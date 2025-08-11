KEYSTONE

Colombian singer Maluma reacted sharply when he discovered a small child in the audience without ear protection. For him, it's clear: something like that endangers the child's health.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Singer Maluma interrupted a concert in Mexico City to criticize a mother who had brought her one-year-old baby without ear protection.

As a father, he emphasized the dangers of high volumes for small children and received applause from the audience.

The incident is reminiscent of similar controversies, such as at a Taylor Swift concert in Paris in 2014. Show more

In the midst of the thunderous cheers in Mexico City, the atmosphere suddenly froze: Colombian superstar Maluma interrupted his performance to sharply rebuke a mother in the audience. The reason: she had brought her one-year-old baby to the concert without hearing protection.

"Do you think it's a good idea to bring a one-year-old baby to a concert with such high decibel levels? The child doesn't even know why it's here," the 31-year-old shouted into the microphone, visibly annoyed. His clear words triggered thunderous applause from the audience.

"The least you could do is protect your ears"

Maluma, himself the father of a one-year-old daughter, made it unmistakably clear: "The least I could do would be to protect his ears. I would never take my child to a concert. They wave it around like a toy - the baby doesn't want to be here."

The incident joins a long list of similar events. Back in 2014, similar behavior at a Taylor Swift concert in Paris made headlines when parents placed their baby in the middle of booming speakers.

