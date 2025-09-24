Thierry Guetta, known worldwide under his artist name Mr. Brainwash, is one of the most dazzling and controversial personalities in street art. Simone Bargetze visits him in his museum and gains an insight into his life and art.

Thierry Guetta, known as Mr. Brainwash, started out as a documentarian of street art and was inspired by Banksy to create his own work.

Today he is known for his colorful mix of pop art and street art and became famous worldwide with Exit Through the Gift Shop.

Simone Bargetze visits the artist in his museum.

Thierry Guetta, better known by his artist name Mr. Brainwash, has lived in Los Angeles since his youth. Originally, he captured the works of others: he documented the still young and wild street art scene with his camera.

This passion brought him into close contact with its key players early on - including the legendary Banksy, who ultimately encouraged him to become an artist himself.

Today, Mr. Brainwash is known for his unmistakable style, an energetic mix of pop art and street art. He is characterized by bright colors, playful distortions and the use of iconic images from pop culture, which he takes up and restages in his works.

Controversial in the street art scene

Guetta received international attention primarily through Banksy's documentary "Exit Through the Gift Shop". The film traces his unusual path - from a passionate chronicler of urban art to one of the scene's most dazzling protagonists.

Nevertheless, Mr. Brainwash is not without controversy in the street art scene. Many accuse him of copying rather than developing the aesthetics of the movement, and his rapid career - fuelled by media attention and spectacular auction proceeds - is seen by some as a symbol of the commercialization of an originally rebellious art form.

Simone Bargetze meets Mr. Brainwash in his museum and accompanies him for a whole day. The artist provides insights into his everyday life, talks about his work and about the messages and feelings he wants to express with his art.