Moon boots have one big advantage: they keep your feet warm on cold winter days. Are they beautiful? That's debatable. In any case, the chunky boots have been making a comeback for some time now.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Moon boots were a big thing in the 1970s, but they have been back on trend for a while now.

Moon boots used to be considered only suitable for the ski slopes, but today fashionistas wear them on the street in cities.

The iconic winter boot with its unmistakable chunky and bulky design, which keeps feet nice and warm and dry, is now available in all colors.

Models with a short shaft are particularly popular. Show more

Their beauty is debatable. We are talking about the cult winter shoe par excellence - the Moon Boot. The iconic design was born more than 50 years ago. Since then, the boots have been faithful companions, occasionally gathering dust in the shoe rack because they weren't in fashion, but somehow they always made it back onto our feet.

The chunky, functional aesthetic was invented by an Italian. Giancarlo Zanatta (86) is the shoemaker who turned his father's shoe factory into the Tecnica Group, dedicated to sportswear, in 1969. A "retro-futuristic, innovative and iconic" shoe was born, as the Moon Boot is described on the website.

A coincidence that 1969 was also the year of the moon landing? In any case, the iconic Moon Boot is visually reminiscent of astronaut footwear.

However, wearers of the winter boot still don't take off today. Only during après-ski in the mountains do they take us to other spheres. After a long day on the slopes, crammed into uncomfortable ski boots, it simply feels galactic to slip into more comfortable footwear. Thanks to the insulating lining, your toes stay nice and warm even in sub-zero temperatures, and you can keep dancing in the snow for a long time to come.

"Party on the moon" with moon boots

After their initial hype in the 1970s, Moon Boots disappeared into oblivion for a while. They then made their first comeback in the 1990s, but it was never really possible to imagine the mountains without them. Up there, they remained an integral part and somehow also became a symbol of the sophisticated lifestyle in all the luxury ski resorts.

But for a while now, the bulky, chunky winter boot has also made it onto the sidewalk in the cities - down into the valley, away from the posh ski resorts and into everyday life. Last year, the cult boot experienced a real surge in popularity, and this year it joins the equally questionably ugly Ugg boot on the list of top shoes for winter.

Celebrities such as Dua Lipa (29), Heidi Klum (51) and Gigi Hadid (29) have also been spotted wearing moon boots on the street. Models with a short shaft are particularly popular.

A trend that demands the courage to be ugly? One thing is for sure, the Moon Boot is a highly recognizable shoe model that keeps feet dry and warm, is incredibly comfortable and brings a bit of color into the dreary winter routine in various brightly coloured shades.

The Moon Boot has faced a lot of competition, but has also entered into one or two collaborations to polish up its image even further. For example with Alanui or Chloé. Cheaper versions are also available.

Moon boots are now available in all kinds of colors, including glitter versions and, since the collaboration with the French luxury fashion label Chloé, also with lambskin trims. In eye-catching metallic shades, they even arm you for a "party on the moon", as the Cappuccinos would so beautifully put it.

If you've always wanted moon boots but couldn't decide on a color, you can find a little inspiration from funky models of the iconic winter boot in the gallery:

