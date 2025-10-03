In the fall, the water in the south is still nice and warm. Keystone/EPA/Fabio Muzzi

In autumn, many Swiss people are drawn to warm weather and European cities. The demand for beach vacations and city breaks also increases significantly outside the summer months.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many Swiss travel abroad in the fall.

Beach vacations in Spain, Turkey and Greece are popular, as are city breaks to London and Paris.

In general, fall is becoming an increasingly popular travel time for the Swiss. Show more

As the days get shorter and temperatures drop, many people long for a break. Whether it's a sunny beach vacation on the Mediterranean, cultural excursions through European cities or trips to faraway countries - the Swiss are also drawn abroad in autumn.

"The most popular destinations for our guests this fall are Spain, Turkey, Greece and Egypt," writes TUI at the request of blue News. "Lisbon, Istanbul, Malaga and London are among the most popular cities for us," it continues.

Summer continues to be the most popular travel time for beach vacations among its guests. "What we are also seeing is a continuation of the trend towards second vacations in autumn, which is an attractive alternative to summer," says TUI. In the fall, daytime temperatures are generally more pleasant than in summer and the water is still warm.

Florence doubles booking figures

This is no different for the tourism company Detour Suisse, which includes Kuoni and Helvetic Tours, for example. "Many customers want to extend the summer, soak up the sun again and feel the sand under their feet," they say when asked by blue News.

While the summer months are still the busiest time for travel, autumn is becoming increasingly important. "Many customers are consciously deciding to extend the summer and travel again in the fall," Detour Suisse continues.

London, Paris and Vienna dominate city breaks - not only in terms of air travel, but also by train. "In addition, several trend cities stand out: Florence has doubled its booking figures compared to the previous year, Munich is enjoying great popularity thanks to the seasonal highlight of the Oktoberfest, among other things, and Krakow is increasingly establishing itself as an insider tip."

In the south, Greece, Spain, Egypt and Turkey are the most popular destinations for customers.

October 21 is the most popular travel day

Between September 27 and October 19, i.e. during the autumn vacations, the travel trend analysis by the Skyscanner platform shows clear preferences among Swiss travelers.

The most popular destinations are Spain, Italy and Turkey. In addition to a general interest in "all places", Bangkok and Istanbul are the most popular city destinations.

The most striking date is August 25, when Skyscanner registered the highest number of flight searches for the fall vacations. The preferred travel date is October 21, when the highest number of flight bookings for departures from Switzerland was registered.

