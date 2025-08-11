  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Singer Maluma not thrilled Mother brings child to concert and is exposed by singer

Samuel Walder

11.8.2025

KEYSTONE

Colombian singer Maluma reacted sharply when he discovered a small child in the audience without ear protection. For him, it's clear: something like that endangers the child's health.

11.08.2025, 21:29

11.08.2025, 21:36

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Singer Maluma interrupted a concert in Mexico City to criticize a mother who had brought her one-year-old baby without ear protection.
  • As a father, he emphasized the dangers of high volumes for small children and received applause from the audience.
  • The incident is reminiscent of similar controversies, such as at a Taylor Swift concert in Paris in 2014.
Show more

In the midst of the thunderous cheers in Mexico City, the atmosphere suddenly froze: Colombian superstar Maluma interrupted his performance to sharply rebuke a mother in the audience. The reason: she had brought her one-year-old baby to the concert without hearing protection.

"Do you think it's a good idea to bring a one-year-old baby to a concert with such high decibel levels? The child doesn't even know why it's here," the 31-year-old shouted into the microphone, visibly annoyed. His clear words triggered thunderous applause from the audience.

@stereogum

In Mexico City, @Juan Luis paused his concert to offer parenting advice to a fan who brought their baby [📹: @Gerudito] #Maluma #concert #MexicoCity

♬ original sound - stereogum

"The least you could do is protect your ears"

Maluma, himself the father of a one-year-old daughter, made it unmistakably clear: "The least I could do would be to protect his ears. I would never take my child to a concert. They wave it around like a toy - the baby doesn't want to be here."

The incident joins a long list of similar events. Back in 2014, similar behavior at a Taylor Swift concert in Paris made headlines when parents placed their baby in the middle of booming speakers.

More from the department

More from the department

Locarno Film FestivalFirst Locarno Peace Prize goes to Mohammad Rasoulof

blue News recommends. Streaming tips of the week

blue News recommendsStreaming tips of the week

Video goes viral. Bear storms house - but he didn't expect it

Video goes viralBear storms house - but he didn't expect it