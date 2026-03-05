The Swiss trio Mummenschanz has made international theater history. After 55 years, the formation is now saying goodbye with a very last tour and the program "Adieu!".

Bruno Bötschi

Mummenschanz has been thrilling the world's stages and millions of spectators since 1972.

After 55 years, the award-winning Swiss theater formation says goodbye with the farewell tour "Adieu!".

For the last time, the ensemble invites you on a journey full of fantasy, poetry and amazement. The premiere will take place on December 3, 2026 in Zurich. Show more

It happened in 1972 in the counter hall of a bank on Paradeplatz in Zurich: some visitors were given masks, others were given rolls of paper to unwind - all the rolls were upside down.

No lateral thinkers, no coronavirus: it was an action by the "Mummenschanz" theater group.

The masterminds were the two Swiss mimes Andres Bossard and Bernie Schürch, who, together with the Italian-American Floriana Frassetto, were to write international theater history as "Trio Mummenschanz - Les Musiciens du Silence".

Masks instead of words

Founded in Paris in 1972, Mummenschanz stands for contemporary mask theater that transcends language, culture and nations. The founders created a completely new dimension of stage art, using only masks and bodies against a black background, without spoken words, music or stage design.

Following the death of Andres Bossard (1992) and the retirement of Bernie Schürch (2012), Floriana Frassetto is now the artistic soul and driving force behind Mummenschanz.

The world is a beautiful illusion: the Mummenschanz group gives reality a second face. Picture: Keystone

In more than five decades, numerous full-length programs, over 100 numbers and an unmistakable performance and mask technique have been created. Celebrated on all continents, Mummenschanz still stands for a poetic theater form of unique emotional expressiveness.

Frassetto wants to create a "creative universe"

With "Adieu!", this extraordinary journey now comes to an end. For her farewell tour, Floriana Frassetto has put together a program that combines highlights from 55 years of Mummenschanz.

"I want to bring our creative universe to the people once again in all its facets and create a counterpoint to the noisy world outside the theater," says the 75-year-old.

Popular and iconic numbers from the large repertoire will be on show - including the fragile, air-filled Giants, the legendary Tube Man and many other bizarre shapes and objects, which will be brought to life by five performers.

The "Adieu!" program is complemented by some new, surprising images and the typical stubborn characters that have always characterized Mummenschanz.

The farewell tour starts on 3 December 2026 at Theater 11 in Zurich and continues throughout Switzerland until the end of 2027.

