January is a month full of energy and excitement. There is a mixture of optimism, exuberance and uncertainty. The most important tip: don't rush things and don't overwhelm yourself.

Bruno Bötschi

You can start January in a relaxed manner. On New Year's Day, Neptune clouds your mind, which feels like absorbent cotton in your head. It's best to just let yourself drift and refrain from much activity.

Communication is also not running smoothly. Misunderstandings can cloud exchanges.

On January 2, Chiron comes to a standstill and brings increased sensitivity. Even small things can be unsettling now; feelings of loneliness can set in.

Pause and take good care of yourself

The first thing to do is to find your inner balance again. Don't let your thoughts get the better of you. Melancholy phases are part of life. They come and go in waves.

On January 3, the full moon in the emotional zodiac sign of Cancer will heighten your emotional awareness. Take good care of your soul now and surround yourself with loved ones who support you.

Cancer full moon on January 3, 2026. Monica Kissling

The spirits return

The week of January 5 will be very intense. The Sun meets Venus and Mars in Capricorn and awakens your zest for action as well as your willpower and creative power.

Set yourself clear goals now and also draw up a time and budget plan. The stars will support you in achieving them.

A lot is also happening in your environment. Nails are being hammered out. Important decisions are being made. And it's not just a matter of words, you're about to take action.

Creative boost

The stars will give you a creative boost in the week of January 5 and your powers of persuasion will also be strengthened. You can use this support for important presentations, major appearances or even an art exhibition.

About the person: Monica Kissling Bild: blue News Monica Kissling, alias Madame Etoile, has been working as an astrologer in her own practice in Zurich since 1985, where she offers consultations for private individuals and companies. She is regularly featured in print media, radio and TV. She also gives talks and leads vision days and retreats as well as workshops on time quality, time perception and time competence. Monica Kissling has been President of the Swiss Astrologers' Association (SAB) since 2019.

There is also a good chance of meeting influential people who can help your career take off.

Stay realistic

However, Jupiter, the planet of excesses, is in opposition to the Capricorn planetary cluster.

This means there is a risk of all kinds of exaggerations. Stay realistic and don't take on too much.

Expecting too much of yourself or others can lead to overload and, as a result, disappointment.

Also check your motivation. Recognition from others must not be the top priority, otherwise your drive will quickly fizzle out if it fails to materialize.

Set yourself clear professional goals

At work, it is important to keep excessive ambitions in check and avoid overstepping your authority. You should not rebel against authority figures now - they have the upper hand.

Competitive situations will continue to arise until the end of the month. It's important that you get actively involved, formulate your concerns clearly, but also set boundaries.

Prepare yourself well for arguments, stay calm and persuade with valid arguments. Defiant and emotional reactions should be avoided.

The fighting spirit is stimulated

Mars makes you combative. Think carefully now about what is worth fighting for. What is really important? Don't get caught up in pointless arguments and keep missionary zeal in check.

Being bossy and trying to "educate" others or impose your own values on them is one of Jupiter's negative counterparts. Therefore, practice tolerance.

Danger of escalation

Don't add fuel to the fire in critical situations and don't let arguments escalate. In your personal life, you have this in your hands, while globally there are dangers in being confrontational.

This could lead to an increasing arms race in January. Conflicts will characterize this month, fueling military activities and demonstrations of power.

All the more reason for prudent voices to be heard. We can only hope that reason will prevail and lead to constructive solutions under the favorable constellation of Saturn and Uranus, which will be in effect throughout the month.

Clear the air

A new relationship cycle in Capricorn begins on January 8 with the conjunction of Venus and Mars. This initially calls for an assessment of the situation and clarification of the relationship.

The opportunity of this constellation lies in honesty. Everything is now named and problems are also addressed openly. Talk about your needs and wishes and combine any criticism with concrete suggestions.

In the best case scenario, you can now clarify all the important issues and build a new relationship with your sweetheart on a solid foundation.

