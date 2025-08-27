The latest JAMESfocus study shows that only a few young people use social media to present themselves. Image: Pexels, Mart Production

Social media as a stage, classroom and refuge: the JAMESfocus 2025 report shows what young people are really looking for online.

In Kooperation mit Swisscom

In love with technology, consumer-oriented and in search of recognition: these are the clichés about young people who use social media. The fact that they are constantly online, reveal a lot of private information and could become victims of cyberbullying worries many parents.

Is it really true that teenagers flaunt themselves non-stop in photos, videos or on their own influencer channels?

Usage behavior: Scrolling instead of posing

The JAMESfocus 2025 report by ZHAW and Swisscom shows the usage patterns of 12 to 19-year-olds in the digital world - and clears up some false assumptions. According to the study, only 4% of Swiss teenagers flaunt their personality online.

Young people much prefer to use social media for entertainment. They particularly like to send funny videos and memes to friends. Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram offer a huge selection of exciting and amusing content, with 57% of respondents using them for entertainment purposes.

Social media offers fun and gossip, but it also serves as a source of information. Teenagers use news, trends or education to strengthen their personality and draw attention to important issues.

Protection from cyberbullying

The JAMESfocus report provides important results, especially for concerned parents: According to the study, young people who use platforms primarily for entertainment or self-expression are more frequently affected by cyberbullying.

Parents and schools can actively support young people in learning how to use digital media competently. Rules on media use, information about opportunities and risks and an open dialog about their online activities help teenagers to use the Internet responsibly.

