Former top athlete Laura Dahlmeier was badly hit by a falling rock during a mountain tour on Laila Peak. It is still unclear whether she survived. The sympathy is huge - even mountaineering legend Reinhold Messner is shocked.

Laura Dahlmeier was hit by a falling rock during an expedition in the Karakoram mountains.

A rescue has not yet been possible, and an overflight showed no signs of life.

Reinhold Messner speaks of the "residual risk in alpinism", companions hope for a miracle. Show more

Mountaineering legend Reinhold Messner has reacted "shocked" to the serious climbing accident involving former biathlete Laura Dahlmeier. He knew, said the 80-year-old South Tyrolean on ntv/RTL, that "Ms. Dahlmeier has become an excellent alpinist". But there is "always a residual risk when we venture into these dimensions of alpinism".

Dahlmeier had an accident in the Karakoram mountains in Pakistan. As her management announced on Tuesday, the 31-year-old was at least seriously injured. The two-time Olympic champion was hit by a falling rock. Due to problems with the rescue work, no one has yet been able to reach her and no signs of life were found during a helicopter overflight.

Messner described the 6069 m high Laila Peak as a "very steep mountain, very difficult to climb". But everyone would confirm "that she is an excellent mountaineer". According to his information, she also had "everything she needed to complete the tour safely". However, in the event of a rockfall or avalanche, Messner said, the possibility of "saving yourself is relatively small. Nature is so tough."

Great sympathy after the accident

There is great sympathy for Dahlmeier's fate. "I'm thinking of you Laura," wrote former biathlon star Magdalena Neuner on Instagram. "It's terrible and bad news," said Olympic biathlon champion Uschi Disl in Bild.

She hopes "that she is only injured and that nothing worse has happened. She is a really experienced mountaineer and knows exactly what to expect in the mountains. But you can't predict nature when a rockfall like this happens. The only thing that matters now is that she is rescued. My thoughts are with her," emphasized Disl.

"Suddenly time stands still. We are all thinking of you, Laura," wrote luger Felix Loch. "With you in my thoughts," added his colleague Dajana Eitberger.

Dahlmeier had been in the region with friends since the end of June and last successfully climbed the Great Trango Tower (6287 m) on July 8.