Where do you need more support?

You may also need to clarify relationships in your working environment. Who can you rely on to guarantee a good working relationship? And where do you need more support?

Use the favor of the stars and address problems. Disagreements that are not resolved will otherwise develop into a tornado over the course of the month, which can unleash destructive energy.

In a positive case, January will see new team formations that enable more constructive cooperation.

Great vulnerability

On the weekend of January 10/11, Venus enters the field of tension of Chiron, which can lead to disappointment and heartache in love. You may feel misunderstood or rejected at this time.

Feel inside yourself and find out what exactly has hurt you. Your longing for love and attention is great right now. You are correspondingly sensitive if your sweetheart does not respond to you as you would like.

Who can you trust?

From January 12 to 14, the critical constellations of Chiron can also lead to a major crisis of confidence in your everyday life and professional environment.

Who has promised you too much? And why didn't you realize it? Were you gullible?

Favorable days in January 2026 January 6: Creativity, creative power, reliability, commitment, loyalty, honesty (Sun conjunct Venus).

January 15-17: Appreciation, commitment, reliability, depth, positive turns, pleasant surprises, inspiration (Venus sextile Saturn, Venus trine Uranus, Venus sextile Neptune, Sun sextile Saturn).

January 19/20: Intuition, flashes of inspiration, inspiring news and acquaintances, instinctive confidence, sensitivity, constructive suggestions, decisiveness, successful reforms, creativity and passion (Mercury trine Uranus, Sun sextile Neptune, Venus conjunct Pluto, Saturn sextile Uranus, Mars trine Uranus, Mars sextile Saturn, Mercury sextile Neptune).

January 29: Diplomacy, mediation, rapprochement, successful communication, inventiveness (Mercury conjunct Venus). Show more

Both self-doubt and anger towards others could be troubling you now. Don't let yourself be carried away into rash and hurtful reactions. Try to calmly find clarity where there is confusion at the moment.

Phase of uncertainty

Doubts and questions of meaning may arise now. Try to accept things as they are, even if they don't make sense at the moment.

Chiron can create uncertainty. That's why it's important not to demand too much of yourself now. Take one step at a time. Then you'll see how things progress.

Chance of reconciliation

You can use the days from January 15 to 17 for constructive discussions. Favorable Venus offers the best conditions for a rapprochement and - if necessary - for an apology or forgiveness of mistakes.

However, the conjunction of Mercury and Chiron requires a willingness to reveal feelings. This openness is only possible with trust.

Love is in the air ...

The love stars can bring you particularly romantic moments during these three days. The Sagittarius Moon strengthens your confidence and generosity, while Venus shows itself to be experimental, attentive and responsible.

This can give rise to new ideas that stimulate your relationship. Making hopeful plans for the future together lifts your spirits.

New moon cycle calls for cleansing and a fresh start

On January 18, the Capricorn new moon brings together the communication planet Mercury and hot-tempered Mars. Ruthless honesty can now become a problem.

It can be particularly difficult if you've had a chip on your shoulder and finally want to say everything you've been thinking for a long time and is bothering you. Better not! Remain constructive and self-critical while being honest.

Capricorn New Moon on January 18, 2026. Monica Kissling

Successful negotiations are within reach

Fortunately, very favorable constellations for communication will form again on January 19/20. Saturn promotes common sense, while Uranus indicates openness to new suggestions and flexibility.

Neptune brings a sure instinct, which also contributes significantly to good decisions. Agreements can be made that form a solid basis for further activities.

It is important to seize this opportunity. Because anyone who cannot reach an agreement now must be prepared for increasing resistance.

High pressure to transform in the second half of the month

In the second half of January, Venus (January 17), the Sun and Mercury (January 20) and Mars (January 23) will move into Aquarius, where they will all meet the transformation planet Pluto shortly afterwards.

This is an invitation to break new ground. But letting go of the past is not easy. However, letting go is a necessary process that requires space for deep reflection. Painful and unpleasant feelings also need to be allowed.

