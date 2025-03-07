EAZ made a big splash with "Juicy", and the Swiss rapper will soon be releasing a new EP. In "On the Rocks", he talks about love, his great idol 50 Cent and how much cash can be made with music.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Rapper EAZ visits the TV show "On the Rocks".

The musician is known for his hit "Juicy". His new EP "Penthouse 32" will be released at the end of the month.

The idea for "Juicy" came to him spontaneously "on the bowl".

EAZ talks about how unpredictable the music business is, why he admires 50 Cent and why he misses the pre-cell phone era. Show more

His song "Juicy" was a hit, conquering the charts beyond the country's borders: EAZ (31) has been a big name in the rap scene for some time now. His new single "You", part of the "Penthouse 32" EP, will be released on March 28, as he reveals on "On the Rocks".

The "bad boy with charm", as EAZ was once described by "10 vor 10", now experiences the feeling he sings about in "Juicy" - meeting a pretty woman in a club - every day.

"Every time I go home and see my girlfriend," admits the musician, whose real name is Arber Rama. But today only his family calls him that.

The idea for "Juicy" came to EAZ in the toilet

Love gives wings. But EAZ has been flying high for a long time. He currently lives from music, but you can never rely on that. The rapper says: "Music is unpredictable. Today it works, tomorrow it might not."

Making "fat money" with Spotify streaming income alone is rather rare in most cases. "But if you make a 'Juicy' like that, you can go out for a steak," EAZ explains with a grin.

He had the idea for "Juicy" "on the bowl", as he describes it in his own words. Finding ideas and inspiration is sometimes easier, sometimes harder. "There are days when you go into the studio full of euphoria, then you sit down, but there's no vibe at the moment."

EAZ: "I miss the time when I was on the road without my cell phone"

2023 was EAZ's third time on the Openair Frauenfeld stage. He was certainly paid more back then than at his very first gig. At the age of twelve, he was paid just 50 francs. His performance at the festival was "one of the greatest things" for the rapper. "But I was nervous, I had one or two cups inside," recalls EAZ.

The musician grew up bilingually in Wetzikon ZH. He wrote his first rap lyrics at the age of ten - not in his native Albanian, but in Swiss German.

His great role model has been 50 Cent since he first heard "In da Club". "I've just been to one of his concerts. It was just crazy." Nevertheless, if he could choose, he would rather turn back time and go to a Tupac concert.

"I miss the time when we were still on the road without cell phones (...) and I'm glad we were able to experience that time," says EAZ. The rapper always treats himself to cell phone-free time over lunchtime and three hours before he goes to sleep.

At the moment, he prefers to read a book before going to sleep. "Shaolin Spirit: Master Your Life" is currently on his bedside table. "I'm stable in life, but the book was extremely exciting and offers really cool exercises."

