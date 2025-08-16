An influencer from Michigan has to go to the emergency room after squeezing a pimple on her face. Experts warn of the risks in the so-called "danger triangle" of the face.

The "danger triangle" includes the area between the eyebrows, nose and upper lip, where inflammation can be life-threatening because blood vessels there are directly connected to the brain.

Dermatologists warn against squeezing pimples in this region, as this can lead to infections, paralysis, blindness or even inflammation of the brain. Show more

Tiktoker Lish Marie from Michigan squeezes a pimple right in front of her nostril - and thinks nothing of it.

But within a few hours, her face swells up considerably - until she can no longer move one side of her face. Lish Marie goes to the emergency room and gets help straight away.

In hospital, she is given four different medications - including antibiotics and steroids - and largely recovers within a few days.

Pimples are often not only unsightly, they can even be dangerous. Medicine speaks of a "danger triangle".

Hands off pimples in the danger triangle

In the triangle of death - as this zone is also known - you should not squeeze pimples.

Back in 1937, the medical journal "Annals of Surgery" published an article about the no-go area for squeezing pimples, which stretches from the root of the nose between the eyebrows to the area around the side of the nose and the upper lip.

"If you squeeze a pimple, the sebaceous gland also comes under pressure," explains dermatologist Liv Kraemer from Zurich. Instead of taking the path to the outside, the mixture of pus and bacteria is pushed inwards, "which means it doesn't get out of the skin, but is pressed in the opposite direction and can break into a blood vessel there".

Connection to the brain

Numerous nerves, arteries and veins run beneath the skin surface of the face. Some blood vessels located in the area directly above, next to and below the nose are extremely delicate. "If a clot blocks a blood vessel that is connected to one of the two eyes, the worst that can happen is that you can go blind," warns the dermatologist. If the connection to an organ is cut off, it is no longer supplied with oxygen and nutrients and dies.

It is not only eyesight that is at risk, as certain blood vessels in the "Triangle of Danger" are directly connected to the brain. As Liv Kraemer emphasizes, this can be life-threatening: "If bacteria get into these blood vessels, they can penetrate the brain and cause inflammation."

Even if such complications are rare: "Hands off!", advises the expert. And: "Wait until the pimple has healed on its own." If you don't do this, you risk leaving something behind. Even if it's just a small scar.

