HOW TO MAKE A KILLING Glen Powell once again slips into the role of a charming killer. Image: © Pathé Films AG He has a murderous plan to secure the family inheritance. Image: © Pathé Films AG Margaret Qualley plays his childhood sweetheart, who has long since seen through him. Image: © Pathé Films AG She smells a profit and is a dab hand at everything. Image: © Pathé Films AG HOW TO MAKE A KILLING Glen Powell once again slips into the role of a charming killer. Image: © Pathé Films AG He has a murderous plan to secure the family inheritance. Image: © Pathé Films AG Margaret Qualley plays his childhood sweetheart, who has long since seen through him. Image: © Pathé Films AG She smells a profit and is a dab hand at everything. Image: © Pathé Films AG

"How to Make a Killing" stars Glen Powell as a smart man with a murderous plan to scam his way into a family inheritance worth billions. The crime comedy is not very plausible, but still has its charms.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you "How to Make a Killing" is a remake of the classic British film "Noblesse oblige " - a black comedy from 1949.

Shooting star Glen Powell plays Becket Redfellow, who comes from a filthy rich family and plans a series of murders to secure his rightful inheritance.

The film was directed by John Patton Ford ("Emily the Criminal") and stars Margaret Qualley, Jessica Henwick and Ed Harris alongside Powell.

"How to Make a Killing" is now showing at blue Cinema Show more

Glen Powell as a charming killer? This has proven to be a highly successful formula in the recent past. In the ingenious crime comedy "Hit Man - A Killer Romance" by Richard Linklater, he slipped into the most diverse roles of contract killers as an undercover FBI investigator in order to deceive his clients.

After most recently appearing in the romantic comedy "Where the Lie Falls" and in the action films "Twisters " and "The Running Man", he now returns as a charm-spraying murderer.

In the new crime comedy "How to Make a Killing", however, he not only poses as a hitman, but also embodies a man who truly becomes a serial killer.

Family members as targets

As Becket Redfellow, he is after his grandfather's billion-dollar inheritance. And in order to get his hands on it, he has to wipe out - or rather kill - seven other family members.

The incentive for this murderous plan is his demand for justice. He wants revenge for the suffering his mother had to endure. As a young adult, she became pregnant and was therefore disowned and disinherited by her filthy rich father. Shortly before she dies of a serious illness and leaves him an orphan, she gives Becket the words: "Promise me that you won't give up until you find the right life."

And Becket takes these words to heart. He only finds the right life through the vigilante justice he carries out with his murderous plan. What he doesn't count on, however, is meeting his childhood sweetheart Julia(Margaret Qualley) again, who quickly sees through his plan.

Sophisticated methods of murder and cunning lines

Admittedly, the story of "How to Make a Killing" doesn't sound very credible. And Becket's highly primitive endeavor to kill off all his cousins, uncles, aunts etc. with impunity, while at the same time letting the charm bolt hang out, also seems rather illusory.

Even if the overall construct seems very improbable, "How to Make a Killing" doesn't make it quite so easy for itself. The FBI gets involved early on, but has no solid evidence. The methods Becket uses for his murders are indeed ingenious and original. And the cousins who are killed are funny characters or even shrill birds of paradise - as befits high society.

Dramaturgically, "How to Make a Killing" convinces with some surprising twists, witty dialog and clever lines.

Hot duel between Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley

While Becket falls in love with his artist cousin's girlfriend (Jessica Henwick) on his way to potential wealth, it is the regular encounters with his childhood sweetheart Julia that provide intense moments and delicious exchanges. Margaret Qualley plays this role to perfection - seductive, conniving and a dab hand at everything.

Despite its utopian crime story, "How to Make a Killing" is a lot of fun with its murderous ingenuity and its heated, charming duel between Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley.

"How to Make a Killing" is now showing in cinemas.

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