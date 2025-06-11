At the African Fashion Night in Zurich, blue News captured not only ultra-exciting fashion design, but also elaborate and spectacular hair creations - and these are far more than just hairstyles.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the African Fashion Night in Zurich, the focus was on spectacular Afro hairstyles - from natural to avant-garde - that stand for pride, identity and culture.

For the creators of AFN, afro hair is a symbol of visibility and should be considered a natural part of cultural diversity - not a trend.

Celebrities such as Cardi B, Issa Rae and Colin Kaepernick use their hairstyles to celebrate black identity and protest against discriminatory beauty norms.

Despite growing visibility, legal protection measures such as the "Crown Act" are necessary, as discrimination at schools or in the workplace is still a reality. Show more

Backstage at African Fashion Night, the time pressure was palpable - especially in the styling area, where hair was the central theme and volume was the word of the hour. Or rather: the last few hours.

Because a lot of time passed before the last model was styled and ready for the catwalk. After all, art needs space. It took a mix of hairpieces, lots of hairspray, wax and accessories to achieve the elaborate creations - from classic natural afro to sculptural, avant-garde shapes with so-called loops (artificial hair forms, editor's note). The wow effect on the catwalk could only be guessed at.

"Seeing Afro hair on a platform like African Fashion Night means visibility, pride and the normalization of what has always been beautiful," says Emmanuel R. Ekejiuba, Creative Director of African Fashion Night Zurich, to blue News. "In a world that is still dominated by Euro-centric images of beauty, it is very special when we can show how wonderful and unique Afro-textured hair is," says Olivia James, founder of AFN.

The Zurich event impressively demonstrates that Afro hair is more visible, more diverse and more present today than ever before - on catwalks, in advertising and on social media. "We need more spaces where afro hair is recognized not as a trend, but as a natural part of diversity," says Ekejiuba. Afro hair is a statement and a symbol - for identity and cultural self-determination. "This visibility creates space to be true to yourself," says Olivia James. A look at influencers from culture and sport makes this clear.

Afro hair is visible

Stars who have a strong influence on Gen Z use their hairstyles to make black culture, identity and pride visible. For example, Cardi B, Issa Rae and Colin Kaepernick, who shone with impressive afro looks at the MET Gala 2025 - despite the classic black-tie theme.

Issa Rae opted for a voluminous afro with artfully braided plaits framing her face, while Cardi B went for an edgy version with a deep side parting. And Colin Kaepernick? He has been wearing his natural Afro for years - a visible symbol of his resistance to racism and police violence.

Afro hair is also a protest

Resistance is a term that comes up when it comes to afro hair. Whether Afro, braids, dreadlocks or twists - in many places, these hairstyles are still considered "non-conformist" or "rebellious". Discrimination in schools, at work or in everyday life is still a reality in 2025. The fact that legal protective measures such as the "Crown Act" (in some US states) are necessary speaks volumes: it protects against discrimination based on hair structure. Although the Pride movement is growing in Brazil, there is a lack of legal protection in many places. And in Europe, too, there is - open or subtle - discrimination through rules, for example in schools.

What do the creators of AFN wish for the future of Afro Hair in European fashion? "My hope is that Afro hair will be accepted fully, creatively and without restrictions in the European fashion world," says Ekejiuba. Above all, Olivia James wants "young people with afro hair to feel seen and celebrated for who they are."

Find out what Afro hair means to the stylists at African Fashion Night and how artfully they style it in the video above.

