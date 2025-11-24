The Carnival Horizon is the scene of a mysterious death. KEYSTONE

An 18-year-old US schoolgirl is found dead in her cabin on a Caribbean cruise. While the FBI investigates the murder, the mother makes serious accusations: she only found out about her daughter's death via a Google search.

Sven Ziegler

The death of 18-year-old Anna K. on board the cruise ship "Carnival Horizon" is currently shaking the USA. The young woman was on a Caribbean cruise with her father, stepmother and three step-siblings when she was found lifeless in her cabin. A chambermaid discovered the body under the bed - wrapped in a blanket and hidden under several life jackets.

Her mother's account is now causing particular irritation. Heather Wright told US broadcaster NewsNation that no one from the crew or the authorities had contacted her directly. "I googled: '18-year-old dies on cruise ship' - and then I saw my daughter's face everywhere," she explained. Wright lives in Oklahoma; she had only had sporadic contact with her daughter for years.

According to ABC News, the student was strangled and then suffocated. Investigators also reportedly found two distinct hematomas on her neck. The FBI has taken over the case and is talking about an ongoing murder investigation. The shipping company confirmed the death and said it was supporting the family and working closely with the authorities.

Family member is being targeted

According to US media, the 16-year-old stepbrother of the 18-year-old is now the focus of attention. An ex-boyfriend of the schoolgirl said that Anna was very afraid of the teenager and felt harassed. In recent months, she had therefore often spent the night with friends. The suspicion has not yet been officially confirmed; the investigators are cautious.

It is also unclear why the mother was not informed directly. Wright sharply criticized her ex-husband and the authorities. She feels that she only found out about the death very late and only by chance. The father has not yet responded publicly to the allegations.

The investigation into the circumstances, the possible murder weapon and the role of the family members is ongoing. The FBI is currently questioning crew members and passengers. Results are expected in the coming days at the earliest.

