

On the afternoon of January 3, Venus moves into the romantic sign of Pisces. This fundamentally changes the backdrop for our love life.

The longing for love awakens and with it the dream of great, all-encompassing love. The full romance program awaits you, culminating at the end of the month.

In search of happiness

You are now looking for your soul mate with whom you can merge completely. Freedom is no longer as important to you as a spiritual connection.

A relationship can still thrive at a distance, because Pisces feeds on longing. It's all the better to come together when you haven't seen each other for a while.

Develop your spiritual side

Along with your longing for love, your desire for spiritual experiences awakens. Floating in higher spheres and escaping everyday life with all its duties and worries is good for your soul.

Choose your circles consciously. Who can you trust? Don't fall under the spell of self-appointed gurus or dubious messages. It is helpful to be well grounded.

Free yourself from old burdens

From January 12, the lunar nodal axis is in the zodiac sign Pisces-Virgo and opens the door to spirituality. At the same time, this is an invitation to create order in your life.

Favorable days in January 2025 January 4 and 5: compassion, helpfulness, inspiring encounters, good cooperation (Pisces Moon, Mars trine Moon's node).

January 17 and 18: calming and reasonable forces, mutual support, social endeavors, inspiration (Sun sextile Neptune/Moon Node).

January 26 and 27: happiness in love and new conquests, sparkling acquaintances, joint activities, fruitful conversations, understanding, mutual support, openness to new things (Venus trine Mars, Mercury sextile Neptune/Moon Node, Venus sextile Uranus).

January 30 and 31: Signs of hope, new perspectives, finding support, optimism, peace efforts (Sun trine Jupiter, Venus in close conjunction with Neptune/Moon Node). Show more

In other words: Decluttering, at home and in the office. Create space - and don't fill it up again straight away.

Give yourself more freedom

Declutter your agenda too. The full program is no longer possible. Schedule free time and cancel certain appointments if necessary to clear your head.

Get off the hamster wheel. Planning is difficult anyway. A lot of things don't work out and have to be improvised.

It's easier to live without resentment

Mental baggage also needs to be released, especially old grudges. How long do you want to hold grudges?

Be aware that you are primarily burdening yourself. And use January to free yourself from everything that makes your life difficult.

This will give you new energy that you can channel into constructive channels. It is in the nature of things that you will need several attempts to let go. Letting go is a process and doesn't happen at the push of a button.

Strengthen your confidence

You can also let go of excessive pessimism. Always fearing the worst is extremely exhausting. Use your energy now to strengthen your confidence.

Let things happen and don't control everything. Take things as they come and get into a flow. This will also allow you to develop your creative side.

An intense full moon week

The full moon on January 13 in emotional Cancer has it all. It takes place close to retrograde Mars, which can cause some excitement. For example in the family sphere, the domain of Cancer.

Stressors of all kinds can arise now. You may have to help a relative or mediate in an argument.

If conflicts flare up, now would be the time to bury the hatchet. A favorable constellation of Uranus will help you to jump over your shadow.

Full Moon in Cancer on January 13, 2025. Monica Kissling

Decide in favor of de-escalation

Conflict resolution remains the dominant theme for the rest of the week. On the night of January 16, Mars retrograde will enter the Sun's field of tension, which could cause the tide to rise again.

Make a conscious decision to de-escalate now. It simply makes no sense and robs you of too much energy to get involved in another round of arguments.

Love lust and frustration

In love, a test awaits you in the week from January 13 to 19. Venus will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions. In the first half of the week, in conjunction with Jupiter, it raises high hopes, probably too high.

You are now doing a lot to get attention, probably too much. Be aware of this:

Love cannot be earned or bought, but can be given to you as a gift. Therefore, do without acts of kindness that don't really come from the heart. And don't let yourself be taken advantage of.

Accept yourself for who you are

Your self-esteem may not be so high right now. But that shouldn't tempt you to demand tokens of love. Don't compare yourself to other people who seem to be happier than you.

Tame your inner critic and focus on what makes you feel good and on your strengths. If you feel lonely: let yourself be inspired by people who are kind to you.

What do you really need in a relationship?

Relationship work is required on the weekend of January 18 and 19. To do this, you should first clarify what you are looking for in a relationship. What is of central importance to you? What can you not do without?

Talk to your sweetheart about your needs and refrain from making accusations. The feeling of not getting enough can be the trigger to improve your relationship if you communicate mindfully.

Short on cash

The critical passage of Venus in the week from January 13 to 19 could also be less than pleasant for your finances. The signs are pointing towards reduction.

This means that you may receive a large bill or make a bad investment.

Be particularly careful with investments now: All that glitters is not gold. Instead, think about where you can make savings. Draw up a budget plan and build up reserves.

Power is redefined

On January 21, the day after Donald Trump's inauguration, the balance of power is fittingly redefined. The Sun meets the power planet Pluto in Aquarius. This makes it clear who will be in charge in the future.

Challenging days in January 2025 January 3: renewed flare-up of conflicts, demonstrations of power, ruthlessness, enormous efforts (Mars retrograde opposition Pluto).

January 8-11: weaknesses and mistakes become apparent, recriminations, demands for resignation, injustices, bullying, polarization, breaking taboos, oppression of minorities (Mercury square Moon's node, Sun square Chiron/Lilith).

January 16: heightened readiness for conflict, showdown, strong competition, will to fight, overreactions (Sun opposition, Mars retrograde).

January 18 and 19: rejection, disappointment, lack of appreciation, financial loss, need for clarification (Venus square Saturn).

January 21-23: Power play, new power relationships, difficult communication, suppressing opinions, fierce debates and criticism, exposing grievances (Sun conjunct Pluto, Mercury square Chiron opposition Mars square Lilith, Mars square). Show more

The coming days could be accompanied by vociferous protests. The communication planet Mercury is in the field of tension between Mars and Lilith, which will provoke fierce debates.

Fierce debates

The division in society is likely to become clear again right now, not only in the USA but also in other parts of the world. In your personal environment, opinions can also clash violently.

At the same time, there may also be a refusal to talk, a cancel culture, bitter criticism combined with demands for resignation or compensation.

Be clear, but not dogmatic

In these rather uncomfortable times, the ability to distance yourself can help you. Take yourself out of the game from time to time and try to switch to the meta-level.

If the situation requires a vote from you: Give it clearly and objectively. Stand by your values without devaluing others.

Make peace

Relaxation can set in on the weekend of January 25 and 26. This applies to love, where the favorable constellation between Venus and Mars promises harmonious interaction.

At the same time, the communication planet Mercury will be appeased by Neptune. This means you can now hope for more understanding and also have an open ear for your fellow human beings.

Open your mind

You can start the week of January 27 in a good mood. Uranus brings fresh impetus to your love life. And Mercury, which is now moving into Aquarius, promises exciting encounters and new insights.

Discussions can be very intense now. Be open to new ideas, even if they seem a little crazy.

Reinvent yourself

On January 29, a new lunar cycle begins with the Aquarius New Moon. At the same time, Uranus, the ruler of Aquarius, is stationary and therefore dominant.

Now you can reinvent yourself in the truest sense of the word. But not with sensational actions, but rather with an inner reorientation. The new moon is always an invitation to pause and reflect.

Aquarius new moon on January 29, 2025. Monica Kissling

Sign of hope

With a harmonious constellation of the Sun and the lucky planet Jupiter, January closes under hopeful omens. The peacemaker Neptune is now also in a strong position.

We can only hope that the forces promoting peace in the world will receive a boost. But you can certainly create an atmosphere of harmony in your personal environment now.

