Eruption without lava - and yet it burns Mud volcano in Colombia hurls fire into the sky

Anaëlle Hebang

27.2.2026

Mud shoots meters into the air, then the escaping methane ignites - and suddenly the sky over Colombia is on fire. Why a mud volcano can spit fire without any lava.

27.02.2026, 16:31

In the late evening of February 25, 2026, a mud volcano erupts near the water treatment plant of San Juan de Urabá in northwestern Colombia. A column of fire several hundred meters high shoots into the night sky, houses are evacuated, roads are closed - according to initial reports, there are no injuries.

What's behind the explosion

But how can a volcano without lava suddenly spew fire? Watch the video to see the spectacular images of the explosion - and find out why a huge flame is created from mud, gas and pressure.

