Harald Prince of Hohenzollern has died at the age of 63. The sudden death shocks his wife Josefa. The couple married in September 2024 and their child was due to be born soon.

His wife Josefa is expecting their first child.

She will be withdrawing from social media and the election campaign in the coming days. Show more

Josefa von Hohenzollern, also known as the singing mayor, has suffered a heavy blow: Her husband, Harald Prince of Hohenzollern, passed away completely unexpectedly at the age of 63.

She shared the news personally on Instagram. In an emotional post, she informed her community of her husband's death - and at the same time announced her withdrawal from social media and from the election campaign for mayor of Leonberg for the next few days.

In the sad post, Josefa explained that her husband had died of a heart attack. She emphasized how deeply affected she was by the loss and that she needed time to grieve and focus on her unborn child.

The photo collage she shared shows happy moments of the couple and recalls the time they had together until Harald's death.

The German nobleman worked as an entrepreneur

Harald Prince of Hohenzollern-Emden was the managing director of a company in Windhoek, Namibia, that specialized in diamond exploration.

He came from the Swabian line of the House of Hohenzollern, a dynasty that once provided important rulers in Germany.

Josefa met Harald in Stuttgart in 2022. The local politician became known to a wider audience as a singing mayoress with her musical publications.

The couple married in a small circle in September 2024 and were delighted to welcome their first child, who is due to be born soon.