Be ready to let go

Use these powerful forces by not avoiding them and not taking the path of least resistance.

The stars call for truthfulness and courage. You can use them to give your life a new direction.

International tensions are coming to a head

On a global level, this is a critical time. Rulers are clinging to power while the opposition and a new generation are calling on them to step down.

Differences between rulers may also intensify, increasing international tensions. Any means seems to be justified in demonstrations of power: Threats, blackmail, military force.

The world order is rewritten, the existing power structure is overturned.

Decisive negotiations

Decisive negotiations are likely to take place between January 20 and 23. The conjunction of Venus, Mercury, the Sun and Pluto points to a verbal power play of maximum intensity and diplomacy at the highest level.

In the best case scenario, these could be peace negotiations in which all the players are sitting at the same table for once.

Clarify important issues from the ground up

In your personal life, both professionally and privately, it's all about the very central issues now. Because the transformation planet Pluto dominates, it is not possible to evade or postpone.

Pluto demands absolute honesty. It helps you to explore your deepest inner self. You can also find out everything you need to know about other people in order to make the right decision.

This is a great opportunity to clear the air once and for all, even if the conversations are very intense and emotionally demanding.

A new era begins

An extremely significant change takes place on January 26: Neptune moves into the fire sign Aries for the next few years after 14 years in Pisces .

Challenging days in January 2026 January 1-2: Misunderstandings, inattention, forgetfulness, sensitivity, vulnerability (Mercury square Neptune, Chiron station).

January 10-13: Overconfidence, overstepping boundaries, overconfidence, recklessness, wastefulness, false hopes, inflated expectations, crisis of confidence, lack of appreciation or financial loss, crisis of meaning, failures, accidents, frustration reactions (Sun opposition Jupiter, Mars opposition Jupiter, Venus square Chiron, Sun square Chiron, Mars square Chiron).

January 22/23: Narrow-mindedness, dogmatism, ideologies (Mercury conjunct Pluto, Sun conjunct Pluto).

January 27/28: Demonstration of power, ruthlessness, rebellion (Mars conjunct Pluto). Show more

Aries marks the beginning of the zodiac, so the signs are now pointing to new beginnings in practically all areas.

However, there is usually still some uncertainty with Neptune - at least until Saturn also moves into Aries on February 14.

Be open - in your mind and in your heart

For the moment, this means: be open to what is emerging and keep your options open if possible. Reflect on your dreams and visions and think about how you could realize them.

A new era is now beginning that requires courage and trust. There is no point in sticking to habits and certainties are disappearing anyway. Travel with a curious mind and an open heart and new paths will soon open up for you.

Who has the power?

A final - especially globally - tricky constellation forms on January 27/28. The assertive planet Mars, also the planet of war in global events, meets the power planet Pluto.

This will once again challenge the existing power structure; dangerous provocations, demonstrations of power or uprisings may occur.

Power play - but the right way

It is important for you personally not to allow yourself to be victimized in power games, but to find your strength. Mars-Pluto demands self-empowerment.

If power conflicts arise in your personal environment, especially at work, you need to assert yourself and take a clear stance.

Before you react, analyze the situation: What is being played out here? What is it really about - apart from the obvious? Who is working with whom and tactics against whom? Find the right strategy!

Maximum commitment

Mars-Pluto demands maximum energy input. This pushes you to your limits, but at the same time allows you to perform at your best in crisis situations.

Don't get caught up in protracted conflicts now, but go all out. You can only harness this powerful energy if you face your fears and take action despite your anxiety. A breakthrough is possible if you act strategically and skillfully.

Find the right comrades-in-arms

It is very helpful to connect with like-minded people. Avoid going it alone. The current cluster of planets in Aquarius demands networking on a broad front.

It also enables you to be in the right place at the right time and find powerful supporters. This will help you find your strength at the end of January.

