The stars allow you to take a deep look at yourself, your thought patterns, habits and behaviors. If you allow yourself to do this, a process of change can now begin and your life can become easier.

Bruno Bötschi

The first half of the month is dominated by Pluto, which comes to a standstill on 5 May. This is about letting go, especially of restrictive thought patterns.

Negative thinking that burdens you and hinders your development can now be gradually dissolved.

By questioning your view of yourself, others and the world, your perception can change; your mind can become more open and free.

Train your mind

You can train yourself to do this by consciously noticing your thoughts, but not identifying with them and letting them move on - like clouds in the sky. Don't hold on to your thoughts and don't judge them.

It can also be helpful to distance yourself from people who constantly think negatively. Don't constantly consume negative news either, but consciously choose healthy food for your mind, for example in the form of a good book.

Get rid of harmful habits

Pluto also encourages you to let go of habits that are harmful to your body. You may want to adjust your diet and give preference to healthy foods.

Basically, you can push your comfort zone in May.

Trying out new things not only keeps your mind young and gives you valuable experiences, but also helps you to overcome your fears.

Idealism gives way to pragmatism

The planet Saturn moves out of its conjunction with Neptune in May and moves on to the zodiac sign Aries. Illusions want to be dispelled and give way to a realistic view. The unalterable wants to be accepted.

Saturn in Aries also tests your patience and resilience. Don't be discouraged if things don't work out right away. Don't force things either, but respect your limits and those of your fellow human beings.

Get to the root of problems

Saturn in Aries demands personal responsibility. Tackle challenges and problems and look for constructive solutions.

You can build on a stable foundation in May. The earth sign Taurus supports you in taking a pragmatic approach and concentrating on what is feasible. Quick fixes and shortcuts are not possible now.

Allow wounds to heal

The first full moon on May 1 and the following new moon on May 16 are accompanied by Chiron constellations. So this month is also about wounds that want to heal.

These can be physical or emotional wounds. Injuries that need healing or emotional pain that needs your attention.

Accepting help is not a sign of weakness

Take loving care of your sore spots now and allow yourself to seek therapeutic support. Accepting help is not a sign of weakness, but can boost your self-esteem enormously.

This applies to professional insecurities and fears of failure, where coaching can now provide you with valuable services.

Pain is allowed to change

May begins with a full moon in Scorpio. This brings two central themes of the month to the fore: the Scorpio/Pluto theme of attachment and letting go and the Chiron theme of dealing with pain.

On May 1, Labor Day, Mercury meets the planetoid Chiron. This is a good time to stand up for the weak and point out grievances.

Scorpio full moon on May 1, 2026. Monica Kissling

Retreat enables reflection

Painful insights may also demand your attention in your personal life now. You may feel that you are not being heard or understood and are not getting answers to your questions.

Conversations can also open up old wounds. In such cases, it is best to withdraw into silence for a moment. Nothing can be forced now. Feel what is healing for you now.

Withdrawal and reflection serve self-care. They protect you from excessive demands and help you to stabilize yourself. Writing down your thoughts can also help you to gain a new perspective.

Supportive relationships are important

In love, May begins with mixed feelings. The favourable conjunction of Venus and Saturn emphasizes the importance of supportive relationships. You now appreciate commitment and reliability.

However, these values will already be tested on May 5 and 6. Venus then enters the field of tension of the unruly goddess Lilith, which can lead to unpredictable behavior or a sudden change in emotions.

Distancing creates uncertainty

You or your partner may suddenly need more space. Distancing yourself can be important or necessary, but it can also lead to alienation. The latter especially if the reasons are incomprehensible and the dialog breaks off.

Breakdowns in communication can put a strain on relationships in the first ten days of May. The challenge could be to respect the withdrawal of others without getting an answer to pressing questions.

Little certainty

The communication planet Mercury enters Taurus on May 3, so you now need facts and certainty to find clarity and feel secure.

Favorable days in May 2026 May 11-14: Good conversations, constructive solutions, goodwill, pragmatism, successful contracts, favorable conditions for job applications and presentations, inspiring acquaintances, helpful network (Sun sextile Jupiter, Mercury sextile Jupiter, Mercury conjunct Sun).

