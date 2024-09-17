Polish mountain bike and BMX freestyler Dawid Godziek has built a slopestyle course for his latest stunt on a moving train.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dawid Godziek is a mountain bike and BMX freestyler.

For his latest stunt, he has built a slopestyle course on a moving train.

The 30-year-old practiced on a railway siding. Show more

Performing stunts on a moving train for an hour sounds like something out of a "Mission Impossible" movie. But this time it's not Tom Cruise, but Polish mountain bike and BMX freestyler Dawid Godziek.

For his latest stunt, the 30-year-old has built a slopestyle course on a moving train - 220 meters wide and over ten wagons. He had previously practiced the tricks on a railway siding.

The highlight: a "flat drop backflip" from a staircase. No one has ever attempted this before. The course is at a height of five meters and, in addition to the difficult jumps, the narrow track and the headwind are also an obstacle.

Not everything worked right away, but in the end the 30-year-old mountain bike pro succeeded in his world premiere.

