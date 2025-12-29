Mountain gorillas are making a comeback - but success comes at a price. More animals mean more conflicts, as well as climate change and poaching. blue News explains why the protection of these rare apes needs to be rethought.

Christian Thumshirn

The legacy of US primate researcher Dian Fossey continues to have an impact today. Her tireless efforts to protect the mountain gorillas laid the foundation for one of Africa's greatest conservation successes.

In the Virunga Mountains, which stretch across Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the population of the rare great apes grew rapidly within just a few decades.

Why success demands new answers

Today, more than 1000 mountain gorillas live in the wild again - a milestone for species conservation. But this success has fundamentally changed the situation.

Watch the video to find out how the animals are currently faring, why their protection has become more complex and what questions now arise.