May 19/20: Harmonious relationships, balance, sensitivity, open ear, helpfulness, sharpened intuition, important insights, flashes of inspiration, research success, persuasiveness (Venus sextile Mars, Mercury sextile Neptune square Moon Node, Mercury trine Pluto, Uranus semi-sum Sun/Mercury).

May 22: Love is in the air, romance, infatuation, surprising encounters with a strong impact, new love - but also a tendency towards illusions, heightened imagination, artistic inspiration (Venus square Neptune trine Moon's node, Sun conjunct Uranus). Show more

In the first ten days, however, you lack this certainty and may search for answers like a detective. But don't make yourself a slave to your questions and don't let your search become obsessive.

Answers will come

You can find answers in the week of May 11. The Sun and Mercury then combine harmoniously with Jupiter, which may even open up a deeper meaning.

On Ascension Day, May 14, the meeting of the Sun and Mercury will finally open up a space for encounters and discussions. A personal, direct exchange can now take place in the sign of Taurus.

Don't exert any pressure

Impatience can make life difficult for you in the first half of the month. Mars remains in Aries until May 18 and wants everything now and immediately. On May 5, he steps on the gas pedal particularly hard

However, pushing will get you nowhere, neither in your personal life nor in world affairs, where there are no quick fixes given the prevailing balance of power under dominant Pluto.

Too much energy

In your personal life, this can trigger feelings of powerlessness. Try to calm your inner driver by consciously detaching yourself from thoughts and feelings and avoiding impulsive reactions.

If you need to release excess energy, channel it into activities that bring you pleasure and direct benefit.

Reduce stress and maintain moderation

Internal and external stress can be high right now, which can lead to rash actions that overshoot the mark and are counterproductive.

In general, you need to be wary of overdoing things now, be it professional projects, sporting record attempts or financial speculation.

Intransigence creates resistance

Missionary zeal and manipulative tendencies can also cause tension and stress in the first ten days. For those who believe they are absolutely right, the end justifies the means.

Religious zealots could appear on the scene in world affairs, people who always want to know everything better in their professional and private lives. People who want to push through their opinions at all costs. Don't get involved in power games.

Take care of your physical well-being

The new moon on May 16 coincides with a Mars-Chiron conjunction. This triggers your sore spots once again. Where have you gone beyond your limits and need to set better boundaries?

What is not good for you, drains your energy, your reserves? Stop now and listen to your body. How can you take better care of it?

Take it easy

This Taurus new moon offers ideal conditions for you to opt for a healthier lifestyle, change your diet or integrate regular sporting activity into your weekly schedule.

If you are one of those highly motivated sportspeople who are constantly pushing themselves to the limit, it's important to allow yourself time to recover and take it easy if necessary. The body is not a machine that always works.

Taurus New Moon on May 16, 2026. Monica Kissling

Where are you investing too much?

The general question now is how you use your resources. The zodiac sign Taurus allows you to take a realistic view: Where am I investing my time, my energy, my money?

Are give and take in harmony? Or am I missing out? Also check where time, energy or money is lacking. And decide to cut back there.

Clarify your financial situation

The Taurus moon cycle beginning on May 16 brings the topic of money to the table. Use this opportunity to review your financial situation, draw up a budget or make long-term financial provisions.

Look forward to new impulses

In the second half of May, the renewer Uranus comes into play and shakes up your life. There is a lot of news that has an invigorating effect, but can also make you a little nervous. Especially because circumstances are constantly changing.

Many things are now in motion - and you have to move too. Carrying on as before is no longer the order of the day.

Live in the moment

What changes are emerging in your life now? Embrace the impulses and be curious to see where they take you.

Your life can now become easier. Let go of habits and obligations that weigh you down too much. And enjoy the lightness of being.

Inspiring contacts and ideas

On May 17, the communication planet Mercury enters its domicile, Gemini. It can develop particularly well there. This means making contacts, developing ideas and launching new projects.

This should open up new perspectives for you in the second half of the month. Perhaps you will attend a workshop, apply for a new job or connect with inspiring business partners.

Be open to change

Gemini is the most versatile and flexible sign of the zodiac. So you should be open now and put out feelers in all directions. On May 18, Mercury meets the innovator Uranus - surprising opportunities could arise.

