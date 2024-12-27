  1. Residential Customers
Taster of the nation and dog coach Monika Fasnacht: "Dogs have taught me to become calmer"

Carlotta Henggeler

27.12.2024

Monika Fasnacht has been a dog trainer since 2012. The nation's top dog trainer loves her second job, talks about badly behaved four-legged friends - and what she has planned for her 60th birthday.

27.12.2024, 10:19

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Monika Fasnacht is a professional chameleon: she hosts "Top Jass" on Tele Top and also offers Jass vacations.
  • She has also been a certified dog trainer since 2012.
  • blue News visited the nation's Jass player at home. There she trains her dog Chico in hoopers - a dog sport in which the aim is to master an obstacle course consisting of hoops, tunnels, barrels and gates without making any mistakes.
Border collie Chico runs like lightning through the hoopers course.

This afternoon in the canton of Zurich is perfect training weather.

Monika Fasnacht is a passionate dog trainer, even if it can sometimes be "very exhausting".

That's why the TV presenter relies on various different footholds. She hosts her Jass show "Top Jass" and offers dog coaching and Jass vacations. "Dogs have taught me to be more patient," she says. She used to be "a nervosini".

Watch the video report to find out what the nation's TV jasser has decided to do after her milestone birthday.

Monika Fasnacht will be a guest on the 1000th "Samschtig-Jass" show on January 4 at 8.10 pm on SRF1.