However, Uranus also calls for a talent for improvisation because it can thwart your plans. You may have to change your plans at work, and things could also change in your circle of friends.

Let yourself be surprised

The week before Pentecost is exciting because on Friday, May 22, the Sun will also conjunct Uranus after entering Gemini on May 21. Surprising twists and turns are therefore guaranteed.

Just be open and go with the flow. The communication stars are in favor and make new contacts possible that will not only give you valuable insights, but can also enrich your life in the long term.

Enjoy being together

Venus, the goddess of love, is now also providing pleasant surprises. On May 19, she enters the cuddly sign of Cancer, where she will facilitate more closeness and commitment over the next few days. Being together with your sweetheart and your family can now be cultivated more intensively again.

Venus is now also in harmony with Mars, which supports balance in relationships and encourages joint activities. This means you can quickly come to an agreement with your sweetheart and look forward to harmonious moments.

Butterflies in your stomach

On the Friday before Pentecost, Venus enters the field of tension of romantic Neptune. You are easily seduced and may fall head over heels in love. It's possible that you'll take off into the seventh heaven of love over Pentecost.

However, you're also wearing rose-tinted glasses now: You're prone to projections and perhaps even illusions.

Just enjoy the moment and see how the relationship develops. You can't make a clear judgment at the moment.

Respect other opinions

The Whitsun weekend brings dynamic stars. You are enthusiastic and open to adventure. However, communication can be somewhat difficult on Whit Monday, especially when it comes to world views.

Challenging days in May 2026 May 5/6: overstepping authority and boundaries, overreactions, missionary zeal, stubbornness, fanaticism, propaganda, manipulation (Mars square Jupiter, Pluto station square Mercury).

May 16: Motivation problems, tiredness or exhaustion, weakened assertiveness, frustration or anger due to injuries (Mars conjunct Chiron, Taurus New Moon).

May 25/26: Indiscretion, betrayal, revelations, demands and ultimatums, power struggles, intransigence (Mercury opposition Lilith, Mars square Pluto, Sun trine Pluto).

May 28/29: Lack of appreciation, rejection, financial disputes or losses, demands, disillusionment in love, offended withdrawal (Venus square Saturn). Show more

You may become entangled in a discussion of principles with someone in which no common denominator can be found. Respect other opinions without falling into missionary zeal.

Conflicts of power are decided

In the week after Pentecost, especially on Tuesday, May 26, the power planet Pluto dominates the night sky. Power struggles will now show who has the upper hand.

The critical connection between the conflict planet Mars and Pluto can lead to destructive disputes in which unfair means are used and which can escalate as a result.

There may be an increase in violence, especially in world affairs. This planetary meeting points to unyielding harshness and abuse of power.

Connect with strong partners

At the same time, there is also a harmonious constellation between the Sun and Pluto on May 26. This supports powerful alliances that have the potential to turn critical developments to the positive.

For you personally, this is an opportunity to connect with strong partners and use your network to achieve your goals. Don't be afraid to get in touch with people who can support you on your path. And stay away from those who harm you.

But also check what you can offer. And don't belittle yourself unnecessarily. It is now also about self-empowerment, about being aware of your strengths.

What are you dissatisfied with?

In the last days of May, the goddess of love unfortunately takes a short dive. On May 29, she is exactly in the field of tension of critical Saturn. You will probably notice this beforehand in the form of dissatisfaction.

Saturn reliably brings to light those things that are not right. And it demands clarification. So you can no longer put off problems.

Relationship clarification is necessary

Use this opportunity to address disagreements. In your romantic relationship, but also in your circle of family or friends and in business relationships.

If you call a spade a spade, without hurtful criticism, and express your needs, you can improve your relationships and create a solid basis for the future.

Sagittarius Full Moon from May 31, 2026. Monica Kissling

The lure of adventure

There's something radically liberating about the second full moon at the end of May. You are now very enthusiastic and ready to break new ground. What's more, your network could open up new prospects for you, for example professionally.

You may receive an interesting job offer, be interested in further training or redefine your vocation.

Discover new things

The Sagittarius full moon also awakens your wanderlust. You could now make travel plans or consider a job abroad.

You might also be tempted by a sporting adventure, such as a sailing trip or an active vacation. This is a good time to explore new horizons.

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